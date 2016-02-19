Intrusion Detection Systems - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750694278, 9780080943657

Intrusion Detection Systems

2nd Edition

Authors: Robert Barnard
eBook ISBN: 9780080943657
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750694278
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th March 1988
Page Count: 480
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
8800.00
7480.00
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
102.73
87.32
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Intrusion Detection Systems has long been considered the most important reference for intrusion detection system equipment and implementation. In this revised and expanded edition, it goes even further in providing the reader with a better understanding of how to design an integrated system. The book describes the basic operating principles and applications of the equipment in an easy to understand manner.

This book was written for those security directors, consultants, and companies that select the equipment or make critical decisions about security systems design. Mr. Barnard provides sufficient detail to satisfy the needs of those interested in the technical principles, yet has included enough description on the operation and application of these systems to make Intrusion Detection Systems, Second Edition a useful reference for any security professional.

Table of Contents

Security System Integration Exterior Intrusion Detectors Interior Intrusion Detectors Alarm Station Monitoring System Visual Surveillance and Alarm Assessment Access Control Intrusion Detection System Applications

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080943657
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750694278

About the Author

Robert Barnard

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.