Introductory Titrimetric and Gravimetric Analysis discusses the different types of titration and the weighing of different solutions in solid form. Coverage is made on acid- base titration, argentometric titrations, and oxidation- reduction titrations. Iodometric titrations and complexometric titrations are also explained. Extensive discussion on each of the titration method, along with some examples and laboratory experiments, is given. The process of weight measurement of damp powder is one example of the experiments. The book is a manual that guides a student to the correct ways of conducting an experiment made on such solutions as sodium hydroxide using hydrochloric acid and oxalic acid. Outcome of such experiments in terms of composition, weight of solutions, and measurement of pressure in certain environment is tabulated and briefly explained. Logarithms and antilogarithms are included at the end of the book. The text will serve as a good laboratory manual for students preparing for science examination as well as for chemists and chemical engineers.

Table of Contents



Part 1. Titrimetric Analysis

1. Introduction and General Principles

The Preparation of a Standard Solution

The Titration of Weighed Quantities of Substances

Titrations

The Indicator

Method of Titration Using Two Burettes

Primary Standard Substances

Accuracy in Titrimetric Analysis

Calibration of Titrimetric Apparatus

The Laboratory Practical Notebook

Cleanliness and Care of the Burette and Pipette

2. Acid-Base Titrations

Choice of Indicator for a Particular Titration

Table of Some Indicators

Determination of the Concentration of a Solution of Sodium Hydroxide, Given Oxalic Acid Crystals, with Subsequent Determination of the Concentration of a Solution of Hydrochloric Acid

Writing-Up of Titrimetric Determinations

Standardization of a Solution of Sulphuric Acid Using Borax and Subsequent Checking of the Result Using Anhydrous Sodium Carbonate

Acidic Primary Standards

Determinations Using Standard Acid or Standard Alkali Solutions

Suggestions for Variations on Acid-Base Titration Exercises

3. Argentometric Titrations

Standardization of Silver Nitrate Solution, Given Sodium Chloride Crystals

A Method for the Recovery of Silver Nitrate from "Residues"

Determinations Using Standardized Silver Nitrate Solutions

Suggestions for Variations on Silver Nitrate Titration Exercises

4. Oxidation-Reduction Titrations

Standardization of a Potassium Permanganate Solution Using Ammonium Ferrous Sulphate and Checking the Result with Sodium Oxalate

Determinations Using Standardized Potassium Permanganate Solutions

Determinations Using Standard Potassium Dichromate Solutions

Suggestions for Variations in Potassium Permanganate and Potassium Dichromate Titration Exercises

5. Iodometric Titrations

Standardization of a Sodium Thiosulphate Solution, Using Potassium Iodate and Checking the Result with Potassium Dichromate

Determinations Using Standardized Sodium Thiosulphate Solutions

Suggestions for Variations in Iodometric Titration Exercises

6. Complexometric Titrations

Determinations Using Standard Ethylenediamine-Tetra-Acetic Acid Solutions

I. Determination of the Concentration of Magnesium Ions in a Solution

II. Determination of the Concentration of Calcium Ions in a Solution

III. Determination of the Hardness of Water Samples

Suggestions for Variations on Ethylenediamine-Tetra-Acetic Acid Titration Exercises

Part II. Gravimetric Analysis

7. Introduction and General Principles

The Physical Properties of the Precipitate

Contamination of Precipitates

Precipitation from Homogenous Solution

Washing Precipitates

Drying of a Precipitate

Apparatus

Recording of Results

Accuracy

8. Selected Gravimetric Determinations

Determination of Water of Crystallization

Determination of Iron in Ammonium Iron Alum

Determination of Lead as Lead Chromate

Determination of Nickel as Nickel Dimethylglyoxime Complex

Determination of Aluminum as Aluminum 8-Hydroxyquinolate

Determination of Chloride as Silver Chloride

Determination of Sulphate as Barium Sulphate

Suggestions for Variations on the Described Gravimetric Exercises

Bibliography

Tables

Some Atomic Weights

Some Primary Standard Substances

Some Concentrated Reagents

Logarithms

Antilogarithms

Index