Introductory Titrimetric and Gravimetric Analysis
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Chemistry Division
Introductory Titrimetric and Gravimetric Analysis discusses the different types of titration and the weighing of different solutions in solid form. Coverage is made on acid- base titration, argentometric titrations, and oxidation- reduction titrations. Iodometric titrations and complexometric titrations are also explained. Extensive discussion on each of the titration method, along with some examples and laboratory experiments, is given. The process of weight measurement of damp powder is one example of the experiments.
The book is a manual that guides a student to the correct ways of conducting an experiment made on such solutions as sodium hydroxide using hydrochloric acid and oxalic acid. Outcome of such experiments in terms of composition, weight of solutions, and measurement of pressure in certain environment is tabulated and briefly explained. Logarithms and antilogarithms are included at the end of the book. The text will serve as a good laboratory manual for students preparing for science examination as well as for chemists and chemical engineers.
Part 1. Titrimetric Analysis
1. Introduction and General Principles
The Preparation of a Standard Solution
The Titration of Weighed Quantities of Substances
Titrations
The Indicator
Method of Titration Using Two Burettes
Primary Standard Substances
Accuracy in Titrimetric Analysis
Calibration of Titrimetric Apparatus
The Laboratory Practical Notebook
Cleanliness and Care of the Burette and Pipette
2. Acid-Base Titrations
Choice of Indicator for a Particular Titration
Table of Some Indicators
Determination of the Concentration of a Solution of Sodium Hydroxide, Given Oxalic Acid Crystals, with Subsequent Determination of the Concentration of a Solution of Hydrochloric Acid
Writing-Up of Titrimetric Determinations
Standardization of a Solution of Sulphuric Acid Using Borax and Subsequent Checking of the Result Using Anhydrous Sodium Carbonate
Acidic Primary Standards
Determinations Using Standard Acid or Standard Alkali Solutions
Suggestions for Variations on Acid-Base Titration Exercises
3. Argentometric Titrations
Standardization of Silver Nitrate Solution, Given Sodium Chloride Crystals
A Method for the Recovery of Silver Nitrate from "Residues"
Determinations Using Standardized Silver Nitrate Solutions
Suggestions for Variations on Silver Nitrate Titration Exercises
4. Oxidation-Reduction Titrations
Standardization of a Potassium Permanganate Solution Using Ammonium Ferrous Sulphate and Checking the Result with Sodium Oxalate
Determinations Using Standardized Potassium Permanganate Solutions
Determinations Using Standard Potassium Dichromate Solutions
Suggestions for Variations in Potassium Permanganate and Potassium Dichromate Titration Exercises
5. Iodometric Titrations
Standardization of a Sodium Thiosulphate Solution, Using Potassium Iodate and Checking the Result with Potassium Dichromate
Determinations Using Standardized Sodium Thiosulphate Solutions
Suggestions for Variations in Iodometric Titration Exercises
6. Complexometric Titrations
Determinations Using Standard Ethylenediamine-Tetra-Acetic Acid Solutions
I. Determination of the Concentration of Magnesium Ions in a Solution
II. Determination of the Concentration of Calcium Ions in a Solution
III. Determination of the Hardness of Water Samples
Suggestions for Variations on Ethylenediamine-Tetra-Acetic Acid Titration Exercises
Part II. Gravimetric Analysis
7. Introduction and General Principles
The Physical Properties of the Precipitate
Contamination of Precipitates
Precipitation from Homogenous Solution
Washing Precipitates
Drying of a Precipitate
Apparatus
Recording of Results
Accuracy
8. Selected Gravimetric Determinations
Determination of Water of Crystallization
Determination of Iron in Ammonium Iron Alum
Determination of Lead as Lead Chromate
Determination of Nickel as Nickel Dimethylglyoxime Complex
Determination of Aluminum as Aluminum 8-Hydroxyquinolate
Determination of Chloride as Silver Chloride
Determination of Sulphate as Barium Sulphate
Suggestions for Variations on the Described Gravimetric Exercises
Bibliography
Tables
Some Atomic Weights
Some Primary Standard Substances
Some Concentrated Reagents
Logarithms
Antilogarithms
Index
