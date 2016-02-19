Introductory Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences
1st Edition
Description
Introductory Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences provides an introduction to statistical concepts and principles. This book emphasizes the robustness of parametric procedures wherein such significant tests as t and F yield accurate results even if such assumptions as equal population variances and normal population distributions are not well met.
Organized into three parts encompassing 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the rationale upon which much of behavioral science research is based, namely, drawing inferences about a population based on data obtained from a sample. This text then examines the primary goal of descriptive statistics to bring order out of chaos. Other chapters consider the concept of variability and its applications. This book discusses as well the essential characteristics of a group of scores. The final chapter deals with the chi-square analysis.
This book is a valuable resource for students of statistics as well as for undergraduates majoring in psychology, sociology, and education.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Glossary of Symbols
Part I. Introduction
1. Introduction
Descriptive and Inferential Statistics
Populations, Samples, Parameters, and Statistics
Summation Notation
Summary
Part II. Descriptive Statistics
2. Frequency Distributions and Graphs
The Purpose of Descriptive Statistics
Regular Frequency Distributions
Cumulative Frequency Distributions
Grouped Frequency Distributions
Graphic Representations
Shapes of Frequency Distributions
Summary
3. Transformed Scores I: Percentiles
Definition of Percentiles
Deciles, Quartiles, and the Median
Summary
4. Measures of Central Tendency
The Mean
The Median
The Mode
Summary
5. Measures of Variability
The Concept of Variability
The Range
The Standard Deviation and Variance
Summary
6. Transformed Scores II: Z and T Scores
Rules for Changing X and σ
Standard Scores (Z Scores)
T Scores
SAT Scores
Summary
Appendix to Chapter 6: Proofs of Rules for Changing X and σ
Part III. Inferential Statistics
7. The General Strategy of Inferential Statistics
The Goals of Inferential Statistics
The Strategy of Inferential Statistics
Statistical Models
Summary
8. The Normal Curve Model
Score Distributions
Characteristics of the Normal Curve
Illustrative Examples
Summary
9. Inferences About the Mean of a Single Population
The Standard Error of the Mean
Hypothesis Testing
The Statistical Test for the Mean of a Single Population when σ Is Known
The Statistical Test for the Mean of a Single Population when σ Is Not Known: The t Distributions
Interval Estimation
The Standard Error of a Proportion
One-Tailed Tests of Significance
Summary
10. Testing Hypotheses About the Difference Between the Means of Two Populations
The Standard Error of the Difference
Estimating the Standard Error of the Difference
The t Test for Two Sample Means
Measures of the Strength of the Relationship Between the Two Variables
Confidence Intervals for μ1—μ2
Using the t Test for Two Sample Means: Some General Considerations
The t Test for Matched Samples
Summary
11. Linear Correlation and Prediction
Describing the Linear Relationship Between Two Variables
Testing the Significance of the Correlation Coefficient
Prediction and Linear Regression
Measuring Prediction Error: The Standard Error of Estimate
Summary
Appendix to Chapter 11 : Equivalence of the Various Formulas for r
12. Other Correlational Techniques
The Relationship Between Ranked Variables: The Spearman Rank-Order Correlation Coefficient
The Relationship Between One Dichotomous and One Continuous Variable
The Relationship Between Two Dichotomous Variables
Summary
13. Introduction to Power Analysis
Concepts of Power Analysis
The Test of the Mean of a Single Population
The Significance Test of the Proportion of a Single Population
The Significance Test of a Pearson r
Testing the Significance of the Difference Between Independent Means
Summary
14. One-Way Analysis of Variance
The General Logic of ANOVA
Computational Procedures
One-Way ANOVA with Unequal Sample Sizes
Some Comments on the Use of ANOVA
Summary
Appendix to Chapter 14: Proof That Total Variance Is Equal to the Sum of Between-Group and within-Group Variance
15. Introduction to Factorial Design: Two-Way Analysis of Variance
Computational Procedures
The Meaning of Interaction
Summary
16. Chi Square
Chi Square and Goodness of Fit: One-Variable Problems
Chi Square as a Test of Independence: Two-Variable Problems
Measures of Strength of Association in Two-Variable Tables
Summary
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258157