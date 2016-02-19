Introductory Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122450501, 9781483258270

Introductory Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences

1st Edition

Workbook

Authors: Robert B. Ewen
eBook ISBN: 9781483258270
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 172
Description

Introductory Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences is a workbook on statistical procedures and formulas that are relevant to research and field work. The book explains frequency distributions, graphs, and measures of central tendency. The workbook uses as example hypothetical scores of a test given to students in four universities. The book then has sections on reminders and problems to guide the reader. Other topics the book discusses include measures of variability, transformed scores, probability, and general strategy of inferential statistics. Other subjects the book also covers include inferences about the mean of a single population and testing hypotheses about the differences between the means of two populations. The workbook also includes practice problems on linear correlation, prediction, and other correlational techniques such as the Spearmen rank-order correlation coefficient or the point biserial correlation coefficient. The book also includes review chapters on normal curves, standard error procedures, and inferential statistics. The workbook can be a great aid for students of behavioral and physical sciences where statistics is applied in research and analysis.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Glossary of Symbols

Hypothetical Scores on a 20-Point Psychology Test for Students Drawn at Random from Four Universities

1. Summation Notation

2. Frequency Distributions and Graphs

3. Transformed Scores I: Percentiles

4. Measures of Central Tendency

5. Measures of Variability

6. Transformed Scores II: Z and T Scores

Review Chapter I. Review of Descriptive Statistics

7. Probability and the General Strategy of Inferential Statistics

8. The Normal Curve Model

9. Inferences about the Mean of a Single Population

10. Testing Hypotheses about Differences between the Means of Two Populations

Review Chapter II. Review of "Normal Curve" and "Standard Error" Procedures

11. Linear Correlation and Prediction

12. Other Correlational Techniques

13. Introduction to Power Analysis

14. One-Way Analysis of Variance

15. Two-Way Analysis of Variance

16. Chi Square

Review Chapter III. Review of Inferential Statistics


