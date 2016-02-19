Introductory Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences
1st Edition
Workbook
Description
Introductory Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences is a workbook on statistical procedures and formulas that are relevant to research and field work. The book explains frequency distributions, graphs, and measures of central tendency. The workbook uses as example hypothetical scores of a test given to students in four universities. The book then has sections on reminders and problems to guide the reader. Other topics the book discusses include measures of variability, transformed scores, probability, and general strategy of inferential statistics. Other subjects the book also covers include inferences about the mean of a single population and testing hypotheses about the differences between the means of two populations. The workbook also includes practice problems on linear correlation, prediction, and other correlational techniques such as the Spearmen rank-order correlation coefficient or the point biserial correlation coefficient. The book also includes review chapters on normal curves, standard error procedures, and inferential statistics. The workbook can be a great aid for students of behavioral and physical sciences where statistics is applied in research and analysis.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Glossary of Symbols
Hypothetical Scores on a 20-Point Psychology Test for Students Drawn at Random from Four Universities
1. Summation Notation
2. Frequency Distributions and Graphs
3. Transformed Scores I: Percentiles
4. Measures of Central Tendency
5. Measures of Variability
6. Transformed Scores II: Z and T Scores
Review Chapter I. Review of Descriptive Statistics
7. Probability and the General Strategy of Inferential Statistics
8. The Normal Curve Model
9. Inferences about the Mean of a Single Population
10. Testing Hypotheses about Differences between the Means of Two Populations
Review Chapter II. Review of "Normal Curve" and "Standard Error" Procedures
11. Linear Correlation and Prediction
12. Other Correlational Techniques
13. Introduction to Power Analysis
14. One-Way Analysis of Variance
15. Two-Way Analysis of Variance
16. Chi Square
Review Chapter III. Review of Inferential Statistics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258270