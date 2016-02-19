Introductory Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences is a workbook on statistical procedures and formulas that are relevant to research and field work. The book explains frequency distributions, graphs, and measures of central tendency. The workbook uses as example hypothetical scores of a test given to students in four universities. The book then has sections on reminders and problems to guide the reader. Other topics the book discusses include measures of variability, transformed scores, probability, and general strategy of inferential statistics. Other subjects the book also covers include inferences about the mean of a single population and testing hypotheses about the differences between the means of two populations. The workbook also includes practice problems on linear correlation, prediction, and other correlational techniques such as the Spearmen rank-order correlation coefficient or the point biserial correlation coefficient. The book also includes review chapters on normal curves, standard error procedures, and inferential statistics. The workbook can be a great aid for students of behavioral and physical sciences where statistics is applied in research and analysis.