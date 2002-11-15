Introductory Raman Spectroscopy
2nd Edition
Description
This second edition of Introductory Raman Spectroscopy serves as a guide to newcomers who wish to become acquainted with this dynamic technique. Written by three acknowledged experts this title uses examples to illustrate the usefulness of the technique of Raman spectroscopy in such diverse areas as forensic science, biochemistry, medical, pharmaceutical prescription and illicit drugs. The technique also has many uses in industry.
Key Features
- Updated Applications chapter
- Demonstrated the versatility and utility of Raman spectroscopy in problem solving in science
- Serves as an excellent reference text for both beginners and more advanced students
- Discusses new applications of Raman spectroscopy in industry and research
Readership
Analytical chemists, spectroscopists, technicians in industry, and students in vibrational and molecular spectroscopy
Table of Contents
Basic Theory:Historical Background of Raman Spectroscopy. Energy Units and Molecular Spectra. Vibration of a Diatomic Molecule. Origin of Raman Spectra. Factors Determining Vibrational Frequencies. Vibrations of Polyatomic Molecules. Selection Rules for Infrared and Raman Spectra. Raman versus Infrared Spectroscopy. Depolarization Ratios. The Concept of Symmetry. Point Symmetry Elements. The Character Table. Classification of Normal Vibrations by Symmetry. Symmetry Selection Rules. Resonance Raman Spectra. Space Group Symmetry. Normal Vibrations in a Crystal. Selection Rules for Solids (Factor Group). Polarized Raman Spectra of Single Crystals. Normal Coordinate Analysis. Band Assignments and Isotopic Shifts. Instrumentation and Experimental Techniques: Major Components. Excitation Sources. Sample Illumination. The Monochromator. Detection. Instrument Calibration. Sampling Techniques. Determination of Depolarization Ratios. Raman Difference Spectroscopy. Special Techniques: Nonlinear Raman Spectroscopy. Time-Resolved (TR2) Spectroscopy. Matrix-Isolation Raman Spectroscopy. High-Pressure Raman Spectroscopy. Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy. Raman Spectroelectrochemistry. Raman Microscopy. FT-Raman Spectroscopy. New Raman Imaging Spectrometry. Applications: Applications to Structural Chemistry. Applications to Biochemistry, Biology, and Medicine. Solid State Application. Industrial Applications. Appendices. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 15th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509129
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122541056
About the Author
John Ferraro
Affiliations and Expertise
Argonne National Laboratory
Reviews
" Overall this book provides an excellent introduction to the technique of Raman that experts and novices (advanced undergraduates and beginning graduate students) alike will find accessible and useful. Those individuals who own the first edition will find the amendments and additions made in the first edition invaluable and well worth in purchasing the new edition." --APPLIED SPECTROSCOPY, 2005