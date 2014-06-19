Introductory Immunology
1st Edition
Basic Concepts for Interdisciplinary Applications
Description
Introductory Immunology quickly acquaints readers with natural immune responses manifesting in diseases and disorders. The book presents a complete picture of natural defenses to infectious agents, as well as the mechanisms that lead to autoimmune dysfunction. In addition, it examines immunologically based diseases, giving the reader sufficient knowledge to make sound clinical decisions leading to better treatment outcomes.
Introductory Immunology is aimed at researchers, postgraduates, or any scientifically inclined reader interested in immunology. No prior expertise in medical, biochemical, or cellular science is needed to benefit from the clear presentation of immunology concepts in this book.
Key Features
- Quick, concise introduction to immunological concepts
- Breaks down all of immunology into manageable, logically digestible building blocks
- Geared toward readers without medical, biochemical, or cellular expertise
Readership
Researchers, post-graduates, and an educated audience interested in immunology
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. A Functional Overview of the Immune System and Immune Components
- Immune Homeostasis
- Self vs. Non-Self
- Innate and Adaptive Immunity
- Anatomy of the Immune System
- Cells of the Immune System
- First Line Defenders: The Myeloid Cells
- Adaptive Avengers: The Lymphoid Cells
- Lymphocytes
- Cluster of Differentiation
- Summary
- Chapter 2. The Inflammatory Response
- Inflammation
- Initiation of the Inflammatory Response
- Role of Antibodies in Inflammation
- Biological Functions of Complement
- Activation and Directed Migration of Leukocytes
- Pathogen Recognition and Cytokine Signaling
- Feedback and Adaptation from a Distance
- Summary
- Chapter 3. The B Lymphocyte and the Humoral Response
- B Lymphocytes Produce Antibodies
- Structural Characteristics of Immunoglobulins
- Immunoglobulin Nomenclature
- Biologic Properties of Antibody Isotypes
- Kinetics of Antibody Response
- Membrane-Bound Immunoglobulin
- Development of B Cells
- Gene Recombination
- Development and Selection of Mature B Cells
- Activation and Differentiation of B Cells
- Summary
- Chapter 4. T Lymphocytes: Ringleaders of Adaptive Immune Function
- T Lymphocytes: Specific and Long-Lasting Immunity
- The T Cell Receptor
- T Cell Development
- Antigen Recognition by T Cells: Requirement of Major Histocompatability Molecules
- T Lymphocyte Functions
- Events Involved in T Lymphocyte Activation
- Role of T Cells in B Cell Activation
- Cytotoxic T Cell Effectors
- Innate Lymphocytes and Superantigens
- Summary
- Chapter 5. How We Defend Against Infectious Agents
- Immune Homeostasis and Pathogenic Organisms
- Major Immune Defense Mechanisms Against Pathogens
- Physical Barriers to Infection
- Bacterial Infections
- Mycobacterial Infections
- Viral Infections
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus
- Parasitic Infections (Helminths)
- Fungal Infections
- Evasion of Immune Response
- Summary
- Chapter 6. Basic Disorders of Immune Function
- Immunodeficiency Disorders
- Genetic Basis for Primary Immunodeficiency
- Innate Deficiencies
- Adaptive Immune Disorders
- Treatment of Immunodeficiency Diseases
- Immunodeficiency as a Predisposition to Disease
- Summary
- Chapter 7. Autoimmunity: Regulation of Response to Self
- Homeostasis, Immune Regulation, and Autoimmunity
- Tolerance to Self
- Etiology of Autoimmune Disease
- Role of Autoantibodies and Self-Reactive T Lymphocytes in Autoimmune Disorders
- Laboratory Tests for Autoimmunity
- Targeted Therapeutics
- Summary
- Chapter 8. The Immune Hypersensitivities
- The Hypersensitive Disorders
- Type I Hypersensitivity: IgE-Mediated Immediate Hypersensitivity
- Type II Hypersensitivity: Antibody-Mediated Cytotoxic Hypersensitivity
- Type III Hypersensitivity: Immune Complex-Mediated Hypersensitivity
- Type IV Hypersensitivity: Delayed-Type (Cell-Mediated) Hypersensitivity
- Alternate Hypersensitivity Classifications
- Summary
- Chapter 9. Vaccines and Immunotherapy
- Principles of Vaccination
- Basic Concepts of Protective Immunization
- Types of Immunizations
- Age and Timing of Immunizations
- Passive Immunization
- Therapeutic Uses of Immunoglobulins
- Other Ways of Modifying Immunity
- Summary
- Chapter 10. Cancer Immunology
- Understanding Immune Defenses Against Cancers
- Tumor Antigens
- Effector Mechanisms in Tumor Immunity
- Escape Mechanisms of Tumor Elimination
- Tumors of the Immune System
- Immunodiagnosis and Immunotherapy
- Summary
- Chapter 11. Transplantation Immunology
- Transplantation Defined
- Tissue Histocompatibility
- Allograft Rejection
- Graft-Versus-Host Disease
- Pre-Transplantation Histocompatibility Evaluation
- Immunosuppressive Drugs to Prevent Allograft Rejection
- Summary
- Chapter 12. Assessment of Immune Parameters and Immunodiagnostics
- Antibody–Antigen Reactions
- Secondary Manifestations of Antibody–Antigen Binding
- Solid-Phase Precipitation Assays
- Immunoassays
- Detection of Cellular Antigens
- Assays to Determine Immune Function
- Other Tools to Measure Immunological Status
- Summary
- Acknowledgment
- Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 19th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200722
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124200302
About the Author
Jeffrey Actor
Jeffrey K. Actor, PhD is a professor and Medical Immunology Course Director in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Center at Houston. Dr. Actor received his PhD from the University of Massachusetts. His research interests include examination of host immune responses during parasitic disease, understanding proinflammatory and regulatory cytokines during mycobacterial infections, vaccine development, and molecular mechanisms of Lactoferrin immunomodulation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas-Houston Medical School, USA
Reviews
"This book is, in many ways, a dictionary of immunological terms and concepts. It would probably be a good review for undergraduate students, nursing students, and medical and dental students. Rating: 66 - 2 Stars" --Doody's.com, 2015