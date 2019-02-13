Introductory Immunology, 2nd
2nd Edition
Basic Concepts for Interdisciplinary Applications
Description
Introductory Immunology: Basic Concepts for Interdisciplinary Applications, Second Edition is a completely updated, revised and expanded resource on the immune system as a primary defense for the maintenance of health and homeostasis. The book highlights the components of the human immune system and how they work together to confer protection against pathogenic invaders. It also creates an understanding of the basis for clinical tests and immune therapeutics and their importance in identifying and treating disease states. This updated edition will strengthen the foundation required to understand the placement of immune function within clinical practice, thus allowing a basic platform to define therapeutic treatments.
Key Features
- Creates appreciation for the components of the human immune system that work together to confer lifelong protection
- Provides core knowledge in immunology to build a foundation to explore mechanisms involved in clinical disease
- Breaks down all immunology concepts into manageable, logically digestible building blocks
- Geared toward readers without medical, biochemical or cellular expertise
- Includes a glossary that provides functional definitions of complex terms
Readership
Researchers, (post) graduates, educated audience interested in immunology. Researchers, graduates, scientific audience outside of his/her area of expertise
Table of Contents
1. Overview of immune components
2. Host immune defenses
3. Systems and cells
4. Innate and adaptive components
5. Immune reactions
6. How we defend against infectious agents
7. Bacteria and mycobacteria
8. Viral agents
9. HIV/AIDS
10. Fungal and parasitic organisms
11. Basic disorders of immune function
12. Autoimmunities
13. Allergies, asthma, and endocrinology
14. Vaccines and Immunotherapy
15. How vaccines function
16. Vaccines: Truths and myths
17. Immunopharmacology
18. Immunity and aging
19. Cancer immunology
20. Natural defense against tumors
21. Cancers of the immune system
22. Transplantation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 13th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128172810
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165720
About the Author
Jeffrey Actor
Jeffrey K. Actor, PhD is a professor and Medical Immunology Course Director in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Center at Houston. Dr. Actor received his PhD from the University of Massachusetts. His research interests include examination of host immune responses during parasitic disease, understanding proinflammatory and regulatory cytokines during mycobacterial infections, vaccine development, and molecular mechanisms of Lactoferrin immunomodulation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas-Houston Medical School, USA