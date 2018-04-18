Introductory Differential Equations - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780128149485, 9780128149492

Introductory Differential Equations

5th Edition

Authors: Martha L. Abell James P. Braselton
Paperback ISBN: 9780128149485
eBook ISBN: 9780128149492
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th April 2018
Page Count: 520
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
115.00
97.75
150.00
127.50
160.86
136.73
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
115.00
97.75
131.00
111.35
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials
Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introductory Differential Equations, Fifth Edition provides accessible explanations and new, robust sample problems. This valuable resource is appropriate for a first semester course in introductory ordinary differential equations (including Laplace transforms), but is also ideal for a second course in Fourier series and boundary value problems, and for students with no background on the subject. The book provides the foundations to assist students in learning not only how to read and understand differential equations, but also how to read technical material in more advanced texts as they progress through their studies.

Key Features

  • Gives students a complete foundation on the subject, providing a strong basis for learning how to read technical material in more advanced texts
  • Includes new, comprehensive exercise sets throughout, ranging from straightforward to challenging
  • Offers applications and extended projects relevant to the real-world through the use of examples in a broad range of contexts

Readership

Undergraduate students from a variety of majors, taking courses typically titled (Introductory) Differential Equations, (Introductory) Partial Differential Equations, Applied Mathematics, Fourier Series and Boundary Value Problems

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Differential Equations
2. First-Order Equations
3. Applications of First-Order Differential Equations
4. Higher Order Equations
5. Applications of Higher Order Differential Equations
6. Systems of Differential Equations
7. Applications of Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations
8. Introduction to the Laplace Transform

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128149485
eBook ISBN:
9780128149492

About the Author

Martha L. Abell

Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA

James P. Braselton

Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.