Introductory Differential Equations
5th Edition
Description
Introductory Differential Equations, Fifth Edition provides accessible explanations and new, robust sample problems. This valuable resource is appropriate for a first semester course in introductory ordinary differential equations (including Laplace transforms), but is also ideal for a second course in Fourier series and boundary value problems, and for students with no background on the subject. The book provides the foundations to assist students in learning not only how to read and understand differential equations, but also how to read technical material in more advanced texts as they progress through their studies.
Key Features
- Gives students a complete foundation on the subject, providing a strong basis for learning how to read technical material in more advanced texts
- Includes new, comprehensive exercise sets throughout, ranging from straightforward to challenging
- Offers applications and extended projects relevant to the real-world through the use of examples in a broad range of contexts
Readership
Undergraduate students from a variety of majors, taking courses typically titled (Introductory) Differential Equations, (Introductory) Partial Differential Equations, Applied Mathematics, Fourier Series and Boundary Value Problems
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Differential Equations
2. First-Order Equations
3. Applications of First-Order Differential Equations
4. Higher Order Equations
5. Applications of Higher Order Differential Equations
6. Systems of Differential Equations
7. Applications of Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations
8. Introduction to the Laplace Transform
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149485
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128149492
About the Author
Martha L. Abell
Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA
James P. Braselton
