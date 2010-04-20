Introductory Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123846648, 9780123846655

Introductory Differential Equations

1st Edition

with Boundary Value Problems, Student Solutions Manual (e-only)

Authors: Martha L. Abell James P. Braselton
eBook ISBN: 9780123846655
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th April 2010
Page Count: 320
Martha L. Abell

Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.

James P. Braselton

Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.

