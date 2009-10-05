Introductory Differential Equations
3rd Edition
with Boundary Value Problems
This text is for courses that are typically called (Introductory) Differential Equations, (Introductory) Partial Differential Equations, Applied Mathematics, Fourier Series and Boundary Value Problems. The text is appropriate for two semester courses: the first typically emphasizes ordinary differential equations and their applications while the second emphasizes special techniques (like Laplace transforms) and partial differential equations. The texts follows a "traditional" curriculum and takes the "traditional" (rather than "dynamical systems") approach.
Introductory Differential Equations is a text that follows a traditional approach and is appropriate for a first course in ordinary differential equations (including Laplace transforms) and a second course in Fourier series and boundary value problems. Note that some schools might prefer to move the Laplace transform material to the second course, which is why we have placed the chapter on Laplace transforms in its location in the text. Ancillaries like Differential Equations with Mathematica and/or Differential Equations with Maple would be recommended and/or required ancillaries depending on the school, course, or instructor.
Technology Icons
These icons highlight text that is intended to alert students that technology may be used intelligently to solve a problem, encouraging logical thinking and application
Think About It Icons and Examples
Examples that end in a question encourage students to think critically about what to do next, whether it is to use technology or focus on a graph to determine an outcome
*Differential Equations at Work
These are projects requiring students to think critically by having students answer questions based on different conditions, thus engaging students
Undergraduate students studying mathematics, biology, chemistry, economics, environmental sciences, physics, computer science and engineering
Introduction to Differential Equations; First-Order Equations; Applications of First-Order Equations; Higher Order Equations; Applications of Higher Order Equations; Systems of Differential Equations; Applications of First-Order Systems; Laplace Transforms; Eigenvalue Problems and Fourier Series; Partial Differential Equations; Answers, Hints and Solutions to Selected Exercises
Martha L. Abell
Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA
