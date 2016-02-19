Introductory College Mathematics: With Linear Algebra and Finite Mathematics is an introduction to college mathematics, with emphasis on linear algebra and finite mathematics. It aims to provide a working knowledge of basic functions (polynomial, rational, exponential, logarithmic, and trigonometric); graphing techniques and the numerical aspects and applications of functions; two- and three-dimensional vector methods; the fundamental ideas of linear algebra; and complex numbers, elementary combinatorics, the binomial theorem, and mathematical induction.

Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on functions and graphs, paying particular attention to quantities measured in the real number system. The next chapter deals with linear and quadratic functions as well as some of their applications. Tips on graphing are offered. Subsequent chapters focus on polynomial functions, along with graphs of factored polynomials; rational functions; exponential and logarithm functions; and trigonometric functions. Identities and inverse functions, vectors and matrices, and trigonometry are also explored, together with complex numbers, linear transformations, and the geometry of space. The book concludes by considering finite mathematics, with particular reference to mathematical induction and the binomial theorem.

This monograph will be a useful resource for undergraduate students of mathematics and algebra.