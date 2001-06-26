Introduction to Zeolite Science and Practice, Volume 137
2nd Edition
Chapter Headings. The Zeolite Scene (Th.L.M. Maesen, B. Marcus). Zeolites and Molecular Sieves. An Historical Perspective (E.M. Flanigen). Zeolite Structures (L.B. McCusker, C. Baerlocher). How to Build Zeolites (H. van Koningsveld). The Preparation of Oxide Molecular Sieves, A. Synthesis of Zeolites (J.C. Jansen). B. Phosphate-Based Molecular Sieves (St.T. Wilson). Secondary Synthesis Methods (R. Szostak). Clays: from Two to Three Dimensions (R.A. Schoonheydt, K.Y. Jacobs). Techniques of Zeolite Characterization (A. Jentys, J.A. Lercher). Solid State NMR Spectroscopy applied to Zeolites (G. Engelhardt). Introduction to Zeolite Theory and Modelling (R.A. van Santen et al.). Ion Exchange in Zeolites (R.P. Townsend, E.N. Coker). Diffusion in Zeolite Molecular Sieves (D.M. Ruthven, M.F.M. Post). Adsorption of Gases in Zeolite Molecular Sieves (L.V.C. Rees, D. Shen). Introduction to Acid Catalysis with Zeolites in Hydrocarbon Reactions (J.A. Martens, P.A. Jacobs). Preparation of Zeolite Catalysts (H.W. ouwenhoven, B. de Kroes). Coke Formation on Zeolites (H.G. Karge). Hydrocarbon Processing with Zeolites (I.E. Maxwell, W.H.J. Stork). Zeolites and Related Materials in Organic Syntheses. Bronsted and Lewis Catalysis (W.F. Holderich, H. van Bekkum). Metal Ions associated to Molecular Sieve Frameworks as Catalytic Sites for Selective Oxidation Reactions (G. Bellussi, M.S. Rigutto). Zeolite-based Supramolecular Assemblies (D.E. de Vos, P.A. Jacobs). The use of Bulky Molecules as Probes for Investigating the Contributions of the External and Internal Pore-wall Activities of Zeolite Catalysts (P.J. Kunkeler et al.). Beyond Twelve Membered Rings (E.T.C. Vogt et al.). Appendix. Keyword Index.
In view of the substantial progress made in the last decade in the fields of zeolites and related materials it was decided to go for an extended 2nd Edition of "Introduction to Zeolite Science and Practice". Unfortunately - as often is the case - this process took more time than expected by the Editors.
In the mean time some new texts on zeolites were issued. Nevertheless, the combination of data, discussion and dedication provided by the present book is a unique coverage of the field, in the opinion of the Editors.
In the present Edition the number of chapters rose from 16-22. The contributions can be divided into three categories: updated chapters by the original authors, updated chapters by an expanded or new team of authors and completely new chapters.
This 2nd Edition also contains new chapters on "Zeolite-based supramolecular assemblies" (by Dirk De Vos and Pierre Jacobs, experts in this area) and on "The use of bulky probe molecules" (by Paul Kunkeler, Roger Downing and one of the Editors).
Finally, the super large pore zeolites and the fast growing area of ordered mesoporous materials are dealt with by Eelco Vogt, Charlie Kresge and and Jim Vartuli. The latter two authors belong to the discoverers of the M41S family of mesoporous materials.
For scientists and research students working in the field of zeolite science, catalysis and materials science.
P.A. Jacobs Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim
E.M. Flanigen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Tarrytown Technical Centre, Tarrytown, NY 10591
J.C. Jansen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, Julinalaan 136, 2628 BL Delft, The Netherlands
Herman van Bekkum Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, Delft, Netherlands