Introduction to Welding and Brazing covers the various aspects of metal joining processes, theory, practice, and application.

This book is composed of nine chapters. Considerable chapters are devoted to the processes, practice, and principles of arc, resistance, and pressure welding. A chapter describes the principles and applications of other welding processes, such as gas, thermit, and electron beam welding. The final chapters deal with the metallurgical application, practice, and principles of soldering and brazing.

This book will be of value to the researchers and workers in the metal joining fields.