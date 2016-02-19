Introduction to Welding and Brazing
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Welding Division
Authors: D. R. Milner R. L. Apps
Editors: R. L. Apps E. V. Beatson D. R. Milner
eBook ISBN: 9781483151687
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 234
Description
Introduction to Welding and Brazing covers the various aspects of metal joining processes, theory, practice, and application.
This book is composed of nine chapters. Considerable chapters are devoted to the processes, practice, and principles of arc, resistance, and pressure welding. A chapter describes the principles and applications of other welding processes, such as gas, thermit, and electron beam welding. The final chapters deal with the metallurgical application, practice, and principles of soldering and brazing.
This book will be of value to the researchers and workers in the metal joining fields.
Table of Contents
Authors' Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. The Arc Welding Processes
Methods of ferrous welding
The Coated Electrode Process
The Continuous Electrode Process
The Submerged Arc Process
Electro-Slag Welding
Stud Welding
Percussion Welding
Methods for Welding the Non-Ferrous Metals
Atomic Hydrogen Welding
Further Developments in Metal Arc Welding
The Tungsten Inert Gas Shielded (TIG) Process
Shielded Inert Gas Metal Arc (MIG) Welding
The Carbon Dioxide Welding of Steel
Cored or Tubular Electrode Welding of Steel
Power Supply Equipment for Arc Welding
2. Arc Welding Practice
Selection of Process
Properties of Weld Deposits
Pre- and Post-Heating of Welds
Speed of Welding
Automatic Control
Joint Design
Distortion
Control of Distortion
Correction of Distortion
Weld Defects
Inspection and Testing of Welds
Non-Destructive Testing
Destructive Testing
Use of Test Results
3. Arc Welding Principles
Relation of Arc Physics to Welding
The Mechanism of Arc Operation
The Arc Column
Conditions Adjacent to the Electrodes
The Plasma Jet
The Constricted Arc
Heat Flow in Arc Welding
Metallurgical Principles
Gas-Metal Reactions
Slag-Metal Reactions
Weld Structures
The Weld Metal
The Heat Affected Zone
Heat Affected Zone Cracking
The Metastable Heat Treatable Alloys
Weld Decay
Brittle Fracture
The Background of Welded Design
4. Resistance Welding
Development of Processes
Development of Power Sources
Welding Practice in the Spot Seam and Projection Processes
Weld Defects
Weld Inspection and Testing
Quality Control
Resistance Butt and Flash Welding Practice
5. Resistance Welding Principles
The Formation of a Weld
Control of Operating Parameters
Weld Pressure
Current Control
Timing of the Current Pulse
The Thermal Analysis of Resistance Welding
Metallurgy
6 Pressure Welding
Forge Welding
Pressure Welding
Factors Affecting Welding
Theories of Pressure Welding
7. Other Welding Processes
Gas Welding
Thermit Welding
Electron Beam Welding
Laser Welding
8. Soldering and Brazing
Soft Soldering
Brazing
Heating Sources
Brazing Filler Metals
Joint Design
Quality Control in Brazing
9. Brazing and Soldering Principles
Joint Filling
The Principles of Oxide Removal
Reduction in Hydrogen or Carbon Monoxide
Flux Action
Vacuum Brazing
The Metallurgy of Brazed Joints
Flow of the Filler Material
Joint Strengths
Suggestions for Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151687
About the Author
D. R. Milner
R. L. Apps
About the Editor
R. L. Apps
E. V. Beatson
D. R. Milner
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.