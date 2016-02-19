Introduction to Welding and Brazing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133423, 9781483151687

Introduction to Welding and Brazing

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Welding Division

Authors: D. R. Milner R. L. Apps
Editors: R. L. Apps E. V. Beatson D. R. Milner
eBook ISBN: 9781483151687
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 234
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Welding and Brazing covers the various aspects of metal joining processes, theory, practice, and application.

This book is composed of nine chapters. Considerable chapters are devoted to the processes, practice, and principles of arc, resistance, and pressure welding. A chapter describes the principles and applications of other welding processes, such as gas, thermit, and electron beam welding. The final chapters deal with the metallurgical application, practice, and principles of soldering and brazing.

This book will be of value to the researchers and workers in the metal joining fields.

Table of Contents


Authors' Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. The Arc Welding Processes

Methods of ferrous welding

The Coated Electrode Process

The Continuous Electrode Process

The Submerged Arc Process

Electro-Slag Welding

Stud Welding

Percussion Welding

Methods for Welding the Non-Ferrous Metals

Atomic Hydrogen Welding

Further Developments in Metal Arc Welding

The Tungsten Inert Gas Shielded (TIG) Process

Shielded Inert Gas Metal Arc (MIG) Welding

The Carbon Dioxide Welding of Steel

Cored or Tubular Electrode Welding of Steel

Power Supply Equipment for Arc Welding

2. Arc Welding Practice

Selection of Process

Properties of Weld Deposits

Pre- and Post-Heating of Welds

Speed of Welding

Automatic Control

Joint Design

Distortion

Control of Distortion

Correction of Distortion

Weld Defects

Inspection and Testing of Welds

Non-Destructive Testing

Destructive Testing

Use of Test Results

3. Arc Welding Principles

Relation of Arc Physics to Welding

The Mechanism of Arc Operation

The Arc Column

Conditions Adjacent to the Electrodes

The Plasma Jet

The Constricted Arc

Heat Flow in Arc Welding

Metallurgical Principles

Gas-Metal Reactions

Slag-Metal Reactions

Weld Structures

The Weld Metal

The Heat Affected Zone

Heat Affected Zone Cracking

The Metastable Heat Treatable Alloys

Weld Decay

Brittle Fracture

The Background of Welded Design

4. Resistance Welding

Development of Processes

Development of Power Sources

Welding Practice in the Spot Seam and Projection Processes

Weld Defects

Weld Inspection and Testing

Quality Control

Resistance Butt and Flash Welding Practice

5. Resistance Welding Principles

The Formation of a Weld

Control of Operating Parameters

Weld Pressure

Current Control

Timing of the Current Pulse

The Thermal Analysis of Resistance Welding

Metallurgy

6 Pressure Welding

Forge Welding

Pressure Welding

Factors Affecting Welding

Theories of Pressure Welding

7. Other Welding Processes

Gas Welding

Thermit Welding

Electron Beam Welding

Laser Welding

8. Soldering and Brazing

Soft Soldering

Brazing

Heating Sources

Brazing Filler Metals

Joint Design

Quality Control in Brazing

9. Brazing and Soldering Principles

Joint Filling

The Principles of Oxide Removal

Reduction in Hydrogen or Carbon Monoxide

Flux Action

Vacuum Brazing

The Metallurgy of Brazed Joints

Flow of the Filler Material

Joint Strengths

Suggestions for Further Reading

Index

Details

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151687

About the Author

D. R. Milner

R. L. Apps

About the Editor

R. L. Apps

E. V. Beatson

D. R. Milner

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.