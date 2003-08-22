Introduction to Web Matrix
1st Edition
ASP.NET Development for Beginners
Description
An Introduction to Web Matrix provides an easy to follow treatment of the application of this new software, which is rapidly becoming the preferred vehicle for the teaching of website design. Written by two experienced users, the material is presented in a way that makes it ideal for students meeting the subject for the first time, whether they are on an undergraduate or postgraduate course. The scope of the book includes the functionality of the software, its installation and application and the design and operation of web-based material using it. Coverage of the use of HTML and SQL is also included, as is the design and implementation of on-line databases.
There are numerous examples to illustrate ideas and concepts. The examples provide a practical illustration of how the software may be used. At the conclusion of each chapter, a set of exercises is provided to allow the reader to review and practice the material presented.
Key Features
- A simple introduction for users with no previous experience of the design process
- Abundant screen dumps and diagrams aid fast assimilation of the material
- Accompanying website with a wide range of facilities
Readership
Undergraduates on all computing and information systems courses. Also conversion masters' programmes.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Installing the Environment; Introduction to the Web Matrix Tool; Finding your Way around the Matrix Tool; Basic HTML Components; Interacting with the User; Validation of user input; Simple functional code; Further programming; Installing and creating a Database; Simple SQL; Interacting with a Database; Plug-ins and the Web Matrix Community; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 22nd August 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535128
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750660761
About the Author
Colin Hardy
Colin Hardy is a Senior Lecturer in Computing at the University of
Sunderland, United Kingdom. He has been involved with teaching and
research since 1993. His current area of interest is VB.NET, HCI and
Software Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Computing and Technology, University of Sunderland, UK
Simon Stobart
Simon Stobart is a Principal Lecturer in Computing at the University of
Sunderland, United Kingdom. He has been involved with teaching and
research since 1989. His current area of interest is software
engineering for dynamic web-based systems. 'An Introduction to Web Matrix' is his third published
book.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Computing and Technology, University of Sunderland, UK