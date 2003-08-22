Introduction to Web Matrix - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750660761, 9780080535128

Introduction to Web Matrix

1st Edition

ASP.NET Development for Beginners

Authors: Colin Hardy Simon Stobart
eBook ISBN: 9780080535128
Paperback ISBN: 9780750660761
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd August 2003
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
10800.00
9180.00
135.44
115.12
132.00
112.20
80.00
68.00
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
95.95
81.56
126.00
107.10
10800.00
9180.00
77.00
65.45
116.00
98.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An Introduction to Web Matrix provides an easy to follow treatment of the application of this new software, which is rapidly becoming the preferred vehicle for the teaching of website design. Written by two experienced users, the material is presented in a way that makes it ideal for students meeting the subject for the first time, whether they are on an undergraduate or postgraduate course. The scope of the book includes the functionality of the software, its installation and application and the design and operation of web-based material using it. Coverage of the use of HTML and SQL is also included, as is the design and implementation of on-line databases.

There are numerous examples to illustrate ideas and concepts. The examples provide a practical illustration of how the software may be used. At the conclusion of each chapter, a set of exercises is provided to allow the reader to review and practice the material presented.

Key Features

  • A simple introduction for users with no previous experience of the design process
  • Abundant screen dumps and diagrams aid fast assimilation of the material
  • Accompanying website with a wide range of facilities

Readership

Undergraduates on all computing and information systems courses. Also conversion masters' programmes.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Installing the Environment; Introduction to the Web Matrix Tool; Finding your Way around the Matrix Tool; Basic HTML Components; Interacting with the User; Validation of user input; Simple functional code; Further programming; Installing and creating a Database; Simple SQL; Interacting with a Database; Plug-ins and the Web Matrix Community; Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080535128
Paperback ISBN:
9780750660761

About the Author

Colin Hardy

Colin Hardy is a Senior Lecturer in Computing at the University of

Sunderland, United Kingdom. He has been involved with teaching and

research since 1993. His current area of interest is VB.NET, HCI and

Software Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Computing and Technology, University of Sunderland, UK

Simon Stobart

Simon Stobart is a Principal Lecturer in Computing at the University of

Sunderland, United Kingdom. He has been involved with teaching and

research since 1989. His current area of interest is software

engineering for dynamic web-based systems. 'An Introduction to Web Matrix' is his third published

book.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Computing and Technology, University of Sunderland, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.