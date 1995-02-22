Introduction to Wave Scattering, Localization, and Mesoscopic Phenomena
1st Edition
Description
This book gives readers a coherent picture of waves in disordered media, including multiple scattered waves. The book is intended to be self-contained, with illustrated problems and solutions at the end of each chapter to serve the double purpose of filling out the technical and mathematical details and giving the students exercises if used as a course textbook. The study of wave behavior in disordered media has applications in: Condensed matter physics (semi and superconductor nanostructures and mesoscopic phenomena) Materials science/analytical chemistry (analysis of composite and crystalline structures and properties) Optics and electronics (microelectronic and optoelectronic devices) Geology (seismic exploration of Earths subsurface)
Readership
As either a reference source or a supplementary text for researchers and advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students in physics, applied mathematics, electrical engineering, photonics, mechanical and civil engineering, and materials science.
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings) Preface. Introduction. Quantum and Classical Waves. Wave Scattering and the Effective Medium. Diffusive Waves. The Coherent Backscattering Effect. Renormalized Diffusion. The Scaling Theory of Localization. Localized States and the Approach to Localization. Localization Phenomena in Electronic Systems. Mesoscopic Phenomena. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 339
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 22nd February 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535067
About the Author
Ping Sheng
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology