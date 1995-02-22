Introduction to Wave Scattering, Localization, and Mesoscopic Phenomena - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126398458, 9780080535067

Introduction to Wave Scattering, Localization, and Mesoscopic Phenomena

1st Edition

Authors: Ping Sheng
eBook ISBN: 9780080535067
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 1995
Page Count: 339
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book gives readers a coherent picture of waves in disordered media, including multiple scattered waves. The book is intended to be self-contained, with illustrated problems and solutions at the end of each chapter to serve the double purpose of filling out the technical and mathematical details and giving the students exercises if used as a course textbook. The study of wave behavior in disordered media has applications in: Condensed matter physics (semi and superconductor nanostructures and mesoscopic phenomena) Materials science/analytical chemistry (analysis of composite and crystalline structures and properties) Optics and electronics (microelectronic and optoelectronic devices) Geology (seismic exploration of Earths subsurface)

Readership

As either a reference source or a supplementary text for researchers and advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students in physics, applied mathematics, electrical engineering, photonics, mechanical and civil engineering, and materials science.

Table of Contents

(Chapter Headings) Preface. Introduction. Quantum and Classical Waves. Wave Scattering and the Effective Medium. Diffusive Waves. The Coherent Backscattering Effect. Renormalized Diffusion. The Scaling Theory of Localization. Localized States and the Approach to Localization. Localization Phenomena in Electronic Systems. Mesoscopic Phenomena. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
339
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080535067

About the Author

Ping Sheng

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.