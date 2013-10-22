Introduction to Wastewater Treatment Processes

Organized into eight chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the engineering design of process plants for treatment of wastewaters of industrial or domestic origin. This text then examines the various empirical methods for evaluation of concentration of contaminants in wastewaters. Other chapters consider the various types of primary treatment of wastewater, including sedimentation, screening, flotation, and neutralization and equalization. This book discusses as well the stationary film theory applied to the case of oxygen transfer. The final chapter deals with tertiary or advanced wastewater treatment, which consists of processes designed to achieve higher effluent quality than conventional secondary treatment.

Chapter 1 Introduction

1. Introduction

2. The Role of the Engineer in Water Pollution Abatement

3. Degrees of Wastewater Treatment and Water Quality Standards

4. Sources of Wastewaters

5. Economics of Wastewater Treatment and Economic Balance for Water Reuse

6. Effect of Water Pollution on Environment and Biota

7. Eutrophication

8. Types of Water Supply and Classification of Water Contaminants

Chapter 2 Characterization of Domestic and Industrial Wastewaters

1. Measurement of Concentration of Contaminants in Wastewaters

2. Measurement of Organic Content: Group 1—Oxygen-Demand Parameter Methods

3. Measurement of Organic Content: Group 2—Carbon-Content Parameter Methods

4. Mathematical Model for the BOD Curve

5. Determination of Parameters K and Lo

6. Relationship between K and Ratio BOD5/BODu

7. Environmental Effects on the BOD Test

8. Nitrification

9. Evaluation of Feasibility of Biological Treatment for an Industrial Wastewater

10. Bioassay Tests

11. Characteristics of Municipal Sewage

12. Industrial Wastewater Surveys

13. Statistical Correlation of Industrial Waste Survey Data

Chapter 3 Pretreatment and Primary Treatment

1. Introduction

2. Screening

3. Sedimentation

4. Flotation

5. Neutralization (and Equalization)

Chapter 4 Theory and Practice of Aeration in Wastewater Treatment

1. Introduction

2. Steps Involved in the Oxygen-Transfer Process

3. Oxygen-Transfer Rate Equation

4. Determination of the Overall Oxygen-Transfer Coefficient KLa by Unsteady-State Aeration of Tap Water

5. Integration of the Differential Equation for Oxygen Transfer between Limits

6. Unsteady-State Aeration of Activated Sludge Liquor

7. Steady-State Determination of Kla for the Activated Sludge Liquor

8. Standard Oxygenation Capacity and Oxygenation Capacity under Actual Operating Conditions

9. Transfer Efficiency of Aeration Units

10. Effect of Wastewater Characteristics on Oxygen Transfer

11. Laboratory Determination of Oxygen-Transfer Coefficient á

12. Classification of Aeration Equipment; Oxygen-Transfer Efficiency

13. Air Diffusion Units

14. Turbine Aeration Units

15. Surface Aeration Units

Chapter 5 Secondary Treatment: The Activated Sludge Process

1. Introduction

2. Mathematical Modeling of Activated Sludge Process

3. Kinetics Relationships

4. Material Balance Relationships

5. Relationship for Optimum Settling Conditions of Sludge

6. Experimental Determination of Biokinetic Parameters Needed for Design of Aerobic Biological Reactors

7. Design Procedure for an Activated Sludge Plant

8. Concepts of Mean Solids Residence Time and Sludge Age

9. Alternate Approach to the Design Procedure for an Activated Sludge Plant Based upon Selection of a Value for Sludge Age

10. Washout Condition

11. The Michaelis-Menten Relationship

12. Kinetics of Continuous Treatment Systems: Continuous Flow Stirred Tank Reactor, Plug Flow Reactor, and Arbitrary Flow Reactor

13. Expression for the Fraction of Degradable Solids in the MLVSS

Chapter 6 Secondary Treatment: Other Aerobic and Anaerobic Wastewater Treatment Processes

1. Introduction

2. Extended Aeration (or Total Oxidation Process)

3. Contact Stabilization

4. Other Modifications of Conventional Activated Sludge Process: Step-Aeration, Complete-Mix Activated Sludge Process, Tapered Aeration, High-Rate Activated Sludge Process, and Pure Oxygen Aeration

5. Aerated Lagoons

6. Wastewater Stabilization Ponds

7. Trickling Filters

8. Rotating Biological Contactors

9. Anaerobic Treatment of Wastewaters

Chapter 7 Sludge Treatment and Disposal

1. Introduction

2. Aerobic and Anaerobic Digestion of Sludges

3. Thickening of Sludges

4. Dewatering of Sludges by Vacuum Filtration

5. Pressure Filtration

6. Centrifugation

7. Bed Drying of Sludges

8. Predewatering Treatment of Sludges

9. Sludge Disposal

Chapter 8 Tertiary Treatment of Wastewaters

1. Introduction

2. Suspended Solids Removal

3. Carbon Adsorption

4. Ion Exchange

5. Reverse Osmosis

6. Electrodialysis

7. Chemical Oxidation Processes (Chlorination and Ozonation)

8. Phosphorus Removal

9. Nitrogen Removal

10. Sonozone Wastewater Purification Process

