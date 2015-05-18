Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook
3rd Edition
Description
A sound knowledge of anatomy and physiology is an essential basis for the effective clinical treatment of companion animals. The new third edition Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook offers clear and comprehensive of the common companion animal species.
Updated throughout with a new section added on large animals, the new edition features augmented online learning resources with new questions and quizzes. Students can test their knowledge with multi-choice questions, drag and drop exercises and an image bank, while instructors can download questions, figures and exercises to use as teaching aids.
Key Features
- An essential first purchase for all those embarking upon a veterinary career
- Includes augmented on-line resources with self-assessment tools and teaching aids
- Comprehensive coverage of all major companion animal species
- New large animal section added covering the cow, sheep and pig
- 'Applied Anatomy' tips relate theory to clinical practice, showing the relationship between anatomy and physiology and the disease process
Table of Contents
Section 1 The dog and cat
Chapter 1 Principles of Cell Biology
Chapter 2 Tissues and Body Cavities
Chapter 3 Skeletal System
Chapter 4 Muscular System
Chapter 5 Nervous System and Special Senses
Chapter 6 Endocrine System
Chapter 7 Blood Vascular System
Chapter 8 Respiratory System
Chapter 9 Digestive System
Chapter 10 Urinary System
Chapter 11 Reproductive System
Chapter 12 Common Integument
Section 2 Exotic species
Chapter 13 Birds
Chapter 14 Mammals
Chapter 15 Reptiles and fish
Chapter 16 The Horse
Section 3 Large Animals
Chapter 17 The Cow
Chapter 18 The Sheep
Chapter 19 The Pig
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 18th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702057359
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057397
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057335
About the Author
Victoria Aspinall
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK
Melanie Cappello
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Anatomy and Physiology, College of Animal Welfare, Huntingdon, Cambs., UK