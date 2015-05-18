Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702057359, 9780702057397

Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook

3rd Edition

Authors: Victoria Aspinall Melanie Cappello
Paperback ISBN: 9780702057359
eBook ISBN: 9780702057397
eBook ISBN: 9780702057335
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th May 2015
Page Count: 288
Description

A sound knowledge of anatomy and physiology is an essential basis for the effective clinical treatment of companion animals. The new third edition Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook offers clear and comprehensive of the common companion animal species.

Updated throughout with a new section added on large animals, the new edition features augmented online learning resources with new questions and quizzes. Students can test their knowledge with multi-choice questions, drag and drop exercises and an image bank, while instructors can download questions, figures and exercises to use as teaching aids.

Key Features

  • An essential first purchase for all those embarking upon a veterinary career

  • Includes augmented on-line resources with self-assessment tools and teaching aids

  • Comprehensive coverage of all major companion animal species

  • New large animal section added covering the cow, sheep and pig

  • 'Applied Anatomy' tips relate theory to clinical practice, showing the relationship between anatomy and physiology and the disease process

Table of Contents

Section 1 The dog and cat

Chapter 1 Principles of Cell Biology

Chapter 2 Tissues and Body Cavities

Chapter 3 Skeletal System

Chapter 4 Muscular System

Chapter 5 Nervous System and Special Senses

Chapter 6 Endocrine System

Chapter 7 Blood Vascular System

Chapter 8 Respiratory System

Chapter 9 Digestive System

Chapter 10 Urinary System

Chapter 11 Reproductive System

Chapter 12 Common Integument

Section 2 Exotic species

Chapter 13 Birds

Chapter 14 Mammals

Chapter 15 Reptiles and fish

Chapter 16 The Horse

Section 3 Large Animals

Chapter 17 The Cow

Chapter 18 The Sheep

Chapter 19 The Pig

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780702057359
eBook ISBN:
9780702057397
eBook ISBN:
9780702057335

About the Author

Victoria Aspinall

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK

Melanie Cappello

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Anatomy and Physiology, College of Animal Welfare, Huntingdon, Cambs., UK

