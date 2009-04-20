Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702029387, 9780702054624

Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook

2nd Edition

Editors: Victoria Aspinall Melanie Cappello
Authors: Victoria Aspinall Melanie Cappello
eBook ISBN: 9780702054624
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th April 2009
Page Count: 252
Description

A sound knowledge of anatomy and physiology is an essential basis for the effective clinical treatment of companion animals. The new Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook builds on the success of the first edition in its thorough coverage of the common companion animal species. Updated throughout, the new edition features online learning resources, providing students with the opportunity to test their knowledge with questions and visual exercises, while instructors can download questions, figures and exercises to use as teaching aids.

Key Features


  • An essential first purchase for all those embarking upon a veterinary career

  • Now with on-line resources including self-assessment tools and teaching aids

  • Comprehensive coverage of all major companion animal species

  • New equine chapter

  • 'Applied Anatomy' tips relate theory to clinical practice, showing the relationship between anatomy and physiology and the disease process

Table of Contents


  • Section 1 – The dog and cat

  • Chapter 1 Principles of Cell Biology

  • Chapter 2 Tissues and Body Cavities

  • Chapter 3 Skeletal System

  • Chapter 4 Muscular System

  • Chapter 5 Nervous System and Special Senses

  • Chapter 6 Endocrine System

  • Chapter 7 Blood Vascular System

  • Chapter 8 Respiratory System

  • Chapter 9 Digestive System

  • Chapter 10 Urinary System

  • Chapter 11 Reproductive System

  • Chapter 12 Common Integument

  • Section 2 – Exotic species

  • Chapter 13 Birds

  • Chapter 14 Mammals

  • Chapter 15 Reptiles and fish

  • Chapter 16 The Horse

  • References and recommended reading

  • Appendix 1 – Introduction to anatomical Terminology

  • Appendix 2 – Multiple Choice Questions & Answers

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702054624

About the Editor

Victoria Aspinall

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK

Melanie Cappello

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Anatomy and Physiology, College of Animal Welfare, Huntingdon, Cambs., UK

