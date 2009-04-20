Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook
2nd Edition
Description
A sound knowledge of anatomy and physiology is an essential basis for the effective clinical treatment of companion animals. The new Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook builds on the success of the first edition in its thorough coverage of the common companion animal species. Updated throughout, the new edition features online learning resources, providing students with the opportunity to test their knowledge with questions and visual exercises, while instructors can download questions, figures and exercises to use as teaching aids.
Key Features
- An essential first purchase for all those embarking upon a veterinary career
- Now with on-line resources including self-assessment tools and teaching aids
- Comprehensive coverage of all major companion animal species
- New equine chapter
- 'Applied Anatomy' tips relate theory to clinical practice, showing the relationship between anatomy and physiology and the disease process
Table of Contents
- Section 1 – The dog and cat
- Chapter 1 Principles of Cell Biology
- Chapter 2 Tissues and Body Cavities
- Chapter 3 Skeletal System
- Chapter 4 Muscular System
- Chapter 5 Nervous System and Special Senses
- Chapter 6 Endocrine System
- Chapter 7 Blood Vascular System
- Chapter 8 Respiratory System
- Chapter 9 Digestive System
- Chapter 10 Urinary System
- Chapter 11 Reproductive System
- Chapter 12 Common Integument
- Section 2 – Exotic species
- Chapter 13 Birds
- Chapter 14 Mammals
- Chapter 15 Reptiles and fish
- Chapter 16 The Horse
- References and recommended reading
- Appendix 1 – Introduction to anatomical Terminology
- Appendix 2 – Multiple Choice Questions & Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 20th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054624
About the Editor
Victoria Aspinall
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK
Melanie Cappello
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Anatomy and Physiology, College of Animal Welfare, Huntingdon, Cambs., UK
