Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology E-Book
2nd Edition
Description
A sound knowledge of anatomy and physiology is an essential basis for the effective clinical treatment of companion animals. The new Introduction to Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology Textbook builds on the success of the first edition in its thorough coverage of the common companion animal species. Updated throughout, the new edition features online learning resources, providing students with the opportunity to test their knowledge with questions and visual exercises, while instructors can download questions, figures and exercises to use as teaching aids.
Key Features
- An essential first purchase for all those embarking upon a veterinary career
- Now with on-line resources including self-assessment tools and teaching aids
- Comprehensive coverage of all major companion animal species
- New equine chapter
- 'Applied Anatomy' tips relate theory to clinical practice, showing the relationship between anatomy and physiology and the disease process
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 24th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048593
About the Author
Victoria Aspinall
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK
Melanie Cappello
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Anatomy and Physiology, College of Animal Welfare, Huntingdon, Cambs., UK