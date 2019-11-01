Introduction to Vascular Ultrasonography

Section 1: Basics

1. The Hemodynamics of Vascular Disease

2. The Physics and Instrumentation of Ultrasound Imaging in Vascular Disease

3. Doppler Flow Imaging and Spectral Analysis

Section 2: Cerebral Vessels

4. Anatomy of the Cerebral Vasculature

5. Carotid Sonography: Protocols and Technical Considerations

6. Evaluating Carotid Plaque and Intima Media Thickness

7. Ultrasound Assessment of Carotid Stenosis

8. How to Assess Difficult and Uncommon Carotid Cases

9. Ultrasound Assessment of the Vertebral Arteries

10. Ultrasound Assessment of the Intracranial Arteries

Section 3: Extremity Arteries

11. Anatomy of the Upper and Lower Extremity Arteries

12. Physiologic Testing of Lower Extremity Arterial Disease

13. Assessment of Upper Extremity Arterial Disease

14. Ultrasound Evaluation Before and After Hemodialysis Access

15. Ultrasound Assessment of Lower Extremity Arteries

16. Ultrasound Assessment During and After Carotid Peripheral Intervention

17. Ultrasound in the Assessment and Management of Arterial Emergencies

Section 4: Extremity Veins

18. Extremity Venous Anatomy and Technique for US Examination

19. Ultrasound Diagnosis of Lower Extremity Venous Thrombosis

20. Risk Factors and the Role of Ultrasound in the Management of Extremity Venous Disease

21. Diagnostic Testing for Venous Insufficiency

22. Nonvascular Findings Encountered During Venous Sonography

Section 5: Abdomen and Pelvis

23. Anatomy and Normal Doppler Signatures of Abdominal Vessels

24. Ultrasound Assessment of the Abdominal Aorta

25. Ultrasound Assessment Following Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair

26. Doppler Ultrasound of the Mesenteric Vasculature

27. Ultrasound Assessment of The Hepatic Vasculature

28. Duplex Ultrasound Assessment of Native Renal Vasculature

29. Duplex Ultrasound Evaluation of the Uterus and Ovaries

30. Duplex Ultrasound Evaluation of the Male Genitalia

31. Evaluation of Organ Transplants

Section 6: Trends in Vascular Imaging

32. Credentialing, Accreditation and Quality in the Vascular Laboratory

33. Ultrasound Screening for Vascular Disease

34. Correlative Imaging in Vascular Disease

35. Ultrasound Contrast Agents in Vascular Disease

