Introduction to Urban Economics offers a complete and self-contained coverage of urban economics. This book analyzes the economic rationale and growth and development of cities, theory and empirical analysis of urban markets, and problems and policies of urban economies. This text is divided into inter- and intra-urban analysis. Discussions on inter-urban analysis comprise Chapters 1 to 3 that include an introduction to urban economics, economic history of urban areas, and economics of urban growth. The rest of the chapters that cover intra-urban analysis describe the theories of urban markets, empirical tests of the theories, and implications of the empirical findings for policy decisions. This publication is valuable to students with a background in economic principles.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
I. The Nature and Function of Cities
II. What is Urban Economics?
III. About This Book
Suggested Readings
2 An Economic History of Urban Areas
I. Introduction
II. Models of Urban Development
III. Urbanization from the Beginning to the American Colonial Period
IV. U.S. Urban Growth and Development: 1625-1940
V. Summary
Suggested Readings
References
3 The Economics of Urban Growth
I. Introduction
II. The Rudiments of Location Analysis
III. Models of Urban Growth
IV. The Frontiers of Urban Growth
V. Summary
Suggested Readings
References
4 The Economics of Intraurban Location Decisions
I. Introduction
II. The Basic Determinants of Intraurban Location Decisions at the Firm Level
III. Models of Intraurban Location Decisions
Suggested Readings
References
5 Land Use
I. Introduction
II. General Urban Land-Use Models
III. The Determinants of Specific Land Uses
IV. Changes in Land Uses
V. Land Use Policy
VI. Summary
Suggested Readings
References
6 Housing
I. Introduction
II. Housing Markets
III. Housing-Market Imperfections and Their Impacts
IV. Housing Policy
V. Summary
Suggested Readings
References
7 Urban Transportation
I. Introduction
II. Transportation Markets
III. Short-Run Supply Considerations
IV. Long-Run Supply Considerations
V. Transport Problems and Policies
VI. Summary
Suggested Readings
References
8 The Urban Public Sector
I. Introduction
II. The Rationale for and Market of the Local Public Sector
III. The Functional Roles of Local Governments
IV. Problems of Urban Governments
V. Summary
Suggested Readings
References
9 Urban Poverty: Problems and Policies
I. Measures of Urban Poverty
II. The Nature of Urban Poverty
III. The Causes of Poverty
IV. Urban Poverty Policy
V. Summary
Suggested Readings
References
10 The Urban Environment
I. Introduction
II. Environmental Pollution
III. Urban Crime
Suggested Readings
References
Author Index
Subject Index
