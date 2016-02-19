Introduction to Urban Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121366506, 9781483263298

Introduction to Urban Economics

1st Edition

Authors: Douglas M. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483263298
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 314
Description

Introduction to Urban Economics offers a complete and self-contained coverage of urban economics. This book analyzes the economic rationale and growth and development of cities, theory and empirical analysis of urban markets, and problems and policies of urban economies. This text is divided into inter- and intra-urban analysis. Discussions on inter-urban analysis comprise Chapters 1 to 3 that include an introduction to urban economics, economic history of urban areas, and economics of urban growth. The rest of the chapters that cover intra-urban analysis describe the theories of urban markets, empirical tests of the theories, and implications of the empirical findings for policy decisions. This publication is valuable to students with a background in economic principles.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction

I. The Nature and Function of Cities

II. What is Urban Economics?

III. About This Book

Suggested Readings

2 An Economic History of Urban Areas

I. Introduction

II. Models of Urban Development

III. Urbanization from the Beginning to the American Colonial Period

IV. U.S. Urban Growth and Development: 1625-1940

V. Summary

Suggested Readings

References

3 The Economics of Urban Growth

I. Introduction

II. The Rudiments of Location Analysis

III. Models of Urban Growth

IV. The Frontiers of Urban Growth

V. Summary

Suggested Readings

References

4 The Economics of Intraurban Location Decisions

I. Introduction

II. The Basic Determinants of Intraurban Location Decisions at the Firm Level

III. Models of Intraurban Location Decisions

Suggested Readings

References

5 Land Use

I. Introduction

II. General Urban Land-Use Models

III. The Determinants of Specific Land Uses

IV. Changes in Land Uses

V. Land Use Policy

VI. Summary

Suggested Readings

References

6 Housing

I. Introduction

II. Housing Markets

III. Housing-Market Imperfections and Their Impacts

IV. Housing Policy

V. Summary

Suggested Readings

References

7 Urban Transportation

I. Introduction

II. Transportation Markets

III. Short-Run Supply Considerations

IV. Long-Run Supply Considerations

V. Transport Problems and Policies

VI. Summary

Suggested Readings

References

8 The Urban Public Sector

I. Introduction

II. The Rationale for and Market of the Local Public Sector

III. The Functional Roles of Local Governments

IV. Problems of Urban Governments

V. Summary

Suggested Readings

References

9 Urban Poverty: Problems and Policies

I. Measures of Urban Poverty

II. The Nature of Urban Poverty

III. The Causes of Poverty

IV. Urban Poverty Policy

V. Summary

Suggested Readings

References

10 The Urban Environment

I. Introduction

II. Environmental Pollution

III. Urban Crime

Suggested Readings

References

Author Index

Subject Index

