Introduction to Transfer Phenomena in PEM Fuel Cells
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Transfer Phenomena in PEM Fuel Cells presents the fruit of several years of research in the area of fuel cells. The book illustrates the transfer phenomena occurring inside a single cell and describes the technology field of hydrogen, explicitly the production, storage and risk management of hydrogen as an energy carrier. Several applications of hydrogen are also cited, and special interest is dedicated to the PEM Fuel Cell. Mass, charge and heat transfer phenomena are also discussed in this great resource that includes explanations, illustrations and governing equations for each section.
Key Features
- Illustrates transfer phenomena occurring within a single cell
- Describes the technological field of hydrogen (production, storage, and risk and management)
- Introduces the various applications of hydrogen
- Presents mass transfer, charge and heat phenomena
Readership
Undergraduate level: Electrical engineering; Electrochemistry; Energy; Mechanical engineering, Renewable energy. Graduate and PhD Students: Electrical Engineering; Materials; Fluid Mechanics and industrial engineering. Industry: Automotive; New and alternative energy technology; Renewable energy applications; Future investors and young start-ups in the field of hydrogen and fuel cells
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Hydrogen Technology
2. Charge Transfer Phenomena
3. Mass Transfer Phenomena
4. Heat Transfer Phenomena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th November 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027639
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482915
About the Author
Bilal Abderezzak
Bilal Adberezzak is a doctor of Sciences; he is working as an associate professor and researcher at the University of Khemis Miliana in Algeria. He followed a scientific career dealing with the advanced energy systems related to the Green and renewable energy sources.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Khemis Miliana in Algeria