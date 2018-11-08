Introduction to Transfer Phenomena in PEM Fuel Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482915, 9780081027639

Introduction to Transfer Phenomena in PEM Fuel Cells

1st Edition

Authors: Bilal Abderezzak
eBook ISBN: 9780081027639
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482915
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 8th November 2018
Page Count: 186
Description

Introduction to Transfer Phenomena in PEM Fuel Cells presents the fruit of several years of research in the area of fuel cells. The book illustrates the transfer phenomena occurring inside a single cell and describes the technology field of hydrogen, explicitly the production, storage and risk management of hydrogen as an energy carrier. Several applications of hydrogen are also cited, and special interest is dedicated to the PEM Fuel Cell. Mass, charge and heat transfer phenomena are also discussed in this great resource that includes explanations, illustrations and governing equations for each section.

Key Features

  • Illustrates transfer phenomena occurring within a single cell
  • Describes the technological field of hydrogen (production, storage, and risk and management)
  • Introduces the various applications of hydrogen
  • Presents mass transfer, charge and heat phenomena

Readership

Undergraduate level: Electrical engineering; Electrochemistry; Energy; Mechanical engineering, Renewable energy. Graduate and PhD Students: Electrical Engineering; Materials; Fluid Mechanics and industrial engineering. Industry: Automotive; New and alternative energy technology; Renewable energy applications; Future investors and young start-ups in the field of hydrogen and fuel cells

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Hydrogen Technology
2. Charge Transfer Phenomena
3. Mass Transfer Phenomena
4. Heat Transfer Phenomena

About the Author

Bilal Abderezzak

Bilal Adberezzak is a doctor of Sciences; he is working as an associate professor and researcher at the University of Khemis Miliana in Algeria. He followed a scientific career dealing with the advanced energy systems related to the Green and renewable energy sources.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Khemis Miliana in Algeria

Ratings and Reviews

