Introduction to the Theory of Magnetism is an introductory text on the theory of magnetism. The discussions are organized around diamagnetism, paramagnetism, and ferromagnetism. The exchange interaction and the resulting many-particle problem for a system of atomic spins are also considered, and the properties of this system are examined in several approximations. This book is comprised of three chapters and begins with a review of the fundamental effects of diamagnetism, paying particular attention to the Bohr-van Leeuwen theorem, the Fermi gas, Landau levels, and cyclotron resonance. The diamagnetism of atoms and ions and of electrons is also described, and the magnetic moment of a free electron gas produced by the intrinsic magnetic moment of the electrons is calculated. The next chapter is devoted to the classical theory of paramagnetism and covers the paramagnetism of free electrons, free atoms (rare earths), and atoms in a crystal. Paramagnetic resonance and the Zeeman effect of free atoms are highlighted. The third and last chapter focuses on ferromagnetism and ferromagnetic resonance, together with the molecular-field approximation, spin waves, high temperatures, and the band model. This monograph will be a valuable resource for students of physics.