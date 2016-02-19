Introduction to the Theory of Magnetism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080165950, 9781483156682

Introduction to the Theory of Magnetism

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: D. Wagner
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483156682
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 292
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to the Theory of Magnetism is an introductory text on the theory of magnetism. The discussions are organized around diamagnetism, paramagnetism, and ferromagnetism. The exchange interaction and the resulting many-particle problem for a system of atomic spins are also considered, and the properties of this system are examined in several approximations. This book is comprised of three chapters and begins with a review of the fundamental effects of diamagnetism, paying particular attention to the Bohr-van Leeuwen theorem, the Fermi gas, Landau levels, and cyclotron resonance. The diamagnetism of atoms and ions and of electrons is also described, and the magnetic moment of a free electron gas produced by the intrinsic magnetic moment of the electrons is calculated. The next chapter is devoted to the classical theory of paramagnetism and covers the paramagnetism of free electrons, free atoms (rare earths), and atoms in a crystal. Paramagnetic resonance and the Zeeman effect of free atoms are highlighted. The third and last chapter focuses on ferromagnetism and ferromagnetic resonance, together with the molecular-field approximation, spin waves, high temperatures, and the band model. This monograph will be a valuable resource for students of physics.

Table of Contents


Preface to the German Edition

Foreword to the English Edition

Abbreviations and Symbols

Classification of Magnetic Substances

I. Diamagnetism

1. The Bohr-van Leeuwen Theorem

2. Diamagnetism of Atoms and Ions

3. The Fermi Gas

4. The Landau Levels

5. Diamagnetism of Electrons

6. Cyclotron Resonance

II. Paramagnetism

1. Paramagnetism of Free Electrons

2. Classical Theory of Paramagnetism

3. The Zeeman Effect of Free Atoms

4. Paramagnetism of Free Atoms (Rare Earths)

5. Paramagnetism of Atoms in a Crystal

6. Paramagnetic Resonance

III. Ferromagnetism

1. Interactions

2. The Molecular-Field Approximation

3. Spin Waves

4. High Temperatures

5. The Band Model

6. Ferromagnetic Resonance

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156682

About the Author

D. Wagner

About the Editor

D. Ter Haar

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.