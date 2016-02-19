Introduction to the Theory of Flow Machines
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to the Theory of Flow Machines details the fundamental processes and the relations that have a significant influence in the operating mechanism of flow machines. The book first covers the general consideration in flow machines, such as pressure, stress, and cavitation. In the second chapter, the text deals with ducts; this chapter discusses the general remarks, types of flow, and mixing process. Next, the book tackles the types of cascades, along with its concerns. The closing chapter covers the flow machine and its components, such as turbine, wheels, engines, and propellers. The text will be of great use to mechanical engineers and technicians.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to the English Edition
A. General Considerations
1. Static and Dynamic Energy Transfer
Transmission of Force by Pistons or by Movement of Aerofoils and Cascades
2. Purposes and Classification of Flow Machines
Machines That Supply Energy to the Fluid and Those That Extract Energy from It
Energy Transmission
Machines with Pressure Fall and Those with Pressure Rise
Ducted and Non-Ducted Machines
Axial, Radial, and Diagonal Forms of Construction
3. Some Geometrical Concepts
Steady and Unsteady Processes
Streamlines and Particle Paths
Plane ad Three-Dimensional Flows
Two-Dimensional Flows
4. Pressure
Pressure in a Fluid at Rest
Dependence of Specific Gravity and Density on Pressure and Temperature
Compressible and Incompressible Fluids
Gas Constant
5. Adiabatic Changes of State
Relations between Temperature, Pressure, Density, and Specific Gravity for Processes Involving No Heat Exchange
6. Shear Stress
Forces associated with Deformation
Viscosity
Kinematic Viscosity
7. Bernoulli's Equation
Dependence of Pressure on Height and Speed
Reduction to a Reference Height
Total Pressure, Static Pressure, Dynamic Pressure
Acceleration Term in Unsteady Flows
Relations between Variables of State for Ideal Compressible Fluids
Speed of Sound
Critical Speed
8. Cavitation
Critical Pressure
Cavitation Number
Highest Permissible Speed
Effect on Efficiency
Destruction of the Material of the Wall
9. Potential Flow, Rotation, Circulation
B. Ducts
Formation and Properties of Potential Flows
Irrotationality
Parallel Flow, Source, Vortex
Circulation and Lift (Kutta-Joukowsky Theorem)
Concept of Circulation for Aerofoils with Wakes
Behavior of the Energy in a Vortex Field
10. General Remarks
Inlet Flow and Fully Established Pipe Flow
Volume and Mass Flow Rates
Mean Flow Velocity
11. Types of Flow; Reynolds Number
Laminar and Turbulent Flow
Critical Reynolds Number
Equivalent Diameter
12. Laminar Flow
Velocity Distribution in Pipe and Gap
Pressure Fall and Resistance Coefficients for Circular and Rectangular Cross-Sections
13. Turbulent Flow
Velocity Distribution and Pressure Fall in Smooth Pipes
Rough Walls
Sand Roughness
Pressure Fall and Velocity Distribution in Rough Pipes
Behavior of Flow in Non-Circular Cross-Sections
14. Conditions in the Inlet
Displacement Thickness
Momentum Thickness
Transition from Laminar to Turbulent Boundary-Layer Flow
Critical Boundary Layer Thickness, and Position of Transition Point
Growth of Laminar and Turbulent Boundary Layers
Similarity
15. Changes in Cross-Section
Change with Cross-Section of the Mean Velocity, of the Velocity Distribution across the Cross-Section, and of the Pressure
Phenomena in Expanding Ducts (Diffusera)
Boundary-Layer Separation
Reduction in Pressure Rise (Diffuser Effect) with Non-Uniform Velocity Distribution
Efficiency of Diffusera
Favorable Effects of Bodies Producing Extra Resistance or of Rotors at End of Diffuser, of Boundary-Layer Suction, and of Swirl in the Flow Core of Dead Water
16. Mixing Processes
Pressure Rise and Energy Loss associated with Mixing
Mixing of Two Streams of Different Velocity
Sudden Expansion of a Duct
Diffuser in Front of and behind a Mixing Process
Combustion Processes
17. Curved Ducts
Stable and Unstable Velocity Distributions
Forces on Channel Walls
Behavior of the Boundary Layer
Secondary Flow
Energy Loss in Elbows for Turbulent and Lamina Reflow
Reduction of Losses by Stators or by Cross-Sections in Which One Dimension is Much Larger than the Other
18. Behavior of Compressible Fluids; Laval Nozzle; Shock Waves
Speed of Sound
Critical Speed
Laval Nozzles
Propagation of Disturbances in Subsonic and Supersonic Flow
Mach Lines
Mach Number
Normal and Oblique Shock Waves
19. Behavior of a Gas Flow with Addition and Removal of Heat
Consequences of Continuity Equation
Temperature and Velocity Changes in Subsonic and Supersonic Flow
Temperature Maximum
20. Flow through Ducts in Rotating Rotors
Unsteady Potential Flow or Steady Flow with Constant Rotation
Straight and Curved Ducts without and with Expansion of Cross-Sections
Point of Reversal of Velocity
Separation Lines between Flow Passing through and Flow Coming from outside and Returning outside
Coriolis Forces
Increased Danger of Boundary-Layer Separation
Secondary Flow
21. Variable Volume Flow Rate; Hydraulic Ram
Pressures When the Flow through the Duct is Accelerated or Retarded
Speed of Propagation of Pressure Waves in Ducts with Elastic Walls
Reflection of Pressure Waves at Points Where the Speed of Propagation Changes or Where the Cross-Section Changes
Pressure Fluctuations at a Throttle Point
Possible Damage to the Duct from the Pressure Fluctuations, and Means of Reducing The Danger
Use of the Pressure Fluctuations in the Hydraulic Ram
C. Cascades
22. Straight and Circular Cascades
Concept, Properties, and Purposes of a Cascade
Impulse, Turbine, and Compressor Cascades
23. Deflection without Losses through a Straight Cascade
Behavior of Velocity Components in the Cascade Direction and Normal to This Direction, and Behavior of Pressure
Peculiarities of Compressible Fluids
Forces on the Blades
Power and Energy Change for Incompressible and Compressible Fluids
24. Deflection without Losses through a Circular Cascade
Behavior of Velocity Components and Pressure for Incompressible and Compressible Fluids
Power and Energy Change
25. Investigation of Losses
Efficiency of a Cascade
Shaft Efficiency
Relations for Compressible Fluids
26. The Shape and Arrangement of the Blades
Blades Far Apart from One Another and Those Close Together
Processes at a Moderate Blade Spacing
27. Cascades with Blades Very Close Together
Velocity and the Distribution of Circulation as Functions of Slope of Blade
Effect of Curvature of Channel
Effect of Thicknesses of Blade and Boundary Layer
28. Conditions at the Discharge End of the Blade
Deviation of Flow Direction from Blade Slope at Discharge End
Rotating Cascades with Radial Flow
29. Conditions at the Inlet End of the Blade
Ideal Inlet Conditions or Separation at Sharp Edge of an Inlet
Consequences of Separation
30. Cascades with Blades Very Far Apart
Lift, Drag, and Glide Angle of an Isolated Aerofoil
Disturbances from Neighboring Blades of Cascade
31. The Forces on an Isolated Aerofoil
Angle of Incidence, and Reference Direction
Direction of Zero Lift, and Angle of Incidence for Zero Lift
Lift Coefficient
Thin, Flat Plates
Circular Arc and S-Shaped Cambered Profiles
Line of Action of Forces, Profiles with Fixed Center of Pressure
Effect of Drag
Representation of Aerofoil Properties by Polars
Guiding Principles for Determining Effect of Various Shapes
Transfer of Aerofoil Properties to Blades in Cascades
32. Pressure Distribution on an Isolated Aerofoil
Flat Plate
Circular Arc and S-Shaped Cambered, Thin Profiles
Effect of Wing Thickness
33. Isolated Aerofoils in Compressible Fluids
Prandtl-Glauert Rule and Krahn Rule for Subsonic Flow
Relation between Slope and Velocity in Supersonic Flow
Shock Waves at Points Where the Slope Increases Suddenly
Lift and Drag Coefficients
Detached Shock Wave
34. Transition from a Very Large to a Moderate Blade Spacing
Effect of Neighboring Blades
Adapting Blade Shape to the Disturbed Flow
Approximation to Disturbance Functions in Neighborhood of Origin
35. Transition from a Very Small to a Moderate Blade Spacing
of Significance Mainly for Circular Cascades
Approximate Distribution of Circulation at Blade Ends for Inlet Conditions Ideal and Not Ideal, with Infinitesimally Thin Blades
More Exact Relations
Effect of Finite Blade Thickness
36. Cascades of Flat Plates
Deflection Produced by a Cascade of Flat Plates
Conformal Mapping of Strip of Cascade on to Exterior of a Circle
Important Geometrical Relations for That Purpose
Calculation of Velocities
37. Cascades with Arbitrary Blade Shapes
Equivalent Cascade of Flat Plates
Approximate Procedure for Conformal Mapping of Strip of Width Equal to Pitch of Cascade on to a Corresponding Strip of Flow about an Isolated Aerofoil
Calculation of Velocity Distribution
Processes in Compressible Fluids
38. Imperfect Cascades
Concepts and Examples
39. Cascades with Finite Blade Span
Idealization of Cascade by Surface with Pressure Jump
Pressure Equalization, and Conversion of Pressure Differences into Velocity Differences
Mean Flow Velocity through Cascade
Energy Loss
Loading Factor
40. Conditions at the Tips of the Blades
Most Favorable Distribution of Lift at Blade Tips
Equivalent Surface with Pressure Jump
41. Conditions at the Gap between Blade and Ducting
Gap Loss and Gap Resistance
Most Favorable Behavior of Circulation
Reduction of Gap Loss
Effect of Friction at Wall of the Ducting
42. Cascades with Non-Parallel Bounding Walls
Replacement of the Conical Walls by Plane Walls with a Source Distribution
A Simple Approximate Solution
D. The Flow Machines
43. Survey
Axial-Flow, Radial-Flow, and Diagonal-Flow Rotors
Connection with Corresponding Cascades and Deviations from them
Importance of Simple Methods for Obtaining Estimates for Significant Quantities
44. Pumps, Fans, Compressors
Increase of Total Pressure and of Static Pressure
Pump Characteristic
Pressure Rise and Flow Coefficients
Equivalent Nozzle Crosssection
Loading Factor and Throttle Coefficient
Rotational Instability in Flow When Severe Throttling is Present
Pressure Rise and Flow Coefficients for Compressible Fluids
Unstable Operating Relationships (Surging)
Velocity Ratio
45. Pumps with A Mainly Axial Flow Direction
Approximately Plane Cascade Flow in a Developed Cylindrical Section
Deviations from Plane Flow
Maximum Pressure Rise
Effect of Hub Diameter
Utilization of Swirl Energy in Guide-Vanes
Significance of Swirl before Inlet
aspects of Design of Rotor Blades
Qualification for Large Volume Flow Rates and Small Pressures
Multi-Stage Pumps
Efficiency
Effective Radius
46. Design of an Axial Fan
Losses in Fan and in following Diffuser
Most Favorable Value of Rotor Diameter
Calculations of Dimensions of Rotor Stator Blades
47. Centrifugal Pumps with a Radial Flow Direction
Pressure Increase without Loss from Centrifugal Force
Maximum Theoretical Pressure Rise
Loss associated with Conversion of Velocity into Pressure
Ratio of Pressure Rise without Loss to Total Pressure Rise for Various Forms of Construction and Operating Conditions
Requisite Number of Blades
Losses through Deflection of an Incoming Axial Flow into Radial Direction
Improvement by Use of Rotating Entry Vane
Gap Losses or Friction Losses associated with a Cover
Spiral Casing
48. Rotors with Conical Flow (Diagonal-Flow Rotors)
Intermediate Form between Axial and Radial Rotors
Cone Angles Different inside and outside
Meridianally Accelerated Rotors
Mapping of Conical Flow on to a Plane
Flow Directed Obliquely to Blades
Diffuser behind Rotor
49. Hydraulic Power Plants
Practical Diameter of Rotor
Maximum Volume Flow Rate
Maximum Power
Efficiency
Absorption Capacity
Regulation by Stators
Characteristic Quantities for Volume Flow Rate, Head, Loading, Velocity Ratio, and Size
50. The Kaplan Turbine
The Special Velocity Relations
Cavitation Danger
51. The Francis Turbine
Radial Incoming Flow and Deflection into Axial Direction
Involved Nature of Flow
Mapping into Plane Flow
52. The Pelton Wheel
Processes at Nozzle and Bucket
Forces, Power Transmission, and Efficiency
53. The Föttinger Transmission; the Vulkan Coupling
Change of the Rev/Min by Connection of Pump, Stator, and Turbine, One behind the Other
Regulation by Adjustment of Stator
Avoidance of Diffuser Components with their Losses
Vulkan Coupling with Slip Regulation
Föttinger Transmission in Land Vehicles
54. Heat Engines
Cycles for Conversion of Heat into Mechanical Work
Adiabatic, Irreversible Processes
Entropy
Increase of Entropy in Irreversible Processes
Limitation of Efficiency by Insufficient Control over High Combustion Temperatures and by Mechanical Losses
Advantages of Processes in Steam-Engine
Difficulties associated with Gas Turbine
55. Steam Turbines
Control of High Speeds in Steam
Laval Turbine
Parsons Turbine
Velocity Stages
Pressure Stages
Degree of Reaction
Curtis Stages
56. Gas Turbines
Utilizable Temperatures
Method of Operation of Gas Turbines
Example to Demonstrate Composition of Losses
Attainable Efficiency
Favorable Effect of Heat Exchangers
Advantages of Gas Turbine, and Technical Difficulties
57. Means of Propulsion
Momentum and Energy Considerations
Maximum Theoretical Efficiency
Mean Flow Velocity through Propeller
Disc Loading P. 206 ; Screw Propellers
Tunnel Screws
Voith-Schneider Propeller
Limitation of Applicability of Air-Screws Because of Approach to Speed of Sound
Modern Methods of Propulsion
58. The Screw Propeller
Rate of Advance, Disc Loading, Thrust and Torque Coefficients
Additional Losses
Contraction of Slipstream
Helicopter Screw
Swirl Losses
Calculation of Blade Properties
Determination of Main Dimensions
Adaptation to Different Operating Conditions
The Air-Screw at Great Heights
Avoidance of Speed of Sound and of Cavitation
59. Interference between Propeller and Vehicle; the Ducted Propeller
Propeller in the Wake
Improvement of Maximum Theoretical Efficiency
Utilization of Energy in Wake
Propeller in Disturbed Potential Flow
The Ducted Propeller
Thrust on Ducting
Advantages and Disadvantages of the Ducting
60. The Paddle-Wheel
Method of Operation
Comparison of Requisite Dimensions for Paddlewheels and Screw Propellers
61. Rockets
Thrust, Decrease in Mass, and Velocity
Energy Source, Utilizable Power, and Losses
Increase and Subsequent Decrease of Kinetic Energy of Rocket
Efficiency
Difference between Rocket and Jet-Engine
62. The Pulsating Jet-Engine
Method of Operation
Maximum Speed
Efficiency
Recent Developments
63. The Jet-Engine
Historical Remarks
Construction and Method of Operation
Relation to and Differences from Gas Turbine and Rocket
Efficiency and Favorable Region of Velocity
Poor Efficiency, but Low Weight of Propulsive Mechanism
64. Modifications to the Jet-Engine
Two-Stream Jet-Engine
after-Burning
65. The Ram-Jet
Apparatus for Subsonic Flow and for Supersonic Flow
Efficiency
Ram-Jet Combined with Pulsating Jet-Engine
66. Wind-Driven Rotors
Peculiarity of Economic aspect
Maximum Theoretical Power
Axial Force
Blade Area Required
Velocity Ratio
Effect of Wind Fluctuations
Importance of Energy Storage
Effect of Wind Speed and Rotor Size on Economics
Special Forms of Construction
E. Appendix
67. Tables
Material Values (Density, Specific Gravity, Viscosity, Gas Constant) for Liquids and Gases
Properties of Rocket Propellants
68. Figures
Pressure Fall in Ducts
Variables of State for Air and Superheated Steam
Effect of Shock Waves
Effect of Cascade for Compressible Fluids
Lift-Drag Polare
Velocity Distribution for Flow pastBodies in Compressible Fluids
Disturbing Influence of Neighboring Blades in a Series of Blades
Circulation round and Deflection Produced by Blades in Cascades
Conformal Mapping of Cascades of Flat Plates
Behavior of Imperfect Cascades
69. List of Commonly Used Symbols
70. List of References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180908