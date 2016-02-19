Introduction to the Theory of Algebraic Numbers and Fuctions, Volume 23
1st Edition
Series Editors: Martin Eichler
eBook ISBN: 9780080873350
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 323
Details
- No. of pages:
- 323
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080873350
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Martin Eichler Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF MATHEMATICS, UNIVERSITY OF BASEL, BWEL, SWITZERLAND
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.