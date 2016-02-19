Introduction to the Practice of Fishery Science
1st Edition
Introduction to the Practice of Fishery Science covers the role of fishery science in various social affairs. This book is divided into three parts encompassing 15 chapters.
Part I is about the profession, what is embodied in a professional career and the expanding challenges to the profession, with a summary of the work of organizations that employ fishery scientists. Part II deals with the traditional sciences that apply to the aquatic environment and its organisms. This part also tackles their biology, ecology, populations, and culture. Part III presents an overall qualitative concept of the activity of fishery scientists. This part also provides a perspective on fishery problems in several major areas and the ways in which the many kinds of scientists are attacking them.
This book will prove useful to fishery scientists, researchers, and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. The Challenge to Fishery Scientists
1. Professional Careers
1.1 Knowers and Doers
1.2 Historical Trends
1.3 Serving Society
1.4 Ethical Responsibilities
1.5 Functions of Fishery Scientists
1.6 Role of Professional and Scientific Societies
1.7 Career Planning Strategy
References
2. Expansion of Fishery Problems
2.1 Fish for Food
2.2 Fishing for Fun
2.3 Competition for Water
2.4 Common Property Resources
2.5 Aquaculture
2.6 Changing Goals and Laws
References
3. Work of Fishery Scientists
3.1 Scope of Fishery Research
3.2 Application
3.3 Scope of Fishery Science Institutional Activities
References
II. The Traditional Sciences
4. The Aquatic Environment
4.1 Hydrology and the Water Cycle
4.2 Streams and Rivers
4.3 Bottoms and Basins
4.4 Physical Properties of Water
4.5 Dissolved Materials
4.6 Photosynthesis
4.7 Circulation
4.8 Summary: The Ocean Environment of Fish and Fishing
References
5. Food Chain and Resource Organisms
5.1 Identification and Nomenclature
5.2 Classification
5.3 Major Groups
References
6. Biology of Aquatic Resource Organisms
6.1 Senses
6.2 Respiration
6.3 Osmoregulation
6.4 Schooling
6.5 Food and Feeding
6.6 Reproduction and Early Development
6.7 Age and Growth
References
7. Ecological Concepts
7.1 Single-Species Populations
7.2 Communities and Ecosystems
7.3 Trophic Relationships
7.4 Evolutionary Adaptation
7.5 Ecology and Fishery Science
References
8. Analysis of Exploited Populations
8.1 Application of Ecological Concepts—A Chapter Summary
8.2 An Example of the Catch Trend in a New Fishery
8.3 Stocks and Migrations
8.4 Collection of Basic Data
8.5 Availability and Gear Selectivity
8.6 Recruitment
8.7 Stock Size
8.8 Survival and Mortality
8.9 Growth
8.10 Yield Models
References
9. Aquacultural Sciences
9.1 Control of Environment
9.2 Amenable Species
9.3 Selective Breeding
9.4 Nutrition
9.5 Pathology and Medicine
References
III. Application of the Sciences
10. The Capture Fisheries
10.1 Fishing Gear
10.2 Statistical Perspectives on the Capture Fisheries
10.3 Trends in Production and Use
10.4 Fishing Systems
10.5 Role of Fishery Scientists
References
11. The Culture Fisheries
11.1 Perspectives on the Culture Fisheries
11.2 Major Aquacultural Systems
11.3 Seed Production
11.4 Health and Quality Maintenance
11.5 Some Public Policy Issues
11.6 Role of Fishery Scientists
References
12. Food Fishery Products
12.1 Characteristics of Fish Flesh
12.2 Methods of Preservation
12.3 Quality
12.4 Marketing Strategy
12.5 Role of Fishery Scientists
References
13. Regulation of Fishing
13.1 Origins of Public Policy
13.2 Principles of Public Action
13.3 Current Regulatory Objectives
13.4 Regulatory Decisions
13.5 Establishment of a New Fishery Regulatory Regime
13.6 Implementation of the New Law of the Sea
13.7 Role of Fishery Scientists
References
14. Aquatic Environmental Management
14.1 Trends in Water Use Policy
14.2 Environmental Impact Assessment
14.3 The Scope of Aquatic Environmental Change
14.4 Strategy for Protection
14.5 Environmental Improvement
14.6 Role of Fishery Scientists
References
15. Fishery Development
15.1 Role of Government
15.2 Perspectives on Fishery Development
15.3 National Assistance
15.4 International Assistance
15.5 Project Planning and Execution
15.6 Institutional Development
15.7 Role of Fishery Scientists
References
Appendix A. A Code of Professional Ethics
Appendix B. Excerpts Pertaining to Fisheries from the Law of the Sea
Bibliography
Index
440
- 440
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
19th December 1984
- 19th December 1984
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483271132
- 9781483271132