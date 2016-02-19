Introduction to the Practice of Fishery Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126009606, 9781483271132

Introduction to the Practice of Fishery Science

1st Edition

Authors: William F. Royce
eBook ISBN: 9781483271132
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th December 1984
Page Count: 440
Description

Introduction to the Practice of Fishery Science covers the role of fishery science in various social affairs. This book is divided into three parts encompassing 15 chapters.

Part I is about the profession, what is embodied in a professional career and the expanding challenges to the profession, with a summary of the work of organizations that employ fishery scientists. Part II deals with the traditional sciences that apply to the aquatic environment and its organisms. This part also tackles their biology, ecology, populations, and culture. Part III presents an overall qualitative concept of the activity of fishery scientists. This part also provides a perspective on fishery problems in several major areas and the ways in which the many kinds of scientists are attacking them.

This book will prove useful to fishery scientists, researchers, and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. The Challenge to Fishery Scientists

1. Professional Careers

1.1 Knowers and Doers

1.2 Historical Trends

1.3 Serving Society

1.4 Ethical Responsibilities

1.5 Functions of Fishery Scientists

1.6 Role of Professional and Scientific Societies

1.7 Career Planning Strategy

References

2. Expansion of Fishery Problems

2.1 Fish for Food

2.2 Fishing for Fun

2.3 Competition for Water

2.4 Common Property Resources

2.5 Aquaculture

2.6 Changing Goals and Laws

References

3. Work of Fishery Scientists

3.1 Scope of Fishery Research

3.2 Application

3.3 Scope of Fishery Science Institutional Activities

References

II. The Traditional Sciences

4. The Aquatic Environment

4.1 Hydrology and the Water Cycle

4.2 Streams and Rivers

4.3 Bottoms and Basins

4.4 Physical Properties of Water

4.5 Dissolved Materials

4.6 Photosynthesis

4.7 Circulation

4.8 Summary: The Ocean Environment of Fish and Fishing

References

5. Food Chain and Resource Organisms

5.1 Identification and Nomenclature

5.2 Classification

5.3 Major Groups

References

6. Biology of Aquatic Resource Organisms

6.1 Senses

6.2 Respiration

6.3 Osmoregulation

6.4 Schooling

6.5 Food and Feeding

6.6 Reproduction and Early Development

6.7 Age and Growth

References

7. Ecological Concepts

7.1 Single-Species Populations

7.2 Communities and Ecosystems

7.3 Trophic Relationships

7.4 Evolutionary Adaptation

7.5 Ecology and Fishery Science

References

8. Analysis of Exploited Populations

8.1 Application of Ecological Concepts—A Chapter Summary

8.2 An Example of the Catch Trend in a New Fishery

8.3 Stocks and Migrations

8.4 Collection of Basic Data

8.5 Availability and Gear Selectivity

8.6 Recruitment

8.7 Stock Size

8.8 Survival and Mortality

8.9 Growth

8.10 Yield Models

References

9. Aquacultural Sciences

9.1 Control of Environment

9.2 Amenable Species

9.3 Selective Breeding

9.4 Nutrition

9.5 Pathology and Medicine

References

III. Application of the Sciences

10. The Capture Fisheries

10.1 Fishing Gear

10.2 Statistical Perspectives on the Capture Fisheries

10.3 Trends in Production and Use

10.4 Fishing Systems

10.5 Role of Fishery Scientists

References

11. The Culture Fisheries

11.1 Perspectives on the Culture Fisheries

11.2 Major Aquacultural Systems

11.3 Seed Production

11.4 Health and Quality Maintenance

11.5 Some Public Policy Issues

11.6 Role of Fishery Scientists

References

12. Food Fishery Products

12.1 Characteristics of Fish Flesh

12.2 Methods of Preservation

12.3 Quality

12.4 Marketing Strategy

12.5 Role of Fishery Scientists

References

13. Regulation of Fishing

13.1 Origins of Public Policy

13.2 Principles of Public Action

13.3 Current Regulatory Objectives

13.4 Regulatory Decisions

13.5 Establishment of a New Fishery Regulatory Regime

13.6 Implementation of the New Law of the Sea

13.7 Role of Fishery Scientists

References

14. Aquatic Environmental Management

14.1 Trends in Water Use Policy

14.2 Environmental Impact Assessment

14.3 The Scope of Aquatic Environmental Change

14.4 Strategy for Protection

14.5 Environmental Improvement

14.6 Role of Fishery Scientists

References

15. Fishery Development

15.1 Role of Government

15.2 Perspectives on Fishery Development

15.3 National Assistance

15.4 International Assistance

15.5 Project Planning and Execution

15.6 Institutional Development

15.7 Role of Fishery Scientists

References

Appendix A. A Code of Professional Ethics

Appendix B. Excerpts Pertaining to Fisheries from the Law of the Sea

Bibliography

Index

