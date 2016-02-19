Introduction to the Practice of Fishery Science covers the role of fishery science in various social affairs. This book is divided into three parts encompassing 15 chapters.

Part I is about the profession, what is embodied in a professional career and the expanding challenges to the profession, with a summary of the work of organizations that employ fishery scientists. Part II deals with the traditional sciences that apply to the aquatic environment and its organisms. This part also tackles their biology, ecology, populations, and culture. Part III presents an overall qualitative concept of the activity of fishery scientists. This part also provides a perspective on fishery problems in several major areas and the ways in which the many kinds of scientists are attacking them.

This book will prove useful to fishery scientists, researchers, and students.