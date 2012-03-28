Introduction to the Physics of Nanoelectronics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Author contact details
Foreword by S. Murakami
Foreword by B. Luk’yanchuk
Endorsements
Preface
Chapter 1: Physics mathematics for nanoscale systems
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Vector calculus
1.3 Fourier transform and Dirac delta functions
1.4 Basic quantum mechanics
1.5 Second quantization for electron accounting
Chapter 2: Nanoscale physics and electronics
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction to nanoscale electronics
2.2 Nanoelectronics and nanoscale condensed matter physics
2.3 Emerging nanoelectronic devices and systems
2.4 Electronic background
2.5 Non-interacting electron gas
2.6 Interacting electron gas
2.7 Electron localization
Chapter 3: Electron dynamics in nanoscale devices
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction to electron transport
3.2 Equilibrium Green’s function in electron transport
3.3 Electric current under linear response
3.4 General Kubo conductivity
3.5 Non-equilibrium electron transport
3.6 Electron propagation – physics of Green’s function
3.7 Device current formalism
Chapter 4: Spin dynamics in nanoelectronic devices
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction: spin current and spin transport
4.2 Simple two-current system
4.3 Spin and magnetic system
4.4 Second-quantized spin orbit coupling
4.5 Non-equilibrium spin current
Chapter 5: Spintronics and spin Hall effects in nanoelectronics
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction to spintronics
5.2 Semiconductor spin transport
5.3 Spin orbit coupling (SOC) and Zeeman effects
5.4 Spin current under magnetic fields and spin orbit coupling
5.5 Spin dynamics under the spin orbit gauge
5.6 Spin Hall effects (SHE)
5.7 SHE in the Rashba 2DEG system
5.8 Spin drift diffusion for collinear spin valve
5.9 Spin drift diffusion for non-collinear spin valve
Appendix 5. A Spin current under magnetic fields and spin orbit coupling
Chapter 6: Graphene carbon nanostructures for nanoelectronics
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction to carbon electronics
6.2 Monolayer graphene
6.3 Carbon nanostructures
6.4 Bilayer graphene
6.5 Deformation-induced gauge potential
6.6 Application of graphene spin
6.7 Localization and Klein tunneling
6.8 Integer quantum Hall effect
Appendix 6.A Relativistic quantum mechanics
Appendix 6.B Helicity and masslessness
Appendix 6.C Klein tunneling and paradox
Chapter 7: Topological dynamics and gauge potential in nanoelectronics
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction to gauge physics in nanoelectronics
7.2 Magnetic field in magnetic (B) space – monopole
7.3 Magnetic field in momentum (K) space - spintronics, graphene, topological insulators
7.4 Introduction to anomalous Hall effects (AHE)
7.5 Topological anomalous Hall effects
7.6 Spin torque induced by spin orbit coupling
7.7 Dirac string and monopole properties
7.8 Conclusion
Appendix 7 A Mathematical properties of monopole fields
Index
Description
This book provides an introduction to the physics of nanoelectronics, with a focus on the theoretical aspects of nanoscale devices. The book begins with an overview of the mathematics and quantum mechanics pertaining to nanoscale electronics, to facilitate the understanding of subsequent chapters. It goes on to encompass quantum electronics, spintronics, Hall effects, carbon and graphene electronics, and topological physics in nanoscale devices.
Theoretical methodology is developed using quantum mechanical and non-equilibrium Green’s function (NEGF) techniques to calculate electronic currents and elucidate their transport properties at the atomic scale. The spin Hall effect is explained and its application to the emerging field of spintronics – where an electron’s spin as well as its charge is utilised – is discussed. Topological dynamics and gauge potential are introduced with the relevant mathematics, and their application in nanoelectronic systems is explained. Graphene, one of the most promising carbon-based nanostructures for nanoelectronics, is also explored.
Key Features
- Begins with an overview of the mathematics and quantum mechanics pertaining to nanoscale electronics
- Encompasses quantum electronics, spintronics, Hall effects, carbon and graphene electronics, and topological physics in nanoscale devices
- Comprehensively introduces topological dynamics and gauge potential with the relevant mathematics, and extensively discusses their application in nanoelectronic systems
Readership
Physicists, materials scientists, engineers in academia; Researchers in spintronics and electronics; Theoreticians and experientialists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 28th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095886
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857095114
Reviews
This book will enable Physics and Engineering students to understand the most important underlying physics of modern nanoelectronics., Prof Jian-Ping Wang, Director for The Center for Micromagnetic and Information Technologies (MINT), University of Minnesota, USA
We can see in this book that in the fields of spintronics and graphene, science and technology are close to each other; fancy ideas from pure theory can be directly measured or even be used for applications. The role of gauge theory and topological structure is emphasized in this book., Prof Shuichi Murakami, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
An excellent contribution to the fast-expanding field of nano-electronics. It is my pleasure to recommend this book to all researchers and students who are working in the field., Prof Yong Jiang, University of Science and Technology Beijing, China
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Seng Ghee Tan Editor
Dr Seng Ghee Tan is a Research Scientist with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore.
Mansoor Jalil Editor
Professor Mansoor Jalil is an Associate Professor with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and a Faculty Associate with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore.
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Singapore, Singapore