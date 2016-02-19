Introduction to the Physics of Electroweak Interactions
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to the Physics of Electroweak Interactions is a six-chapter book that first elucidates the deep-inelastic and elastic lepton scattering on nucleons (both cases of polarized and nonpolarized initial particles). Subsequent chapter presents a brief history of the construction of the phenomenological V-A weak interaction Hamiltonian. Other chapters detail the Glashow-Weinberg-Salam unified theory of weak and electromagnetic interactions; the processes in which neutrinos take part; and processes due to neutral currents, deep-inelastic neutrino-nucleon scattering, elastic neutrino-nucleon scattering, and elastic neutrino-electron scattering. This book will be useful to those who wish to master the techniques for calculating the experimentally measured quantities.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Deep-inelastic electron scattering on nucleons
1.1. Cross-sections. Structure functions
1.2. Cross-sections σT and σS. The behavior of functions W1 and W2 at q2→0
1.3. Deep-inelastic scattering of polarized electrons on polarized protons
2. Elastic scattering of high-energy electrons by nucleons
2.1. Elastic electron scattering on nucleons (unpolarized particles)
2.2. Elastic scattering of polarized electrons on polarized nucleons
3. The phenomenological V-A weak interaction theory
4. The Glashow-Weinberg-Salam theory
5. Neutrino processes (charged currents)
5.1. The processes vμ(v-μ)+N→μ-(μ+)+X(structure functions, general expressions for cross-sections)
5.2. The processes vμ(v-μ)+N→μ-(μ+)+X (the parton approximation)
5.3. The quasielastic processes vμ+n→μ-+p and v-μ+p→μ++n
6. Neutral currents
6.1. The neutral current in the gauge SU(2)XU(1) theory
6.2. The processes vμ(v-μ)+N→vμ(v-μ)+X
6.3. Processes vμ(v-μ)+p→vμ-(v-μ)+p
6.4. Processes v(v-)+e→v(v-)+e
6.5. P-odd asymmetry in deep-inelastic scattering of polarized leptons on nucleons
Appendix A. Cross-section (definition, calculation)
Appendix B. The Dirac equation
Appendix C. Spin states of particles with spin ½. The density matrix of spin ½ particles
Appendix D. The Fertz transformation
Appendix E. The Feynman metric
Appendix F. The system of units h=c=1
Appendix G. Deep-inelastic scattering of polarized electrons on polarized nucleons (the parton model)
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153698