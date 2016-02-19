Introduction to the Physics of Electroweak Interactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080265025, 9781483153698

Introduction to the Physics of Electroweak Interactions

1st Edition

Authors: S. M. Bilenky
eBook ISBN: 9781483153698
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to the Physics of Electroweak Interactions is a six-chapter book that first elucidates the deep-inelastic and elastic lepton scattering on nucleons (both cases of polarized and nonpolarized initial particles). Subsequent chapter presents a brief history of the construction of the phenomenological V-A weak interaction Hamiltonian. Other chapters detail the Glashow-Weinberg-Salam unified theory of weak and electromagnetic interactions; the processes in which neutrinos take part; and processes due to neutral currents, deep-inelastic neutrino-nucleon scattering, elastic neutrino-nucleon scattering, and elastic neutrino-electron scattering. This book will be useful to those who wish to master the techniques for calculating the experimentally measured quantities.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1. Deep-inelastic electron scattering on nucleons

1.1. Cross-sections. Structure functions

1.2. Cross-sections σT and σS. The behavior of functions W1 and W2 at q2→0

1.3. Deep-inelastic scattering of polarized electrons on polarized protons

2. Elastic scattering of high-energy electrons by nucleons

2.1. Elastic electron scattering on nucleons (unpolarized particles)

2.2. Elastic scattering of polarized electrons on polarized nucleons

3. The phenomenological V-A weak interaction theory

4. The Glashow-Weinberg-Salam theory

5. Neutrino processes (charged currents)

5.1. The processes vμ(v-μ)+N→μ-(μ+)+X(structure functions, general expressions for cross-sections)

5.2. The processes vμ(v-μ)+N→μ-(μ+)+X (the parton approximation)

5.3. The quasielastic processes vμ+n→μ-+p and v-μ+p→μ++n

6. Neutral currents

6.1. The neutral current in the gauge SU(2)XU(1) theory

6.2. The processes vμ(v-μ)+N→vμ(v-μ)+X

6.3. Processes vμ(v-μ)+p→vμ-(v-μ)+p

6.4. Processes v(v-)+e→v(v-)+e

6.5. P-odd asymmetry in deep-inelastic scattering of polarized leptons on nucleons

Appendix A. Cross-section (definition, calculation)

Appendix B. The Dirac equation

Appendix C. Spin states of particles with spin ½. The density matrix of spin ½ particles

Appendix D. The Fertz transformation

Appendix E. The Feynman metric

Appendix F. The system of units h=c=1

Appendix G. Deep-inelastic scattering of polarized electrons on polarized nucleons (the parton model)

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153698

About the Author

S. M. Bilenky

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.