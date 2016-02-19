Introduction to the Physics of Electroweak Interactions is a six-chapter book that first elucidates the deep-inelastic and elastic lepton scattering on nucleons (both cases of polarized and nonpolarized initial particles). Subsequent chapter presents a brief history of the construction of the phenomenological V-A weak interaction Hamiltonian. Other chapters detail the Glashow-Weinberg-Salam unified theory of weak and electromagnetic interactions; the processes in which neutrinos take part; and processes due to neutral currents, deep-inelastic neutrino-nucleon scattering, elastic neutrino-nucleon scattering, and elastic neutrino-electron scattering. This book will be useful to those who wish to master the techniques for calculating the experimentally measured quantities.

Table of Contents



Introduction

1. Deep-inelastic electron scattering on nucleons

1.1. Cross-sections. Structure functions

1.2. Cross-sections σT and σS. The behavior of functions W1 and W2 at q2→0

1.3. Deep-inelastic scattering of polarized electrons on polarized protons

2. Elastic scattering of high-energy electrons by nucleons

2.1. Elastic electron scattering on nucleons (unpolarized particles)

2.2. Elastic scattering of polarized electrons on polarized nucleons

3. The phenomenological V-A weak interaction theory

4. The Glashow-Weinberg-Salam theory

5. Neutrino processes (charged currents)

5.1. The processes vμ(v-μ)+N→μ-(μ+)+X(structure functions, general expressions for cross-sections)

5.2. The processes vμ(v-μ)+N→μ-(μ+)+X (the parton approximation)

5.3. The quasielastic processes vμ+n→μ-+p and v-μ+p→μ++n

6. Neutral currents

6.1. The neutral current in the gauge SU(2)XU(1) theory

6.2. The processes vμ(v-μ)+N→vμ(v-μ)+X

6.3. Processes vμ(v-μ)+p→vμ-(v-μ)+p

6.4. Processes v(v-)+e→v(v-)+e

6.5. P-odd asymmetry in deep-inelastic scattering of polarized leptons on nucleons

Appendix A. Cross-section (definition, calculation)

Appendix B. The Dirac equation

Appendix C. Spin states of particles with spin ½. The density matrix of spin ½ particles

Appendix D. The Fertz transformation

Appendix E. The Feynman metric

Appendix F. The system of units h=c=1

Appendix G. Deep-inelastic scattering of polarized electrons on polarized nucleons (the parton model)

References

Index



