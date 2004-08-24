Introduction to the Modelling of Marine Ecosystems, Volume 72
1st Edition
(with MATLAB programs on accompanying CD-ROM)
Table of Contents
- Introduction.
- Chemical Biological-Models.
- More Complex Models.
- Modelling Life Cycles.
- Physiological Biological Interaction.
- Coupled Models.
- Circulation Model and Copepods.
- A Brief Introduction to MATLAB. A Content of the CD. Bibliography. Index.
Description
Modelling of marine ecosystems is a rapidly developing branch of interdisciplinary oceanographic research. Introduction to the Modelling of Marine Ecosystems is the first consistent and comprehensive introduction to the development of models of marine ecosystems. It begins with simple first steps of modelling and develops more and more complex models. This step-by-step approach to increasing the complexity of the models is intended to allow students of biological oceanography and interested scientists with only limited experience in mathematical modelling to explore the theoretical framework and familiarize oneself with the methods. The book describes how biological model components can be integrated into three dimensional circulation models and how such models can be used for 'numerical experiments'.
The book illustrates the mathematical aspects of modelling and gives application examples. The tutorial aspect of the book is supported by a set of MATLAB programs, which are provided on an accompanying CD-Rom and which can be used to reproduce many of the results presented in the book.
Also available in paperback, ISBN 0-444-51704-9
Readership
Academics, graduate students and researchers in oceanography and marine biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 24th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534978
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930831
Reviews
@from: T. Tyrrell @qu: this book is a valuable contribution that helps fill a gap in the literature; this is to my knowledge the first book-length primer for ecosystem modelling in the sea. @source: Estaurine, Coastal and Shelf Science, 2005
About the Authors
W. Fennel Author
Dr. Wolfgang Fennel is professor emeritus of physical oceanography at the University of Rostock and he was head of the section of physical oceanography of the Baltic Sea Research Institute, (IOW). His background is theoretical oceanography and he is a specialist in oceanic circulation and wave processes. He is also working on the coupling of physics and marine biology. Wolfgang Fennel was President of SCOR (2008-2012) and is now Past SCOR President until 2016. He promoted interdisciplinary co-operation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baltic Sea Research Institute, Rostock, Germany
T. Neumann Author
Dr. Thomas Neumann is senior scientist working in the section of physical oceanography in the Baltic Sea Research Institute, (IOW). After an initial oceanographic career in small scale processes in the sea he turned his scientific interests in the 1990ties to coupled physical and biological modeling. He is one of the leading experts in coupled physical biogeochemical models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baltic Sea Research Institute, Rostock, Germany