Introduction to the Mathematical Theory of Control Processes
1st Edition
Linear Equations and Quadratic Criteria
Authors: Richard Bellman
Editors: Richard Bellman
eBook ISBN: 9781483222868
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 264
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222868
About the Author
Richard Bellman
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, and Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, California
About the Editor
Richard Bellman
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, and Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, California
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.