Introduction to the Mathematical Theory of Control Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197838, 9781483222868

Introduction to the Mathematical Theory of Control Processes

1st Edition

Linear Equations and Quadratic Criteria

Authors: Richard Bellman
Editors: Richard Bellman
eBook ISBN: 9781483222868
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 264
Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483222868

About the Author

Richard Bellman

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, and Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, California

About the Editor

Richard Bellman

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, and Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, California

