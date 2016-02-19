Introduction to the Graphical Kernal System (GKS) - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123555717, 9780080918785

Introduction to the Graphical Kernal System (GKS)

2nd Edition

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080918785
Paperback ISBN: 9780123555717
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th July 1986
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
9200.00
7820.00
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
116.36
98.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This highly acclaimed introduction to the Graphical Kernel System GKS has now been revised and updated following the publication of the International Standard (ISO 7942) in August 1985 and the draft international standard (ISO 8651) for the FORTRAN, Pascal, and Ada GKS language bindings. The main aim of this book is to provide an introduction to the concepts of GKS and the FORTRAN language binding. A basic knowledge of computer graphics is assumed. The first part of the text covers the background and major ideas of the system, and the second covers those features more likely to be required by the specialist graphics programmer. Appendices and an index allow the work to be used as a reference manual.

All application programmers with an interest in computer graphics will find this book an invaluable aid.

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918785
Paperback ISBN:
9780123555717

About the Author

Author Unknown

Reviews

@qu:The authors -- all members of the British team that contributed to the specification of GKS -- have created a very readable tutorial on the Graphical Kernel System. @source:--COMPUTER GRAPHICS @qu:The authors manage to explain abstract concepts with simple, yet concise prose...The coverage of the GKS international standard is very thorough. @source:--JOURNAL OF MOLECULAR GRAHICS

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.