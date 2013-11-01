Introduction to Supercritical Fluids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522153, 9780080931302

Introduction to Supercritical Fluids, Volume 4

1st Edition

A Spreadsheet-based Approach

Authors: Richard Smith Hiroshi Inomata Cor Peters
eBook ISBN: 9780080931302
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522153
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st November 2013
Page Count: 752
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
156.00
13500.00
241.77
225.00
180.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
131.00
105.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of Examples

List of Tip Boxes

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Chemical Vocabulary and Essentials

1.1 Philosophy of the Text

1.2 Organization of the text

1.3 Basic Words

1.4 Some Notes on Pressure

1.5 Chapter Summary

1.6  Suggested Reading and References

Chapter 2. Systems, Devices and Processes

2.1 Material, Energy, and Entropy Balances

2.2 Analysis of Devices and Processes

2.3 Practical Process I: Transcritical CO2 System for Heating Hot Water

2.4 Practical Process II: Flavor Extraction with Supercritical CO2

2.5 Practical Process III: Fine Particle Formation with Supercritical H2O

2.6 Chapter Summary

2.7  Suggested Reading and References

Chapter 3. Chemical Information and Know-How

3.1 Sources of Chemical Information

3.2 Chemical Property Databases

3.3 Chemical Property Databases: Nonreference Substances

3.4 Chemical Literature Databases

3.5 Bibliometrics

3.6 Chapter Summary

3.7  Suggested Additional Reading and References

Chapter 4. Historical Background and Applications

4.1 Historical Background

4.2 Characteristic Properties Common to All Supercritical Fluids

4.3 Extraction with Supercritical CO2

4.4 Commercial Food Products

4.5 Methods for Improving Yield and Modifying Selectivity

4.6 Dietary Supplements

4.7 Green Chemistry with Supercritical CO2

4.8 Polymer Synthesis

4.9 Separations

4.10 Characteristic Features of Water

4.11 Commercial Chemical and Waste Recycling Processes

4.12 Commercial Hydrothermal and Supercritical Oxidation Processes

4.13 Particle Formation

4.14 Coating and Film Deposition

4.15 Polymer Processing

4.16 Food Processing

4.17 Chromatography

4.18 Gas-Expanded Liquids (GXLs)

4.19 List of Companies Involved with Supercritical Fluids

4.20 Chapter Summary

4.21 References and Suggested Reading

Chapter 5. Underlying Thermodynamics and Practical Expressions

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermodynamic State Functions

5.3 Material, Energy, and Entropy Balances

5.4 Thermodynamic Systems

5.5 Basic Thermodynamic Relationships

5.6 Fugacity

5.7 Phase Stability

5.8 Practical Criteria

5.9 Practical Expressions

5.10 Chapter Summary

5.11. References and Suggested Reading

Chapter 6. Equations of State and Formulations for Mixtures

6.1 Overview

6.2 Calculation of CO2 Properties with Excel VBA Functions

6.3 Calculation of H2O Properties with Excel VBA Functions

6.4 Mathematically Simple EoS

6.5 Cubic EoS

6.6 Pure Component Fugacity from a Cubic EoS

6.7 Application of Cubic EoS to Mixtures

6.8 Modern Cubic EoS Formulations

6.9 Huron–Vidal Concept of Relating EoS Constants to Solution Models

6.10 Specialized EoS

6.11 Chapter Summary

6.12  Suggested References and Reading

Chapter 7. Phase Equilibria and Mass Transfer

7.1 Overview

7.2 Solid–Vapor Equilibria

7.3 Solid–Liquid–Vapor Equilibria

7.4 Vapor–Liquid Equilibria

7.5 Numerical Solution Method for VLE

7.6 Critical Points of Mixtures

7.7 Numerical Solution Method for Critical Points of Mixtures

7.8 Visualization

7.9 van Konynenburg and Scott Classification

7.10 Mass Transfer

7.11 Chapter Summary

7.12  Selected References and Recommended Reading

Chapter 8. Heat Transfer and Finite-Difference Methods

8.1 Overview

8.2 Heat Exchangers

8.3 Equations for the Heat Transfer Modes

8.4 Fluid Physical Properties

8.5 Analysis of Shell-and-Tube Heat Exchangers

8.6 Estimation of Heat Exchanger Area

8.7 Equations of Change

8.8 Chapter Summary

8.9 Selected References and Recommended Reading

Chapter 9. Chemical Equilibria and Reaction Kinetics

9.1 Overview

9.2 Thermochemistry

9.3 Chemical Equilibria from

9.4 Le Châtelier's Principle

9.5 Calculation of Chemical Equilibrium

9.6 Chemical Reactors

9.7 Flow Reactor at Constant P and

9.8 Reaction Enthalpy from an EoS

9.9 Reaction Kinetics

9.10 Partial Oxidation of p-Xylene in Supercritical Water

9.11 Chapter Summary

9.12  Suggested Additional Reading and References

Chapter 10. Conclusions and Suggestions for Further Study

10.1 Conclusions

10.2 Suggestions for Future Study

References and Suggested Reading

Appendices

Appendix A Guide to Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) in Excel

Appendix B Guide to Importing Data into 3D Grapher

Appendix C Partial List of Excel Worksheets

Index

Description

This text provides an introduction to supercritical fluids with easy-to-use Excel spreadsheets suitable for both specialized-discipline (chemistry or chemical engineering student) and mixed-discipline (engineering/economic student) classes. Each chapter contains worked examples, tip boxes and end-of-the-chapter problems and projects.

Part I covers web-based chemical information resources, applications and simplified theory presented in a way that allows students of all disciplines to delve into the properties of supercritical fluids and to design energy, extraction and materials formation systems for real-world processes that use supercritical water or supercritical carbon dioxide.

Part II takes a practical approach and addresses the thermodynamic framework, equations of state, fluid phase equilibria, heat and mass transfer, chemical equilibria and reaction kinetics of supercritical fluids. Spreadsheets are arranged as Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) functions and macros that are completely (source code) accessible for students who have interest in developing their own programs. Programming is not required to solve problems or to complete projects in the text.

Key Features

  • Property worksheets/spreadsheets that are easy to use in learning environments
  • Worked examples with Excel VBA Worksheet functions allow users to design their own processes
  • Fluid phase equilibria and chemical equilibria worksheets allow users to change conditions, study new solutes, co-solvents, chemical systems or reactions

Readership

Students, graduates and researchers in chemistry, chemical engineering and materials science

Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080931302
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444522153

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Richard Smith Author

Richard L. Smith, Jr., Ph.D in Chemical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Asia Regional Editor of The Journal of Supercritical Fluids. Hi is the author of more than 150 scientific papers related to properties, separations and materials with supercritical fluids.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Center of Supercritical Fluid Technology, Tohoku University, Japan

Hiroshi Inomata Author

Hiroshi Inomata, Doctor of Engineering, Tohoku University, Director of the Research Center of Supercritical Fluid Technology. Dr Inomata is the author of more than 150 scientific papers related to thermodynamics, phase equilibria and molecular simulation of supercritical fluids.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Center of Supercritical Fluid Technology, Tohoku University, Japan

Cor Peters Author

Cor J. Peters, Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Delft University of Technology is the author of more than 250 scientific papers related to high pressure phase behavior and separations with supercritical fluids.

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor, Petroleum Institute, Chemical Engineering Department, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.