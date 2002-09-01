Introduction to Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563945, 9781782420552

Introduction to Structures

1st Edition

Authors: W R Spillers
eBook ISBN: 9781782420552
Hardcover ISBN: 9781898563945
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2002
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

Introduction and review; Statically determinate structures; Deflections of structures; Statically indeterminate structures; Plastic analysis; Uses of cables; Moment distribution; Influence lines and their application; References; Appendices 1 The rotation matrix; Appendices 2 Geometric instability; Appendices 3 Discontinuous functions; Appendices 4 The Frenet formulas; Appendices 5 Kinematics of curved beams; Appendices 6 The degree of statical indeterminacy; Appendices 7 Some beam solutions; Appendices 8 A transcendental equation; Appendices 9 Effect of pre-stress; Index.

Description

This book focuses on the changes made in building science and practice by the advent of computers. It explains many more tools now available in the contemporary engineering environment. The book discusses the more commonly used topics of structural failure, cable-nets and fabric structures, and topics of non-linear analysis. Problems with solutions are provided.

Key Features

  • Focusses on the changes made in building science and practice by the advent of computers
  • Discusses structural failure, cable-nets and fabric structures, and topics of non-linear analysis
  • Chapters discuss statically determinate and indeterminate structures, deflections of structures and provides solutions to problems

Readership

Structural engineers, engineering students, and academics

About the Authors

W R Spillers Author

William R. Spillers, New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA

