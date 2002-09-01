Introduction to Structures
Table of Contents
Introduction and review; Statically determinate structures; Deflections of structures; Statically indeterminate structures; Plastic analysis; Uses of cables; Moment distribution; Influence lines and their application; References; Appendices 1 The rotation matrix; Appendices 2 Geometric instability; Appendices 3 Discontinuous functions; Appendices 4 The Frenet formulas; Appendices 5 Kinematics of curved beams; Appendices 6 The degree of statical indeterminacy; Appendices 7 Some beam solutions; Appendices 8 A transcendental equation; Appendices 9 Effect of pre-stress; Index.
Description
This book focuses on the changes made in building science and practice by the advent of computers. It explains many more tools now available in the contemporary engineering environment. The book discusses the more commonly used topics of structural failure, cable-nets and fabric structures, and topics of non-linear analysis. Problems with solutions are provided.
Key Features
- Focusses on the changes made in building science and practice by the advent of computers
- Discusses structural failure, cable-nets and fabric structures, and topics of non-linear analysis
- Chapters discuss statically determinate and indeterminate structures, deflections of structures and provides solutions to problems
Readership
Structural engineers, engineering students, and academics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 1st September 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420552
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781898563945
About the Authors
W R Spillers Author
William R. Spillers, New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA