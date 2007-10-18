Introduction to Splinting - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323033848, 9780323266437

Introduction to Splinting

3rd Edition

A Clinical Reasoning and Problem-Solving Approach

Authors: Brenda Coppard Helene Lohman
eBook ISBN: 9780323266437
eBook ISBN: 9780323062329
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th October 2007
Page Count: 544
Description

The third edition of Introduction to Splinting: A Clinical Reasoning and Problem-Solving Approach helps readers master the basic theory, principles, and techniques of splinting needed for clinical practice. Using a combination textbook/workbook format, it integrates theory and technical knowledge with hands-on learning features that equip readers with essential clinical knowledge, critical thinking skills, and problem-solving skills associated with splinting.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage presents the fundamentals of splinting that a therapist needs to know.
  • Self-quizzes, case studies, and lab exercises help readers bridge the gap between learning and practice and apply what they've learned to real-life situations.
  • Key terms, chapter outlines, and review questions highlights specific information that the reader can expect to learn from each chapter.
  • Combined textbook/workbook format reinforces information as it is learned and encourages practical application of concepts.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Splinting Foundations

1. Foundations of Splinting

2. Occupation-Based Splinting

3. Tools, Process and Techniques of Splinting

4. Anatomical and Biomechanical Principles of Splinting

5. Clinical Examination for Splinting

6. Clinical Reasoning for Splint Fabrication

Unit 2: Splinting for Conditions and Populations

7. Splints Acting on the Wrist

8. Thumb Immobilization Splints

9. Hand Immobilization Splints

10. Splints for the Elbow and Shoulder

11. Mobilization Splints: Dynamic, Serial-Static, and Static Progressive Splinting

12. Splinting for the Fingers

13. Splinting for Nerve Injuries

14. Antispasticity Splinting

15. Splinting on Older Adults

16. Pediatric Splinting

Unit 3: Topics Related to Splinting

17. Lower Extremity Orthotics

18. Upper Extremity Prosthetics

19. Ethical Issues Related to Splinting

Glossary

Appendix A: Answers to Quizzes, Laboratory Exercises, and Case Studies

Appendix B: Forms

Appendix C: Grading Sheets

Appendix D: Web Resources and Vendors

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
About the Author

Brenda Coppard

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Occupational Therapy, Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Omaha, NE, USA

Helene Lohman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy, Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Omaha, NE, USA

