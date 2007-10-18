Introduction to Splinting
3rd Edition
A Clinical Reasoning and Problem-Solving Approach
Description
The third edition of Introduction to Splinting: A Clinical Reasoning and Problem-Solving Approach helps readers master the basic theory, principles, and techniques of splinting needed for clinical practice. Using a combination textbook/workbook format, it integrates theory and technical knowledge with hands-on learning features that equip readers with essential clinical knowledge, critical thinking skills, and problem-solving skills associated with splinting.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage presents the fundamentals of splinting that a therapist needs to know.
- Self-quizzes, case studies, and lab exercises help readers bridge the gap between learning and practice and apply what they've learned to real-life situations.
- Key terms, chapter outlines, and review questions highlights specific information that the reader can expect to learn from each chapter.
- Combined textbook/workbook format reinforces information as it is learned and encourages practical application of concepts.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Splinting Foundations
1. Foundations of Splinting
2. Occupation-Based Splinting
3. Tools, Process and Techniques of Splinting
4. Anatomical and Biomechanical Principles of Splinting
5. Clinical Examination for Splinting
6. Clinical Reasoning for Splint Fabrication
Unit 2: Splinting for Conditions and Populations
7. Splints Acting on the Wrist
8. Thumb Immobilization Splints
9. Hand Immobilization Splints
10. Splints for the Elbow and Shoulder
11. Mobilization Splints: Dynamic, Serial-Static, and Static Progressive Splinting
12. Splinting for the Fingers
13. Splinting for Nerve Injuries
14. Antispasticity Splinting
15. Splinting on Older Adults
16. Pediatric Splinting
Unit 3: Topics Related to Splinting
17. Lower Extremity Orthotics
18. Upper Extremity Prosthetics
19. Ethical Issues Related to Splinting
Glossary
Appendix A: Answers to Quizzes, Laboratory Exercises, and Case Studies
Appendix B: Forms
Appendix C: Grading Sheets
Appendix D: Web Resources and Vendors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 18th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266437
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323062329
About the Author
Brenda Coppard
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Occupational Therapy, Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Omaha, NE, USA
Helene Lohman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy, Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Omaha, NE, USA