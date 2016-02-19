Introduction to Solid State Electronics

This textbook is specifically tailored for undergraduate engineering courses offered in the junior year, providing a thorough understanding of solid state electronics without relying on the prerequisites of quantum mechanics. In contrast to most solid state electronics texts currently available, with their generalized treatments of the same topics, this is the first text to focus exclusively and in meaningful detail on introductory material. The original text has already been in use for 10 years. In this new edition, additional problems have been added at the end of most chapters. These problems are meant not only to review the material covered in the chapter, but also to introduce some aspects not covered in the text.

An amended Solutions Manual is in preparation.