Introduction to Solid State Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340662755

Introduction to Solid State Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Lemuel Ibbotson
Paperback ISBN: 9780340662755
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th November 1996
Page Count: 192
Description

In this book the author provides a readily accessible, uncomplicated account of how some semiconductor devices work and why they are designed as they are. Assuming only the most rudimentary understanding of electronic circuits, it is truly introductory, illustrating the general principles underlying the whole range of devices and systems.

Self assessment tests are liberally distributed throughout to allow the reader to gauge their understanding of the material as they work through, and exercises are given at the end of each chapter with full solutions provided for all. The author's easy-to-read style results in a text that will prove invaluable to all requiring an insight into the theory of semiconductors that will be essential for more advanced studies.

Key Features

  • Essential to electrical and electronic engineering
  • Assumes only the most rudimentary understanding of electronic circuits
  • Self-assessment tests are liberally distributed

Readership

1st/2nd year electrical and electronic engineering undergraduates. Undergraduate mechanical engineers, computer scientists, physicists. Also industrial craft training courses

Table of Contents

Introduction Conduction in metals Conduction in intrinsic semiconductors Extrinsic semiconductors Junctions Semiconductor diodes Transistors MOSFET parameters Bipolar junction transistor parameters Light absorption and emission in semiconductors Photocells and photodiodes LEDs and lasers Solutions to problems * Summary of formulae.

About the Author

Lemuel Ibbotson

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Principal Lecturer, University of East London & Open University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

