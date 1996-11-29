Introduction to Solid State Devices
1st Edition
Description
In this book the author provides a readily accessible, uncomplicated account of how some semiconductor devices work and why they are designed as they are. Assuming only the most rudimentary understanding of electronic circuits, it is truly introductory, illustrating the general principles underlying the whole range of devices and systems.
Self assessment tests are liberally distributed throughout to allow the reader to gauge their understanding of the material as they work through, and exercises are given at the end of each chapter with full solutions provided for all. The author's easy-to-read style results in a text that will prove invaluable to all requiring an insight into the theory of semiconductors that will be essential for more advanced studies.
Key Features
- Essential to electrical and electronic engineering
- Assumes only the most rudimentary understanding of electronic circuits
- Self-assessment tests are liberally distributed
Readership
1st/2nd year electrical and electronic engineering undergraduates. Undergraduate mechanical engineers, computer scientists, physicists. Also industrial craft training courses
Table of Contents
Introduction Conduction in metals Conduction in intrinsic semiconductors Extrinsic semiconductors Junctions Semiconductor diodes Transistors MOSFET parameters Bipolar junction transistor parameters Light absorption and emission in semiconductors Photocells and photodiodes LEDs and lasers Solutions to problems * Summary of formulae.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 29th November 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340662755
About the Author
Lemuel Ibbotson
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Principal Lecturer, University of East London & Open University, UK