Introduction to Solid State Devices

In this book the author provides a readily accessible, uncomplicated account of how some semiconductor devices work and why they are designed as they are. Assuming only the most rudimentary understanding of electronic circuits, it is truly introductory, illustrating the general principles underlying the whole range of devices and systems.

Self assessment tests are liberally distributed throughout to allow the reader to gauge their understanding of the material as they work through, and exercises are given at the end of each chapter with full solutions provided for all. The author's easy-to-read style results in a text that will prove invaluable to all requiring an insight into the theory of semiconductors that will be essential for more advanced studies.