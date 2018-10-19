Introduction to Security
10th Edition
Description
Introduction to Security, Tenth Edition, provides an overview of the security industry with an emphasis on the theories of security and loss prevention that have shaped the profession. Security is covered in totality, providing readers with a glimpse of the various and diverse components that make up the security function. This updated book is the latest edition in what has historically been the go-to textbook on the subject for more than 30 years.
While this fully updated edition continues to utilize the basic concepts that have made this text the premier primer in the security field, it also focuses heavily on current and future security issues.
Key Features
- Uses a three-part structure (Introduction, Basics of Defense, and Specific Threat and Solutions) that allows for easy progression of learning
- Covers the basics of security operations, as well as in-depth information on hot topics like transportation security, workplace violence, retail security, cybersecurity and piracy
- Includes information on the latest applied security technologies
- Thoroughly examines evolving trends, with a focus on the future of security
- Includes recommendations for further reading and other security resources
- Serves the needs of multiple audiences as both a textbook and professional desk reference
Readership
Undergraduate students enrolled in security and criminal justice programs; security professionals; entry-level security professionals interested in learning more about the profession
Table of Contents
Part 1. Introduction
1. Origins and Development of 21st Century Security
2. Defining Security's Role
3. Career Opportunities in Loss Prevention
4. Security Education, Training, Certification, and Regulation
5. Terrorism as a Threat to Business
Part 2. Basics of Defense
6. Security and the Law
7. Risk Analysis, Security Surveys and Insurance
8. Interior and Exterior Security Concerns
9. The Outer Defenses: Building and Perimeter Protection
10. The Inner Defenses: Intrusion and Access Control
11. Contingency Planning, Fire Protection, Emergency Response and Safety
12. Fire Prevention and Protection
13. Internal Theft Controls/Personnel Issues
Part 3. Specific Threats and Solutions
14. Violence and Drug Use in the Workplace
15. Retail Security
16. Terrorism: A Global Perspective
17. Holistic Security Through the Application of Integrated Technology
18. Transportation Security Issues and Regulation
19. Selected Security Threats of the 21st Century
20. Security: The Future
Appendices
A. Security Journals, Magazines, and Newsletters
B. Worldwide Websites
C. Security Surveys
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 19th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128053331
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053102
About the Author
Robert Fischer
Robert Fischer is President of Assets Protection Associates, Inc., a security consulting firm established in 1986. He earned his Ph.D. in education administration from Southern Illinois University in 1981. Dr. Fischer has served as a consultant to many organizations, including publishers, private security firms, retailers, and school districts. Dr. Fischer is a member of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, the American Society for industrial Security, The Academy if Security Educators and Trainers, and the International Police Association. He recently retired from his positions as the Director of Illinois Law Enforcement Executive Institute, a project of the Illinois Law Enforcement and Standards Board, and as a professor of law enforcement and justice administration at Western Illinois University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Western Illinois University (retired); President, Assets Protection Associates, Inc., Macomb, IL, USA
Edward Halibozek
Edward Halibozek is currently a security consultant and part-time instructor for California State University, Fullerton. He retired from Northrop Grumman Corporation in August, 2011 after more than 26 years with the company. His most recent position was the Vice President of Security. Mr. Halibozek chaired the Northrop Grumman Security Council, which is the company’s key deliberative body for security, contingency planning, investigations and fire services. He was also responsible for Executive Protection services. Mr. Halibozek served as a member of the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Council (NISPAC). Mr. Halibozek holds a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University and an MBA from Pepperdine University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Part-time instructor, California State University, Fullerton, CA, USA
David Walters
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of global security at a high-tech company based in San Jose, CA, USA