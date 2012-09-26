Introduction to Security
Introduction to Security has been the leading text on private security for over thirty years. Celebrated for its balanced and professional approach, this new edition gives future security professionals a broad, solid base that prepares them to serve in a variety of positions. Security is a diverse and rapidly growing field that is immune to outsourcing. The author team as well as an outstanding group of subject-matter experts combine their knowledge and experience with a full package of materials geared to experiential learning. As a recommended title for security certifications, and an information source for the military, this is an essential reference for all security professionals. This timely revision expands on key topics and adds new material on important issues in the 21st century environment such as the importance of communication skills; the value of education; internet-related security risks; changing business paradigms; and brand protection.
- New sections on terrorism and emerging security threats like cybercrime and piracy
- Top industry professionals from aerospace and computer firms join instructors from large academic programs as co-authors and contributors
- Expanded ancillaries for both instructors and students, including interactive web-based video and case studies
Students in traditional and online courses in security management; security managers already in the workforce; professionals preparing for CPP certification
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Acknowledgments
- Part 1: Introduction
- Part 1. Introduction
- 1. Origins and Development of 21st Century Security
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Security in England
- Security in the United States
- The Beginning of Modern Security
- Early Security Information Sharing
- Growth of Private Security
- Professionalism
- New Thinking
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 2. Defining Security’s Role
- Objectives
- Introduction
- What Is Private Security?
- Security Services
- Hybrid Systems
- Private Security and Public Law Enforcement
- Relationships after September 11, 2001
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 3. Career Opportunities in Loss Prevention
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Key Factors Increasing Security Opportunities
- The Security/Loss-Prevention Occupation
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 4. Security Education, Training, Certification, and Regulation
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Adequacy of Private Security Training
- Proposed Federal Regulation
- The Role of Higher Education
- Training
- Certification and Regulation
- Magazines and Periodicals
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 5. Homeland Security: Security Since September 11, 2001 and Beyond
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Global Security
- Private Enterprise Response
- Federal Response in the United States
- State/Local Response
- Private/Public Joint Initiatives
- Concerns
- Review Questions
- References
- Part 2: Basics of Defense
- Part 2. Basics of Defense
- 6. Security and the Law
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Security, Public Police, and the U.S. Constitution
- Sources of Law
- Private Security Powers
- Civil Law: The Controller for Private Security
- Security and Liability
- Duty to Protect from Third-Party Crime
- Recent Trends in Liability
- Recent Trends in Privacy
- New Laws
- The Courts
- Development of Case Law
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 7. Risk Analysis, Security Surveys and Insurance
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Risk Management
- Operational Audits and Programmed Supervision
- Insurance
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 8. Interior and Exterior Security Concerns
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Buildings On or As the Perimeter
- Surveillance Devices
- Old Construction
- New Construction
- Security at the Building Design Stage
- Security Principles in Design
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 9. The Outer Defenses: Building and Perimeter Protection
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Barriers, Fences, and Walls
- Gates and Other Barrier Breaches
- Barrier Protection
- Inside the Perimeter
- Lighting
- Planning Security
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 10. The Inner Defenses: Intrusion and Access Control
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Doors to Sensitive Areas
- Office Area Doors
- Traffic Patterns
- Traffic Control
- Employee Identification
- Files, Safes, and Vaults
- Inspections
- Alarms
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 11. Contingency Planning, Fire Protection, Emergency Response and Safety
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Contingency Planning
- Emergency Response
- Crisis Management
- Business Continuity
- Business Recovery
- Business Resumption
- Pandemics
- Fire Prevention and Protection
- Safety and Loss Control
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 12. Internal Theft Controls/Personnel Issues
- Objectives
- Introduction
- What Is Honesty?
- The Dishonest Employee
- Program for Internal Security
- Procedural Controls
- When Controls Fail
- Review Questions
- References
- Part 3: Specific Threats and Solutions
- Part 3. Specific Threats and Solutions
- 13. Transportation Security Issues and Regulation
- Objectives
- Introduction
- The Role of Private Security
- Accountability Procedures
- Planning for Security
- Cargo in Transit
- Special Issues in Airline Security
- Other Transportation Industry Responses to Terrorism
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 14. Violence and Drug Use in the Workplace
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Violence and the Workplace
- Drugs in the Workplace
- Additional Methods
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 15. Retail Security
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Shoplifting
- Internal Theft
- External Threats
- Policies, Procedures and Practices
- Technology
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 16. Terrorism: A Global Perspective
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Current Issues
- Historical Background
- Implications of a Changing World
- In Search of a Definition for International Terrorism
- Terrorism as a Tactic, Instrument, or Method
- Characterizing Modern Terrorism
- Specific Threats and Responses
- Other Specific Response Issues in the United States
- The Future/Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 17. Computer Technology and Information Security Issues
- Objectives
- Introduction
- CSO, CISO and CIO Interactions
- Types of Computer Systems
- Networks
- The Database Problems
- Computer Systems Protection
- Content Monitoring and Filtering
- Dealing with Identity Theft
- Other Data Resource Vulnerabilities
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 18. Selected Security Threats of the 21st Century
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Economic/White-Collar Crime
- Burglary and Robbery
- Labor Disputes
- Espionage
- Piracy
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- 19. Security: The Future
- Objectives
- Introduction
- The Aftermath of September 11, 2001
- Private Security Resources
- Interactions and Cooperation
- Limitations of Security
- Evolving Trends
- The Future
- Summary
- Review Questions
- References
- Appendix A. Security Journals, Magazines, and Newsletters
- United States
- Appendix B. World Wide Web Sites
- Appendix C. Security Surveys
- Index
Robert Fischer
Robert Fischer is President of Assets Protection Associates, Inc., a security consulting firm established in 1986. He earned his Ph.D. in education administration from Southern Illinois University in 1981. Dr. Fischer has served as a consultant to many organizations, including publishers, private security firms, retailers, and school districts. Dr. Fischer is a member of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, the American Society for industrial Security, The Academy if Security Educators and Trainers, and the International Police Association. He recently retired from his positions as the Director of Illinois Law Enforcement Executive Institute, a project of the Illinois Law Enforcement and Standards Board, and as a professor of law enforcement and justice administration at Western Illinois University.
Western Illinois University (retired); President, Assets Protection Associates, Inc., Macomb, IL, USA
Edward Halibozek
Edward P. Halibozek is currently a corporate vice president of security for a Fortune 100 company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. He holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and an MBA in business. Mr. Halibozek is an experienced lecturer and has written and published many articles, papers, plans, policies and procedures related to corporate security.
Mr. Halibozek is the former Chairperson for the Aerospace Industries Association, Industrial Security Committee and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Chief Special Agents Association in Los Angeles California. Mr. Halibozek served for four years as an Industry member to the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee (NISPPAC).
Former Corporate VP of Security for a Fortune 100 company, Los Angeles, CA, USA
David Walters
Director of global security at a high-tech company based in San Jose, CA, USA
"The second section of the book covers the basics of defense and includes a variety of topics from legal issues to contingency planning and emergency response. The legal section in particular offers a valuable discussion of issues someone new to the field should be aware of."--SecurityManagement.com, November 1, 2013