Introduction to Security

8th Edition

Authors: Robert Fischer Edward Halibozek
Description

Introduction to Security has been the leading introduction to private security for over 30 years, celebrated for its balanced and professional approach to this increasingly important area. Now the 8th edition expands the key topics and adds material important in the 21st century environment.

The author team brings together top-level professional experience in industry with years of teaching experience. As a recommended title for security certifications, it is a crucial resource for the 30,000+ ASIS International members, and is also used as a core security textbook in universities throughout the country. This is Butterworth-Heinemann's best-selling security text of all time, an essential reference for all security professionals.

Key Features

  • Significantly expanded chapters on computer issues, cargo, homeland security and terrorism
  • New chapter on Internal Issues and Controls covering crucial information on internal theft, personnel policies, and drugs and violence in the workplace
  • More illustrations and photos to make learning easier

Readership

Students in introductory level Security courses; security professionals

Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction and Security's Function 1: Homeland Security -- Changing the Emphasis on Security in the United States 2: Origins and Development of Security 3: Defining Security's Role 4: The Proprietary Security Organization 5: Career Opportunities in Loss Prevention 6: Security Education, Training, Certification, and Regulation Part II: Basics of Defense 7: Security and the Law 8: Risk Management and Insurance 9: The Outer Defenses: Building and Perimeter Protection 10: Interior and Exterior Security Concerns 11: The Inner Defenses: Intrusion and Access Control 12: Fire Protection, Safety, and Emergency Planning 13: Internal Issues and Controls: Personnel Policies, Workplace Violence, Drugs in the Workplace, and Internal Theft [new chapter in its current form] Part III: Specific Threats and Solutions 14: Transportation/Cargo Security 15: Retail Security 16: Terrorism and Other Tools of Destruction 17: Computer and Information Security 18: Specific Security Threats 19: Security: Its Problems, Its Future

About the Author

Robert Fischer

Robert Fischer is President of Assets Protection Associates, Inc., a security consulting firm established in 1986. He earned his Ph.D. in education administration from Southern Illinois University in 1981. Dr. Fischer has served as a consultant to many organizations, including publishers, private security firms, retailers, and school districts. Dr. Fischer is a member of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, the American Society for industrial Security, The Academy if Security Educators and Trainers, and the International Police Association. He recently retired from his positions as the Director of Illinois Law Enforcement Executive Institute, a project of the Illinois Law Enforcement and Standards Board, and as a professor of law enforcement and justice administration at Western Illinois University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Western Illinois University (retired); President, Assets Protection Associates, Inc., Macomb, IL, USA

Edward Halibozek

Edward P. Halibozek is currently a corporate vice president of security for a Fortune 100 company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. He holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and an MBA in business. Mr. Halibozek is an experienced lecturer and has written and published many articles, papers, plans, policies and procedures related to corporate security.

Mr. Halibozek is the former Chairperson for the Aerospace Industries Association, Industrial Security Committee and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Chief Special Agents Association in Los Angeles California. Mr. Halibozek served for four years as an Industry member to the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee (NISPPAC).

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Corporate VP of Security for a Fortune 100 company, Los Angeles, CA, USA

