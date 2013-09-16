Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences
6th Edition
Description
This popular textbook provides a concise, but comprehensive, overview of health research as an integrated, problem-solving process. It bridges the gap between health research methods and evidence-based clinical practice, making it an essential tool for students embarking on research. Practitioners also benefit from guidance on interpreting the ever-expanding published research in clinical and scientific journals, to ensure their practice is up to date and evidence-based and to help patients understand information obtained online.
"This textbook would be of interest and value both to undergraduate and post-graduate students also." Reviewed by Dr. Richard Ellis on behalf of the New Zealand Journal of Physiotherapy, January 2015
"..excellent at giving an introduction and overview into research methods." Reviewed by Tobias Bremer on behalf of InTouch, July 2015
Key Features
- Uses simple language and demystifies research jargon
- Covers both quantitative and qualitative research methodology, taking a very practical approach
- Gives examples directly related to the health sciences
- Each chapter contains a self-assessment test so that the reader can be sure they know all the important points
- Provides an extensive glossary for better understanding of the language of research
Table of Contents
Polgar & Thomas: Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences 6E
Section 1: The scientific method.
1 - Methods and health research
Section 2: Research planning.
2 - Research planning.
3 - Sampling methods and external validity.
Section 3: Research designs.
4 - Experimental designs and intervention studies.
5 - Surveys and quasi-experimental designs.
6 - Single case (n=1) designs.
7- Qualitative research. Discussion, questions and answers.
Section 4: Data collection.
8 - Questionnaire design.
9 - Interview techniques and the analysis of interview data.
10 - Observation.
11 - Measurement. Discussion, questions and answers.
Section 5: Descriptive statistics.
12 - Organisation and presentation of data.
13 - Measures of central tendency and variability.
14 - Standard scores and normal curve.
15 - Correlation. Discussion, questions and answers.
Section 6: Inferential statistics.
16 - Probability and sampling distributions.
17 - Selection and use of statistical tests.
18 - The interpretation of research evidence. Discussion, questions and answers.
Section 7: Dissemination and critical evaluation of research.
19 - Qualitative data analysis.
20 - Presentation of health science research.
21 - Critical evaluation of published research.
22 - Syntheses of research evidence.
23 - Transitional research
24 – Safe and effective intervention criteria
Glossary.
References and further reading.
Answers to questions.
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 16th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702046698
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058677
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702041945
About the Author
Stephen Polgar
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Public Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia
Shane Thomas
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Primary Care Research, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences Monash University, Melbourne, Australia Honorary Professor Research School in Population Health, Australian National University Professor and Director, International Institute for Primary Health Care Research, Health and Family Planning Capacity Building and Continuing Education Center of Shenzhen, China