Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780443074295, 9780702050169

Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences

5th Edition

Authors: Stephen Polgar Shane Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9780702050169
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 7th November 2007
Page Count: 344
Description

Like the previous versions, the fifth edition of An Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences has two overall aims. 1) To introduce the fundamental principles of research methodology and explain how these principles are applied for conducting research in the health sciences. 2) To demonstrate how evidence produced through research is applied to solving problems in everday health care. This book is written in an accessible style. It maintains the traditions of the previous editions, with examples, questions, feedback sections, and an extensive glossary.

Key Features

  • Uses simple language and demystifies the jargon
  • Provides built-in feedback for readers to assess their own progress
  • Gives examples relating directly to the health sciences
  • Provides an extensive glossary for better understanding of the language of research
  • Addresses qualitative as well as quantitative research issues

Table of Contents

Preface

Section 1: Methodological Foundations of Health Research

Chapter 1: Foundations of health research

Chapter 2: quantitative and qualitative methods

Chapter 3: The research process

Section 2: Research Planning

Chapter 4: The formulation of research questions

Chapter 5: Sampling methods and external validity

Chapter 6: Ethics

Section 3: Research Designs

Chapter 7: Experimental designs and randomised controlled trials

Chapter 8: Surveys and quasi-experimental designs

Chapter 9: Single case (n=1) designs

Chapter 10: Qualitative research

Section 4: Data collection

Chapter 11: Questionnaires

Chapter 12: Interviewing techniques

Chapter 13: Observation

Chapter 14: Measurement

Section 5: Descriptive Statistics

Chapter 15: Organization and presentation of data

Chapter 16: Measures of central tendency and variability

Chapter 17: Standard scores and normal distributions

Chapter 18: Correlation

Section 6: Data Analysis and Inference

Chapter 19: Probability and confidence intervals

Chapter 20: Hypothesis testing: selection and use of statistical tests

Chapter 21: Effect size and the Interpretation of evidence

Chapter 22: Qualitative data analysis

Section 7: Evaluation and dissemination of research results

Chapter 23: Critical evaluation of published research

Chapter 24: Synthesis: systematic reviews and meta-analyses

Glossary of research terms

References and further reading

Appendices

Index

About the Author

Stephen Polgar

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Public Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia

Shane Thomas

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director of Primary Care Research, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences Monash University, Melbourne, Australia Honorary Professor Research School in Population Health, Australian National University Professor and Director, International Institute for Primary Health Care Research, Health and Family Planning Capacity Building and Continuing Education Center of Shenzhen, China

