Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences
5th Edition
Description
Like the previous versions, the fifth edition of An Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences has two overall aims. 1) To introduce the fundamental principles of research methodology and explain how these principles are applied for conducting research in the health sciences. 2) To demonstrate how evidence produced through research is applied to solving problems in everday health care. This book is written in an accessible style. It maintains the traditions of the previous editions, with examples, questions, feedback sections, and an extensive glossary.
Key Features
- Uses simple language and demystifies the jargon
- Provides built-in feedback for readers to assess their own progress
- Gives examples relating directly to the health sciences
- Provides an extensive glossary for better understanding of the language of research
- Addresses qualitative as well as quantitative research issues
Table of Contents
Preface
Section 1: Methodological Foundations of Health Research
Chapter 1: Foundations of health research
Chapter 2: quantitative and qualitative methods
Chapter 3: The research process
Section 2: Research Planning
Chapter 4: The formulation of research questions
Chapter 5: Sampling methods and external validity
Chapter 6: Ethics
Section 3: Research Designs
Chapter 7: Experimental designs and randomised controlled trials
Chapter 8: Surveys and quasi-experimental designs
Chapter 9: Single case (n=1) designs
Chapter 10: Qualitative research
Section 4: Data collection
Chapter 11: Questionnaires
Chapter 12: Interviewing techniques
Chapter 13: Observation
Chapter 14: Measurement
Section 5: Descriptive Statistics
Chapter 15: Organization and presentation of data
Chapter 16: Measures of central tendency and variability
Chapter 17: Standard scores and normal distributions
Chapter 18: Correlation
Section 6: Data Analysis and Inference
Chapter 19: Probability and confidence intervals
Chapter 20: Hypothesis testing: selection and use of statistical tests
Chapter 21: Effect size and the Interpretation of evidence
Chapter 22: Qualitative data analysis
Section 7: Evaluation and dissemination of research results
Chapter 23: Critical evaluation of published research
Chapter 24: Synthesis: systematic reviews and meta-analyses
Glossary of research terms
References and further reading
Appendices
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 7th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050169
About the Author
Stephen Polgar
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Public Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia
Shane Thomas
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Primary Care Research, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences Monash University, Melbourne, Australia Honorary Professor Research School in Population Health, Australian National University Professor and Director, International Institute for Primary Health Care Research, Health and Family Planning Capacity Building and Continuing Education Center of Shenzhen, China