Here’s everything a beginning radiography student needs to know! Introduction to Radiologic Technology, 7th Edition offers a solid overview of your exciting career as a radiologic technologist. After covering basic learning skills, this guide provides a historical perspective on radiology and insight into key topics such as the language of medicine, digital and conventional imaging, patient care, and radiation safety. Expert authors LaVerne T. Gurley and William J. Callaway describe the classes you will take in your radiography program, the latest changes in the Registry exam, what will be required in the practice setting, and your opportunities for advancement throughout your career.