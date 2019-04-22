Introduction to Radiologic Technology
8th Edition
Description
Get an introduction to the radiologic technology profession with this solid text! Covering everything a beginning radiography student needs to know, Introduction to Radiologic Technology, 8th Edition lays the groundwork for a successful career. It includes coverage of the coursework required, basic learning skills, a historical perspective on radiology, and insight into key topics such as the language of medicine, digital imaging, patient care, and radiation safety. This book also includes the latest changes in the registry exam and a discussion of the radiographer’s role in the practice setting and opportunities for advancement.
Key Features
- A clear, easy-to-read style does not assume you have prior knowledge of the subject matter.
- Critical thinking skills are highlighted, with four important steps to take in assessing situations and making informed decisions.
- Guidelines for a solid radiography career foundation discuss customer service, ethics and professionalism, and professional organizations.
- Thorough introduction to radiologic technology includes a concise overview of what you can expect in your coursework.
- Cultural diversity coverage orients you to the challenge of dealing with patients from different cultures in the medical environment.
Table of Contents
Part I: Becoming a Radiologic Technologist
1. Radiography Education: From Classroom to Clinic
2. Becoming an Outstanding Student
3. Evolution of Health Care Delivery
4. Radiology: A Historic Perspective
Part II: Practicing the Profession
5. Orientation to Patient Care
6. Providing Quality Patient Service
7. The Language of Medicine
8. The Technology of Medical Imaging
9. Imaging Examinations: Diagnosing Disease and Injury
10. Radiation Protection
11. Ethics, Professionalism, and Law in Radiologic Technology
12. Organization and Operation of the Radiology Department
13. Health Professions
Part III: Growing with the Profession
14.The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists
15. Professional Associations
16. Clinical Specialization and Professional Advancement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 22nd April 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323674409
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323674393
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323676830
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323643399
About the Author
William Callaway
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean, Department of Health Professions, Director, Associate Degree Radiography Program, Academic Services Division, Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield, IL, USA