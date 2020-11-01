COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Introduction to Quantum Mechanics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128223109

Introduction to Quantum Mechanics

2nd Edition

Authors: S. M. Blinder
Paperback ISBN: 9780128223109
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 380
Description

Introduction to Quantum Mechanics, Second Edition provides an accessible, fully-updated introduction to the principles of quantum mechanics. It outlines the fundamental concepts of quantum theory, discusses how these arose from classic experiments in chemistry and physics, and presents the quantum-mechanical foundations of many key scientific techniques.

Beginning with a solid introduction to the key principles underpinning quantum mechanics in Part 1, the book goes on to expand this in Part 2, where fundamental concepts such as differing types of molecular structures, bonds and behaviours are discussed. Finally, Part 3 discusses applications of this quantum mechanical theory across a number of important fields, including new chapters on Density Functional Theory, Statistical Thermodynamics and Quantum Computing

Drawing on the extensive experience of its expert author, Introduction to Quantum Mechanics, Second Edition is a reliable introduction to the principles of quantum mechanics for anyone new to the field, and a useful refresher on fundamental knowledge and latest developments for anyone more experienced in the field.

Key Features

  • Fully updated to reflect recent developments in Quantum Theory and its applications
  • Includes new chapters on Special Functions, Density Functional Theory, Statistical Thermodynamics and Quantum Computers
  • Presents additional problems and exercises to further support learning

Readership

Graduates and post-graduates in physical, theoretical and computational chemistry, students and researchers in related fields

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introductory principles of Quantum Mechanics
1. Atoms and Photons
2. Waves and Particles
3. Simple Systems
4. Principles of Quantum Mechanics
5. Special Functions

Part 2: Fundamental concepts in Quantum Mechanics
6. Harmonic Oscillator
7. Angular Momentum
8. Hydrogen Atom
9. Helium Atom
10. Atomic Structure
11. The Chemical Bond
12. Diatomic Molecules
13. Polyatomic Molecules

Part 3: Applications of Quantum Mechanics
14. Density Functional Theory
15. Molecular Symmetry
16. Molecular Spectroscopy
17. Statistical Thermodynamics
18. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
19. Quantum Computers
20. Wonders of the Quantum World

About the Author

S. M. Blinder

S.M. Blinder is a Professor Emeritus of Chemistry and Physics at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a telecommuting senior scientist with Wolfram Research in Champaign, Illinois. His research interests within the fields of theoretical chemistry and mathematical physics have included applications of quantum mechanics to atomic and molecular structure, theory and applications of Coulomb Propagators, structure and self-energy of the electron, supersymmetric quantum mechanics, and quantum computers. He is the author of four books and over 200 journal articles in theoretical chemistry and mathematical physics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Chemistry and Physics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA

