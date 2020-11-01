Introduction to Quantum Mechanics, Second Edition provides an accessible, fully-updated introduction to the principles of quantum mechanics. It outlines the fundamental concepts of quantum theory, discusses how these arose from classic experiments in chemistry and physics, and presents the quantum-mechanical foundations of many key scientific techniques.

Beginning with a solid introduction to the key principles underpinning quantum mechanics in Part 1, the book goes on to expand this in Part 2, where fundamental concepts such as differing types of molecular structures, bonds and behaviours are discussed. Finally, Part 3 discusses applications of this quantum mechanical theory across a number of important fields, including new chapters on Density Functional Theory, Statistical Thermodynamics and Quantum Computing

Drawing on the extensive experience of its expert author, Introduction to Quantum Mechanics, Second Edition is a reliable introduction to the principles of quantum mechanics for anyone new to the field, and a useful refresher on fundamental knowledge and latest developments for anyone more experienced in the field.