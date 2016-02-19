Introduction to Quantitative Ultramicroanalysis has been compiled on the basis of reports published by numerous authors. It does not claim to offer an exhaustive treatment of ultramicroanalysis, but it summarizes data on the subject and related experimental methods and techniques, newly designed requisite equipment, etc. Several procedures are described which have proved effective in analyzing minute amounts of sample. The weighing of extremely small objects is treated most extensively, as are the titration and colorimetry of solutions. The equipment used in ultramicroanalysis, in addition to its minute size, is of a highly specialized design. These unique features, as well as some of the simpler micromanipulators, are discussed in the related chapters.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter I. General Discussion

1. Classification of Analytical Techniques Based on the Amount of Substance Taken for Analysis

2. Ultramicroanalysis: Scope of Application

3. Ultramicroanalysis: Distinctive Features

Chapter II. Principal Techniques of Operation

1. Sampling Techniques

2. Addition and Measurement of Solutions

3. Reactions on Fibers, Paper and Gelatin

4. Microcrystalloscopic Tests

5. Reactions in Capillary Test Tubes and Cones

6. Tests in Sealed Capillaries

7. Reactions Involving the Use of Gaseous Reagents

8. Mixing and Shaking of Solutions

9. The Heating, Evaporating and Igniting Procedures

10. Isolating a Precipitate from Solution

11. the Washing of Vessels

12. Electrolysis

13. Extraction

14. Chromatography

15. Microscopic Determination of Size

Chapter III. Gravimetric Analysis

1. Balances and Weighing Procedures

2. Balances Using Thread Displacement

3. Balances Based on Torsion

4. Helical (Spring) Balances

5. Weighing Pans and Loops

6. Balance Calibration

7. Weighing Errors

8. Gravimetric Determinations

9. Dry Residue Determination

10. Ash Determination

11. Lead, Silver and Mercury Determination

12. Determination of Relative Density of Liquids

13. Density Determination of Solids

Chapter IV. Volumetric Analysis

1. Volumetric Analysis: Equipment and Techniques

2. Mercury-Seal Burettes

3. Air-Seal Burettes

4. Hydrostatic Burettes

5. Uncalibrated Burettes

6. Pipettes

7. Volumetric Flasks

8. Titration Vessels

9. Calibrating Measuring Instruments

A. Burettes

B. Pipettes

10. Errors of Titration

A. Reading Errors

B. Wetting and Overflow Errors

C. Indicator Errors

11. Volumetric Determinations

A. Determining the Normality of Working Solutions

B. Determining the Content of Strong Acids and Bases

C. Determining the Content of Weak Acids

D. Gram-Equivalent Determination for Acids

E. Determination of Ammonium Salts

F. Calcium Determination

G. Copper Determination

H. Determination of Chromate Salts and Lead

I. Determination of Chlorides and of Silver

Chapter V. Physicochemical Methods of Analysis

1. Potentiometric Determinations

2. Colorimetric Determinations

3. Spot Colorimetry

4. The Standard Series Method

5. Spectrophotometry

6. Photocolorimetry

7. Photographic Method

Chapter VI. Other Analytical Techniques

1. Determinations on Paper and Gelatin Films

2. Kinetic Methods of Analysis

3. Determinations Based on the Volume of Precipitate

Chapter VII. Gas Analysis

References

Subject Index