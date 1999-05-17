Introduction to Quantitative EEG and Neurofeedback
1st Edition
Description
Neurofeedback techniques are used as treatment for a variety of psychological disorders including attention deficit disorder, dissociative identity disorder, depression, drug and alcohol abuse, and brain injury. Resources for understanding what the technique is, how it is used, and to what disorders and patients it can be applied are scarce. An ideal tool for practicing clinicians and clinical psychologists in independent practice and hospital settings, this book provides an introduction to neurofeedback/neurotherapy techniques.
Key Features
- Details advantages of quantitative EEG over other systems like PET and SPECT
- Gives details of QEEG procedures and typical measures
- Describes QEEG databases available for reference
- Recommends protocols for specific disorders/patient populations
Readership
Practicing clinicians and clinical psychologists in independent practice and hospital settings. Nurses, physicians and education specialists.
Table of Contents
General Principles and History: An Overview of Quantitative EEG and Its Applications to Neurofeedback: Historical Overview. Basic Concepts of EEG. Clinical Applications of QEEG. Summary.
EEG Database-Guided Neurotherapy: Introduction. Criteria for the Development and Use of EEG Databases. Power Spectral Measures of a QEEG Database. Univariate Statistics Versus Multivariate Statistics. Individualization of Neurofeedback Based on Reference QEEG Evaluation.
From EEG to Neurofeedback: The Alpha Connection. The Dawning of Biofeedback. A Brief Look at Other Early Work. Performance under Stress. Twilight States. The Falling from Grace of the Alpha State. The Sensory motor Rhythm Path. QEEG: The Quantified EEG. EEG Database Development. The QEEG Feedback Systems. The Modern Era of Neurofeedback.
Clinical Applications: Medical Applications of NeuroBioFeedback: Introduction. Diagnosis Considerations. Treatment.
Neurofeedback Assessment and Treatment for Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorders: Background. Subtypes of Individuals with Attention Deficit. Additional Neurofeedback Considerations for ADD/ADHD. Recording EEG and Artifact Considerations. EG Signal Processing. Databases. Termination Issues. Integration of Neurofeedback with Other Psychological Therapies. Informed Consent and Financial Considerations. Treatment of ADD/ADHD in Adults. Addiction Considerations. Research Needs.
Neurotherapy in the Treatment of Dissassociation: Neurotherapy Treatment. The Brownback-Mason Protocol. Future Directions.
Neurofeedback in the Treatment of Addictive Disorders: Introduction. Methodology and Results. Summary and Prospectus.
Clinical Use of an Alpha Asymmetry Neurofeedback Protocol in the Treatment of Mood Disorders: Introduction. Clinical Use of the Asymmetry Protocol. The Classification of Depressive Disorders. Treatment of Depression Using the Asymmetry Protocol. Case Studies. Clinical Factors Associated with EEG. Negative Factors in the Clinical Situation. Medication and the Asymmetry Protocol. Discussion.
Assessing and Treating Open Head Trauma, Coma, and Stroke Using Real-Time Digital EEG Neurofeedback: Open Head Trauma and Other Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment. Real-Time Digital Neurofeedback of Open Head Trauma Coma. Real-Time Digital EEG Neurofeedback with Level 2 Coma (Rancho Scale) Stroke. Real-Time Digital EEG Feedback with Stroke. Summary.
Performance Enhancement Training Through Neurofeedback: The Essentials of Peak Performance. Definition of Terms. EEG Modification and Consciousness. Understanding Brain Wave States. A Mini Review. The Capacity to Shift. Research Related to Peak Performance. Peak Performance Training Preparation. Peak Performance Training General Principles. The Cookbook. The Business.
Models for Neurofeedback Efficacy: EEG Biofeedback: An Emerging Model for Its Global Efficacy: Strains in the Paradigm. An Emerging New Model. Structure Versus Function. The Kindling Model of Psychopathology. The Disregulation Model of Psychopathology. Return to the Spectrum Theory of Mental Disorders. A Bioelectrical Model of Neuroregulation: Basis for the Functional Theory. The Thalamus: Generator of Brain Rhythms. The Role of Rhythmicity in Transient Phenomena. Partitioning of Brain Function. Hemispheric Organization. Partitioning in the Frequency Domain. The EEG Biofeedback Method. Clinical Validation. Summary. Addendum.
The Neural Underpinnings of Neurofeedback Training: Introduction. Neurophysiological Processes Relevant to Neurofeedback Treatment. Neural Mechanisms Underlying Attention and NT. Relevance to Mental Disorders. Summary and Conclusions.
Theories of the Effectiveness of Alpha-Theta Training for Multiple Disorders: Introduction. Theories of the Protocol's Effectiveness. Toward a Synthesis. A Case Study. Summary and Conclusions.
Legal and Ethical Issues: Ethical, Legal, and Professional Pitfalls Associated with Neurofeedback Services: Purpose. Definitions. Competence. Neurofeedback and the Law. Professional Decision Making. Cautions and Contraindications in Using Neurofeedback. Responsible Practice. QEEG Considerations. Standard of Care. Summary. Chapter References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 17th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509112
About the Editor
James R. Evans
Dr. James Evans is licensed in clinical and school psychology. Following graduation with a bachelor's degree in education, and a tour of duty in the U.S. Army, he taught in a public high school. Later he earned a master's degree in psychology. After working for three years at a state hospital and a county mental health center, he attended Peabody College of Vanderbilt University where he received a Ph.D. degree in psychology. He was on the faculty of the Psychology Department at the University of South Carolina for thirty years, and is retired from that position. He has completed postdoctoral work in neuropsychology at the University of California at San Francisco, the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia. For over thirty years he also has maintained a successful private practice involving working with children and adults in hospital, school, prison, and private office settings. He has expertise in psychological, neuropsychological and psychoeducational assessment, as well as years of experience in psychotherapy and neurotherapy.. He is the author of thirty-five journal articles and five book chapters, and editor or co-editor of eight psychology-related books, including Rhythm in Psychological, Linguistic and Musical Processes, published in 1986. Presently he is self-employed as a psychologist at the Sterlingworth Center in Greenville, SC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC, USA
Andrew Abarbanel
Affiliations and Expertise
Private clinical practice, Aptos, CA, USA
Reviews
"This is the first clinical textbook on Neurofeedback (NFB) to be published, and if you are a professional seriously interested in neurofeedback, we urge you to buy it immediately." --MINDFITNESS.COM, An American BioTec e-mail Newsletter
"This is the first clinical textbook on Neurofeedback (NFB) to be published, and if you are a professional seriously interested in neurofeedback, we urge you to buy it immediately. We are so impressed by the book that we are including its use in our seminars...That said, get the book. Some of the writing is brilliant. You will learn a lot. And if you love neurofeedback you will be in for some fascinating and fun reading." --Adam Crane, Ph.D. in the JOURNAL OF NEUROTHERAPY (Fall/Winter 1999)
"This book is an important step in bringing to a wider audience the major diagnostic and curative modalities of QEEG and EEG neurofeedback... The practicing psychologist beset by insurance carriers demanding proof of treatment efficacy should come away from reading this book with a compelling excitement. What stands out in prominent relief is that psychologists are using off-the-shelf technology to effectively treat disorders that had been considered untreatable... This volume is rich in information." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY (Volume 46, Number 5, 2001)