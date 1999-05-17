Introduction to Quantitative EEG and Neurofeedback

General Principles and History: An Overview of Quantitative EEG and Its Applications to Neurofeedback: Historical Overview. Basic Concepts of EEG. Clinical Applications of QEEG. Summary.

EEG Database-Guided Neurotherapy: Introduction. Criteria for the Development and Use of EEG Databases. Power Spectral Measures of a QEEG Database. Univariate Statistics Versus Multivariate Statistics. Individualization of Neurofeedback Based on Reference QEEG Evaluation.

From EEG to Neurofeedback: The Alpha Connection. The Dawning of Biofeedback. A Brief Look at Other Early Work. Performance under Stress. Twilight States. The Falling from Grace of the Alpha State. The Sensory motor Rhythm Path. QEEG: The Quantified EEG. EEG Database Development. The QEEG Feedback Systems. The Modern Era of Neurofeedback.

Clinical Applications: Medical Applications of NeuroBioFeedback: Introduction. Diagnosis Considerations. Treatment.

Neurofeedback Assessment and Treatment for Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorders: Background. Subtypes of Individuals with Attention Deficit. Additional Neurofeedback Considerations for ADD/ADHD. Recording EEG and Artifact Considerations. EG Signal Processing. Databases. Termination Issues. Integration of Neurofeedback with Other Psychological Therapies. Informed Consent and Financial Considerations. Treatment of ADD/ADHD in Adults. Addiction Considerations. Research Needs.

Neurotherapy in the Treatment of Dissassociation: Neurotherapy Treatment. The Brownback-Mason Protocol. Future Directions.

Neurofeedback in the Treatment of Addictive Disorders: Introduction. Methodology and Results. Summary and Prospectus.

Clinical Use of an Alpha Asymmetry Neurofeedback Protocol in the Treatment of Mood Disorders: Introduction. Clinical Use of the Asymmetry Protocol. The Classification of Depressive Disorders. Treatment of Depression Using the Asymmetry Protocol. Case Studies. Clinical Factors Associated with EEG. Negative Factors in the Clinical Situation. Medication and the Asymmetry Protocol. Discussion.

Assessing and Treating Open Head Trauma, Coma, and Stroke Using Real-Time Digital EEG Neurofeedback: Open Head Trauma and Other Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment. Real-Time Digital Neurofeedback of Open Head Trauma Coma. Real-Time Digital EEG Neurofeedback with Level 2 Coma (Rancho Scale) Stroke. Real-Time Digital EEG Feedback with Stroke. Summary.

Performance Enhancement Training Through Neurofeedback: The Essentials of Peak Performance. Definition of Terms. EEG Modification and Consciousness. Understanding Brain Wave States. A Mini Review. The Capacity to Shift. Research Related to Peak Performance. Peak Performance Training Preparation. Peak Performance Training General Principles. The Cookbook. The Business.

Models for Neurofeedback Efficacy: EEG Biofeedback: An Emerging Model for Its Global Efficacy: Strains in the Paradigm. An Emerging New Model. Structure Versus Function. The Kindling Model of Psychopathology. The Disregulation Model of Psychopathology. Return to the Spectrum Theory of Mental Disorders. A Bioelectrical Model of Neuroregulation: Basis for the Functional Theory. The Thalamus: Generator of Brain Rhythms. The Role of Rhythmicity in Transient Phenomena. Partitioning of Brain Function. Hemispheric Organization. Partitioning in the Frequency Domain. The EEG Biofeedback Method. Clinical Validation. Summary. Addendum.

The Neural Underpinnings of Neurofeedback Training: Introduction. Neurophysiological Processes Relevant to Neurofeedback Treatment. Neural Mechanisms Underlying Attention and NT. Relevance to Mental Disorders. Summary and Conclusions.

Theories of the Effectiveness of Alpha-Theta Training for Multiple Disorders: Introduction. Theories of the Protocol's Effectiveness. Toward a Synthesis. A Case Study. Summary and Conclusions.

Legal and Ethical Issues: Ethical, Legal, and Professional Pitfalls Associated with Neurofeedback Services: Purpose. Definitions. Competence. Neurofeedback and the Law. Professional Decision Making. Cautions and Contraindications in Using Neurofeedback. Responsible Practice. QEEG Considerations. Standard of Care. Summary. Chapter References. Index.