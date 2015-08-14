Introduction to Public Health
3rd Edition
Description
This third edition of Introduction to Public Health by Fleming and Parker continues to cement itself as a highly-respected resource for public health students. This title provides an up-to-date and comprehensive overview of the key concepts and principles of public health from a multidisciplinary perspective.
This highly anticipated new edition of Introduction to Public Health addresses topical issues, including epidemiology, ethics and evidence-based practice. Parker and Fleming also includes a new focus on infectious diseases and disease presence. The inclusion of the new chapter 'Public health and social policy' will help broaden the readers’ understanding of the influence policy has on public health.
Evolve resources for students and instructors:
- Student quiz
Evolve resources for instructors only:
- PowerPoint slides
- Lesson and tutorial plans
- Image bank (tables and figures from book)
Table of Contents
Section 1 History, definitions and public health policy
Introduction
1 Defining health and public health
2 History and development of public health
3 Public health policy
4 Social policy and public health
Section 2 Determinants of health
Introduction
5 Epidemiology
6 Biological and environmental determinants
7 Social and emotional determinants
Section 3 Ethics, evidence and practice
Introduction
8 Ethics and public health
9 Evidence-based practice
10 Planning and evaluation
Section 4 Health protection and promotion
Introduction
11 Disease control and management
12 Environmental health
13 Disaster preparedness and public health
14 Health promotion
Section 5 Contemporary issues
Introduction
15 Globalisation and health
16 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health
17 Grand challenges for public health
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2015
- Published:
- 14th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542036
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729583442
About the Author
Mary Louise Fleming
Professor Mary Louise Fleming is Public Health Consultant and Board Director, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health and Social Work at the Queensland University of Technology. She has over 30 years’ experience in teaching and research in higher education, in public health and health promotion. Her research experience is in: action research; process, impact and outcome evaluation in health promotion; and public health intervention design, development and implementation. Mary Louise has worked as a consultant for the World Health Organization and for Commonwealth and state health departments, and has sat on National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) public health project grant review panels. She is a member of the Board of Wesley Medical Research and the Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Queensland. She is widely published in the area of health promotion and public health. Her current role recognises the need for innovative solutions to the health-care system of the future, and working with the health care system to realise gains in efficiency and effectiveness while focused on the patient at the centre of care.
Affiliations and Expertise
Public Health Consultant and Board Director. Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health and Social Work at the Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Queensland.
Elizabeth Parker
Elizabeth Parker is an Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Public Health and Social Work at the Queensland University of Technology. She has teaching and research experience in public health and health promotion in Australia, and was formerly a senior manager in the Department of Public Health, Toronto, Canada. She is co-author, with Professor Mary Louise Fleming, of the book Health promotion: principles and practice in the Australian context. She holds a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Toronto.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Social Work at the Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Queensland.