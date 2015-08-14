Introduction to Public Health

Professor Mary Louise Fleming is Public Health Consultant and Board Director, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health and Social Work at the Queensland University of Technology. She has over 30 years’ experience in teaching and research in higher education, in public health and health promotion. Her research experience is in: action research; process, impact and outcome evaluation in health promotion; and public health intervention design, development and implementation. Mary Louise has worked as a consultant for the World Health Organization and for Commonwealth and state health departments, and has sat on National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) public health project grant review panels. She is a member of the Board of Wesley Medical Research and the Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Queensland. She is widely published in the area of health promotion and public health. Her current role recognises the need for innovative solutions to the health-care system of the future, and working with the health care system to realise gains in efficiency and effectiveness while focused on the patient at the centre of care.