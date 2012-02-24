Introduction to Psychoneuroimmunology
2nd Edition
Description
Health is maintained by the coordinated operation of all the biological systems that make up the individual. The Introduction to Psychoneuroimmunology, Second Edition, presents an overview of what has been discovered by scientists regarding how bodily systems respond to environmental challenges and intercommunicate to sustain health. The book touches on the main findings from the current literature without being overly technical and complex. The result is a comprehensive overview of psychoneuroimmunology, which avoids oversimplification, but does not overwhelm the reader.
Key Features
- Single authored for consistency of breadth and depth, with no redundancy of coverage between chapters
- Covers endocrine-immune modulation, neuro-immune modulation, and the enhancing or inhibiting processes of one or more systems on the others
- Expanded use of figures, tables, and text boxes
Readership
Psychologists, neuroscientists, endocrinologists, immunologists, psychiatrists, physicians and pre- and postdoctoral students in psychology, the neurosciences, microbiology and immunology, endocrinology, physiology, and pharmacology
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Introduction
I Aim and Organization
II Historical Roots
III Immune System
IV Life-Sustaining Systems Intercommunicate
V Stress and its Impact on the Body
VI Psychosocial Stress and Disease
VII Sustaining Health
VIII Implications for Research and Healthcare
IX. Source
Chapter 2. Historical Antecedents
I Introduction
II Health
III Social Organization, Health, and Healing
IV Early Ideas about Health and Disease
V Empirical Approaches to Health
VI Science and Health
VII Concluding Comments
VIII. Sources
Chapter 3. Immune System Basics
I Introduction
II Molecular Self/Non-Self Discrimination
III Cell Types, Proteins, and Genes
IV Complement System
V Immune Cell Types and Functions
VI Inflammation
VII Human Leukocyte Antigen System
VIII Antigen Presentation
IX Natural Killer Cells
X B Lymphocytes, Antibody Structure, and Diversity
XI T Lymphocytes
XII Cytokines, Chemokines, and Cell Adhesion Molecules
XIII Lymphoid Organs and Leukocyte Traffic
XIV Immune Activation/Deactivation and Memory
XV Development of Immune Functions
XVI Measures of Immune Function
XVII Concluding Comments
XVIII. Sources
Chapter 4. Endocrine-Immune Modulation
I Introduction
II Endocrine System
III Cytokines, Hormones, and their Receptors
IV Anterior Pituitary Hormones and Immune Function
V Posterior Pituitary Hormones and Immune Function
VI Other Hormones and Immune Function
VII Thymus–Pituitary Axis and Immune Function
VIII Other Organs/Tissues and Immune Function
IX Endocrine Signaling and Energy Allocation
X Concluding Comments
XI. Sources
Chapter 5. Neuroimmune Modulation
I Introduction
II Peripheral Nervous System
III Peripheral Nervous System Innervation of Lymphoid Organs
IV Chemical Signaling in the Periphery
V Functional Effects of Peripheral Neuroimmune Interactions
VI Central Nervous System
VII Bidirectional Central Nervous System–Immune System Interactions
VIII Learning and Immune Responses
IX Personality and Immune Function
X Concluding Comments
XI. Sources
Chapter 6. Stress, Contextual Change, and Disease
I Introduction
II Selye’s Concept of Stress
III Critiques and Debates
IV Ranking Life Events as Stressful
V Stress as Contextual Change
VI Disease as Contextual Change
VII Health State Space
VIII Concluding Comments
IX. Sources
Chapter 7. Psychosocial Stress
I Introduction
II Psychosocial Stress
III Effects on Endocrine Activity
IV Effects on Autonomic and Peripheral Neural Activity
V Effects on the Central Nervous System
VI Effects on the Immune System
VII Early Life Adversity and Later Trauma
VIII Neuroendocrine–Immune Pathways
IX Concluding Comments
X. Sources
Chapter 8. Infection, Allergy, and Psychosocial Stress
I Introduction
II Infectious Diseases
III Allergic Diseases
IV Concluding Comments
V. Sources
Chapter 9. Cancer, Autoimmunity, and Psychosocial Stress
I Introduction
II Cancer
III Autoimmune Diseases
IV Concluding Comments
V. Sources
Chapter 10. Immune Activity and Psychopathology
I Introduction
II Access to Brain by Pathogens
III Immune Activity within the Brain
IV Sensing Peripheral Immune Activity
V Sickness Behavior
VI Behavioral Disorders that Resemble Sickness Behavior
VII Nervous System Infections and Behavior
VIII Autoimmunity, Malignancy, and Behavior
IX Psychiatric Disorders Alter Immune Activity
X Psychiatric Disorders with a Link to Infection
XI Concluding Comments
XII. Sources
Chapter 11. Immune Function Enhancement
I Introduction
II Cognitive Processes: Beliefs and Expectations
III Expression of Emotion
IV Humor and Laughter
V Social Interaction and Physical Contact
VI Sleep, Relaxation, and Meditative States
VII Exercise and Physical Activity
VIII Diet
IX Concluding Comments
X. Sources
Chapter 12. Integration and Implications
I Introduction
II Synopsis
III Microenvironments and Complexity
IV Unnecessary and Insufficient
V Implications for Research
VI Implications for Healthcare
VII Economic Considerations
VIII Concluding Comments
IX. Sources
Abbreviations
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 24th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123820808
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123820495
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301218
About the Author
Jorge Daruna
Affiliations and Expertise
Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This is a book that certainly comes with a ‘Wow’ factor. This updated version from a first edition published in 2004 presents itself as a succession of bioessays structured as units with subunits, so chapters and titled paragraphs. However the structure disappears into the background with the softness and strength in his writing and gently helps you to relax in your seat only to be taken on a journey of discovery of none other than your ‘innerspace’. It truly reads as a novel." --Immunology News, November 2012
"After a historical overview and basic introduction to the immune system and endocrine-immune and neuroimmune interactions, the text discusses the concept of stress and how it influences the neuroendocrine and immune systems; the influence of psychosocial stress on specific diseases, including infection, allergy, cancer, and autoimmunity; the link between immune activity and psychopathology, using examples of autism and schizophrenia; factors that can lead to immune enhancement and protect against disease, such as the role of suggestion, beliefs and expectations, social involvement and emotional expression, sleep, relaxation, exercise, and diet; and implications for healthcare research and practice. This edition has been updated to incorporate new scientific developments, such as research on additional signaling pathways that modulate the impact of stress, genome wide association studies, and the role of exposure to microbes and physical aspects of the environment. Chapters on infectious diseases, allergy, cancer, and autoimmune disorders have been reorganized to introduce the pathophysiology, epidemiology, and genetics of each disorder." --Reference and Research Book News, Inc.