Introduction to Protein Mass Spectrometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128051238, 9780128021125

Introduction to Protein Mass Spectrometry

1st Edition

Authors: Pradip Kumar Ghosh
eBook ISBN: 9780128021125
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128051238
Paperback ISBN: 9780128021026
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
87.00
73.95
89.95
76.46
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
89.95
76.46
76.00
64.60
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Protein Mass Spectrometry provides a comprehensive overview of this increasingly important, yet complex, analytical technique. Unlike many other methods which automatically yield an absolutely unique protein name as output, protein mass spectrometry generally requires a deduction of protein identity from determination of peptide fragmentation products.

This book enables readers to both understand, and appreciate, how determinations about protein identity from mass spectrometric data are made. Coverage begins with the technical basics, including preparations, instruments, and spectrometric analysis of peptides and proteins, before exploring applied use in biological applications, bioinformatics, database, and software resources.

Citing the most recent and relevant work in the field of biological mass spectrometry, the book is written for researchers and scientists new to the field, but is also an ideal resource for those hoping to hone their analytical abilities.

Key Features

  • Offers introductory information for scientists and researchers new to the field, as well as advanced insight into the critical assessment of computer-analyzed mass spectrometric results and their current limitations
  • Provides examples of commonly-used MS instruments from Bruker, Applied Biosystems, JEOL, Thermo Scientific/Thermo Fisher Scientific, IU, and Waters
  • Includes biological applications and exploration of analytical tools and databases for bioinformatics

Readership

All scientists using Protein Mass Spectrometry, particularly analytical chemists, biochemists, drug discovery/medicinal chemists, biologists

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Preface
  • Chapter 1: Introduction
  • Chapter 2: Sample Preparation and Ionization for Mass Spectrometry
    • 2.1 Separation of protein mixtures
    • 2.2 Multidimensional separations
    • 2.3 Proteolysis
    • 2.4 Ionization of proteins and peptides
  • Chapter 3: Instruments
    • 3.1 Mass analysis
    • 3.2 Some examples of instruments
  • Chapter 4: Mass Spectrometry of Peptides and Proteins
    • 4.1 Proteins
    • 4.2 Alternative analysis methods
    • 4.3 Quantitation
    • 4.4 Peptide fragmentation: Experiments
    • 4.5 Data mining scheme for identifying peptide structural motifs
    • 4.6 Peptide fragmentation: mechanism
    • 4.7 Possible pathways in the competition model
    • 4.8 Studying post translational modifications
    • 4.9 Chemical cross-linking/mass spectrometry
    • 4.10 Manual de novo sequencing of peptides
  • Chapter 5: Examples from Biological Applications
    • 5.1 Mapping intact protein isoforms using top-down proteomics
    • 5.2 Quantitative analysis of intact apolipoproteins in human HDL
    • 5.3 Rapid sequence analysis of some conotoxins — combination of de novo, bottom-up methods
    • 5.4 Mass spectrometry of ribosomes
    • 5.5 Proteins in Purkinje cell post-synaptic densities
    • 5.6 Neurexin-LRRTM2 interaction effect in synapse formation
    • 5.7 Rapid analysis of human plasma proteome — an IMS-IMS-MS application
    • 5.8 Topology of two transient virus capsid assembly intermediates
    • 5.9 Mass spectrometry of intact V-type ATPases reveals bound lipids and the effects of nucleotide binding
    • 5.10 Mass spectrometric imaging of biological material
  • Chapter 6: Mass Spectrometry-Based Bioinformatics
    • 6.1 Peptides to proteins
    • 6.2 MS/MS fragments to peptides to proteins
    • 6.3 Data-dependent acquisition
    • 6.4 Targeted acquisition covering SRM and PRM
    • 6.5 Data-independent acquisition
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128021125
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128051238
Paperback ISBN:
9780128021026

About the Author

Pradip Kumar Ghosh

Pradip K. Ghosh received his Ph.D. from Indiana University and did his postdoctoral research at Rice University. For most of his career he was on the faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, and recently taught as Visiting Professor at Pomona College and University of California Berkeley. His research specialization has been in Plasma Chemical Physics and in Mass Spectrometry. He is the author of several books, including Introduction to Photoelectron Spectroscopy (Wiley-Interscience) and Ion Traps (Clarendon Press, Oxford).

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

Reviews

"...provides a thorough overview of this progressively important and widely used analytical technique...Each chapter is well illustrated. The bibliography is also up to date...should be on the electronic bookshelf of investigators as well as of science libraries." --Clinical Biochemistry

"...especially valuable for researchers with more biological or medical backgrounds, allowing them to gain a better appreciation for the capabilities of mass spectrometry-based techniques…currently the most up-to-date, comprehensive, introductory textbook on protein mass spectrometry." --Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.