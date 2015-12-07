Introduction to Protein Mass Spectrometry
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Protein Mass Spectrometry provides a comprehensive overview of this increasingly important, yet complex, analytical technique. Unlike many other methods which automatically yield an absolutely unique protein name as output, protein mass spectrometry generally requires a deduction of protein identity from determination of peptide fragmentation products.
This book enables readers to both understand, and appreciate, how determinations about protein identity from mass spectrometric data are made. Coverage begins with the technical basics, including preparations, instruments, and spectrometric analysis of peptides and proteins, before exploring applied use in biological applications, bioinformatics, database, and software resources.
Citing the most recent and relevant work in the field of biological mass spectrometry, the book is written for researchers and scientists new to the field, but is also an ideal resource for those hoping to hone their analytical abilities.
Key Features
- Offers introductory information for scientists and researchers new to the field, as well as advanced insight into the critical assessment of computer-analyzed mass spectrometric results and their current limitations
- Provides examples of commonly-used MS instruments from Bruker, Applied Biosystems, JEOL, Thermo Scientific/Thermo Fisher Scientific, IU, and Waters
- Includes biological applications and exploration of analytical tools and databases for bioinformatics
Readership
All scientists using Protein Mass Spectrometry, particularly analytical chemists, biochemists, drug discovery/medicinal chemists, biologists
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Chapter 2: Sample Preparation and Ionization for Mass Spectrometry
- 2.1 Separation of protein mixtures
- 2.2 Multidimensional separations
- 2.3 Proteolysis
- 2.4 Ionization of proteins and peptides
- Chapter 3: Instruments
- 3.1 Mass analysis
- 3.2 Some examples of instruments
- Chapter 4: Mass Spectrometry of Peptides and Proteins
- 4.1 Proteins
- 4.2 Alternative analysis methods
- 4.3 Quantitation
- 4.4 Peptide fragmentation: Experiments
- 4.5 Data mining scheme for identifying peptide structural motifs
- 4.6 Peptide fragmentation: mechanism
- 4.7 Possible pathways in the competition model
- 4.8 Studying post translational modifications
- 4.9 Chemical cross-linking/mass spectrometry
- 4.10 Manual de novo sequencing of peptides
- Chapter 5: Examples from Biological Applications
- 5.1 Mapping intact protein isoforms using top-down proteomics
- 5.2 Quantitative analysis of intact apolipoproteins in human HDL
- 5.3 Rapid sequence analysis of some conotoxins — combination of de novo, bottom-up methods
- 5.4 Mass spectrometry of ribosomes
- 5.5 Proteins in Purkinje cell post-synaptic densities
- 5.6 Neurexin-LRRTM2 interaction effect in synapse formation
- 5.7 Rapid analysis of human plasma proteome — an IMS-IMS-MS application
- 5.8 Topology of two transient virus capsid assembly intermediates
- 5.9 Mass spectrometry of intact V-type ATPases reveals bound lipids and the effects of nucleotide binding
- 5.10 Mass spectrometric imaging of biological material
- Chapter 6: Mass Spectrometry-Based Bioinformatics
- 6.1 Peptides to proteins
- 6.2 MS/MS fragments to peptides to proteins
- 6.3 Data-dependent acquisition
- 6.4 Targeted acquisition covering SRM and PRM
- 6.5 Data-independent acquisition
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 7th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128021125
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128051238
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128021026
About the Author
Pradip Kumar Ghosh
Pradip K. Ghosh received his Ph.D. from Indiana University and did his postdoctoral research at Rice University. For most of his career he was on the faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, and recently taught as Visiting Professor at Pomona College and University of California Berkeley. His research specialization has been in Plasma Chemical Physics and in Mass Spectrometry. He is the author of several books, including Introduction to Photoelectron Spectroscopy (Wiley-Interscience) and Ion Traps (Clarendon Press, Oxford).
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Reviews
"...provides a thorough overview of this progressively important and widely used analytical technique...Each chapter is well illustrated. The bibliography is also up to date...should be on the electronic bookshelf of investigators as well as of science libraries." --Clinical Biochemistry
"...especially valuable for researchers with more biological or medical backgrounds, allowing them to gain a better appreciation for the capabilities of mass spectrometry-based techniques…currently the most up-to-date, comprehensive, introductory textbook on protein mass spectrometry." --Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry