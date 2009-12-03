Introduction to Probability Models
10th Edition
Description
Introduction to Probability Models, Tenth Edition, provides an introduction to elementary probability theory and stochastic processes. There are two approaches to the study of probability theory.
One is heuristic and nonrigorous, and attempts to develop in students an intuitive feel for the subject that enables him or her to think probabilistically. The other approach attempts a rigorous development of probability by using the tools of measure theory. The first approach is employed in this text.
The book begins by introducing basic concepts of probability theory, such as the random variable, conditional probability, and conditional expectation. This is followed by discussions of stochastic processes, including Markov chains and Poison processes. The remaining chapters cover queuing, reliability theory, Brownian motion, and simulation. Many examples are worked out throughout the text, along with exercises to be solved by students.
This book will be particularly useful to those interested in learning how probability theory can be applied to the study of phenomena in fields such as engineering, computer science, management science, the physical and social sciences, and operations research. Ideally, this text would be used in a one-year course in probability models, or a one-semester course in introductory probability theory or a course in elementary stochastic processes.
Key Features
New to this Edition:
- 65% new chapter material including coverage of finite capacity queues, insurance risk models and Markov chains
- Contains compulsory material for new Exam 3 of the Society of Actuaries containing several sections in the new exams
- Updated data, and a list of commonly used notations and equations, a robust ancillary package, including a ISM, SSM, and test bank
- Includes SPSS PASW Modeler and SAS JMP software packages which are widely used in the field
Hallmark features:
- Superior writing style
- Excellent exercises and examples covering the wide breadth of coverage of probability topics
- Real-world applications in engineering, science, business and economics
Readership
Professionals and students in actuarial science, engineering, operations research, and other fields in applied probability.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction to Probability Theory
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Sample Space and Events
1.3 Probabilities Defined on Events
1.4 Conditional Probabilities
1.5 Independent Events
1.6 Bayes’ Formula
Exercises
References
2 Random Variables
2.1 Random Variables
2.2 Discrete Random Variables
2.2.1 The Bernoulli Random Variable
2.2.2 The Binomial Random Variable
2.2.3 The Geometric Random Variable
2.2.4 The Poisson Random Variable
2.3 Continuous Random Variables
2.3.1 The Uniform Random Variable
2.3.2 Exponential Random Variables
2.3.3 Gamma Random Variables
2.3.4 Normal Random Variables
2.4 Expectation of a Random Variable
2.4.1 The Discrete Case
2.4.2 The Continuous Case
2.4.3 Expectation of a Function of a Random Variable
2.5 Jointly Distributed Random Variables
2.5.1 Joint Distribution Functions
2.5.2 Independent Random Variables
2.5.3 Covariance and Variance of Sums of Random Variables
2.5.4 Joint Probability Distribution of Functions of Random Variables
2.6 Moment Generating Functions
2.6.1 The Joint Distribution of the Sample Mean and Sample Variance from a Normal Population
2.7 The Distribution of the Number of Events that Occur
2.8 Limit Theorems
2.9 Stochastic Processes
Exercises
References
3 Conditional Probability and Conditional Expectation
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Discrete Case
3.3 The Continuous Case
3.4 Computing Expectations by Conditioning
3.4.1 Computing Variances by Conditioning
3.5 Computing Probabilities by Conditioning
3.6 Some Applications
3.6.1 A List Model
3.6.2 A Random Graph
3.6.3 Uniform Priors, Polyas Urn Model, and Bose–Einstein Statistics
3.6.4 Mean Time for Patterns
3.6.5 The k-Record Values of Discrete Random Variables
3.6.6 Left Skip Free Random Walks
3.7 An Identity for Compound Random Variables
3.7.1 Poisson Compounding Distribution
3.7.2 Binomial Compounding Distribution
3.7.3 A Compounding Distribution Related to the Negative Binomial
Exercises
4 Markov Chains
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Chapman–Kolmogorov Equations
4.3 Classification of States
4.4 Limiting Probabilities
4.5 Some Applications
4.5.1 The Gamblers Ruin Problem
4.5.2 A Model for Algorithmic Efficiency
4.5.3 Using a Random Walk to Analyze a Probabilistic Algorithm for the Satisfiability Problem
4.6 Mean Time Spent in Transient States
4.7 Branching Processes
4.8 Time Reversible Markov Chains
4.9 Markov Chain Monte Carlo Methods
4.10 Markov Decision Processes
4.11 Hidden Markov Chains
4.11.1 Predicting the States
Exercises
References
5 The Exponential Distribution and the Poisson Process
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The Exponential Distribution
5.2.1 Definition
5.2.2 Properties of the Exponential Distribution
5.2.3 Further Properties of the Exponential Distribution
5.2.4 Convolutions of Exponential Random Variables
5.3 The Poisson Process
5.3.1 Counting Processes
5.3.2 Definition of the Poisson Process
5.3.3 Interarrival and Waiting Time Distributions
5.3.4 Further Properties of Poisson Processes
5.3.5 Conditional Distribution of the Arrival Times
5.3.6 Estimating Software Reliability
5.4 Generalizations of the Poisson Process
5.4.1 Nonhomogeneous Poisson Process
5.4.2 Compound Poisson Process
5.4.3 Conditional or Mixed Poisson Processes
Exercises
References
6 Continuous-Time Markov Chains
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Continuous-Time Markov Chains
6.3 Birth and Death Processes
6.4 The Transition Probability Function Pij(t)
6.5 Limiting Probabilities
6.6 Time Reversibility
6.7 Uniformization
6.8 Computing the Transition Probabilities
Exercises
References
7 Renewal Theory and Its Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distribution of N(t)
7.3 Limit Theorems and Their Applications
7.4 Renewal Reward Processes
7.5 Regenerative Processes
7.5.1 Alternating Renewal Processes
7.6 Semi-Markov Processes
7.7 The Inspection Paradox
7.8 Computing the Renewal Function
7.9 Applications to Patterns
7.9.1 Patterns of Discrete Random Variables
7.9.2 The Expected Time to a Maximal Run of Distinct Values
7.9.3 Increasing Runs of Continuous Random Variables
7.10 The Insurance Ruin Problem
Exercises
References
8 Queueing Theory
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Preliminaries
8.2.1 Cost Equations
8.2.2 Steady-State Probabilities
8.3 Exponential Models
8.3.1 A Single-Server Exponential Queueing System
8.3.2 A Single-Server Exponential Queueing System Having Finite Capacity
8.3.3 Birth and Death Queueing Models
8.3.4 A Shoe Shine Shop
8.3.5 A Queueing System with Bulk Service
8.4 Network of Queues
8.4.1 Open Systems
8.4.2 Closed Systems
8.5 The System M/G/1
8.5.1 Preliminaries: Work and Another Cost Identity
8.5.2 Application of Work to M/G/1
8.5.3 Busy Periods
8.6 Variations on the M/G/1
8.6.1 The M/G/1 with Random-Sized Batch Arrivals
8.6.2 Priority Queues
8.6.3 An M/G/1 Optimization Example
8.6.4 The M/G/1 Queue with Server Breakdown
8.7 The Model G/M/1
8.7.1 The G/M/1 Busy and Idle Periods
8.8 A Finite Source Model
8.9 Multiserver Queues
8.9.1 Erlangs Loss System
8.9.2 The M/M/k Queue
8.9.3 The G/M/k Queue
8.9.4 The M/G/k Queue
Exercises
References
9 Reliability Theory
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Structure Functions
9.2.1 Minimal Path and Minimal Cut Sets
9.3 Reliability of Systems of Independent Components
9.4 Bounds on the Reliability Function
9.4.1 Method of Inclusion and Exclusion
9.4.2 Second Method for Obtaining Bounds on r(p)
9.5 System Life as a Function of Component Lives
9.6 Expected System Lifetime
9.6.1 An Upper Bound on the Expected Life of a Parallel System
9.7 Systems with Repair
9.7.1 A Series Model with Suspended Animation
Exercises
References
10 Brownian Motion and Stationary Processes
10.1 Brownian Motion
10.2 Hitting Times, Maximum Variable, and the Gambler's Ruin Problem
10.3 Variations on Brownian Motion
10.3.1 Brownian Motion with Drift
10.3.2 Geometric Brownian Motion
10.4 Pricing Stock Options
10.4.1 An Example in Options Pricing
10.4.2 The Arbitrage Theorem
10.4.3 The Black-Scholes Option Pricing Formula
10.5 White Noise
10.6 Gaussian Processes
10.7 Stationary and Weakly Stationary Processes
10.8 Harmonic Analysis of Weakly Stationary Processes
Exercises
References
11 Simulation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 General Techniques for Simulating Continuous Random Variables
11.2.1 The Inverse Transformation Method
11.2.2 The Rejection Method
11.2.3 The Hazard Rate Method
11.3 Special Techniques for Simulating Continuous Random Variables
11.3.1 The Normal Distribution
11.3.2 The Gamma Distribution
11.3.3 The Chi-Squared Distribution
11.3.4 The Beta (n,m) Distribution
11.3.5 The Exponential Distribution—The Von Neumann Algorithm
11.4 Simulating from Discrete Distributions
11.4.1 The Alias Method
11.5 Stochastic Processes
11.5.1 Simulating a Nonhomogeneous Poisson Process
11.5.2 Simulating a Two-Dimensional Poisson Process
11.6 Variance Reduction Techniques
11.6.1 Use of Antithetic Variables
11.6.2 Variance Reduction by Conditioning
11.6.3 Control Variates
11.6.4 Importance Sampling
11.7 Determining the Number of Runs
11.8 Generating from the Stationary Distribution of a Markov Chain
11.8.1 Coupling from the Past
11.8.2 Another Approach
Exercises
References
Appendix: Solutions to Starred Exercises
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 3rd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123756862
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123756879
About the Author
Sheldon Ross
Dr. Sheldon M. Ross is a professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received his PhD in statistics at Stanford University in 1968. He has published many technical articles and textbooks in the areas of statistics and applied probability. Among his texts are A First Course in Probability, Introduction to Probability Models, Stochastic Processes, and Introductory Statistics. Professor Ross is the founding and continuing editor of the journal Probability in the Engineering and Informational Sciences. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a Fellow of INFORMS, and a recipient of the Humboldt US Senior Scientist Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA
Reviews
Praise from Reviewers: “I think Ross has done an admirable job of covering the breadth of applied probability. Ross writes fantastic problems which really force the students to think divergently...The examples, like the exercises are great.” - Matt Carlton, California Polytechnic Institute “This is a fascinating introduction to applications from a variety of disciplines. Any curious student will love this book." - Jean LeMaire, University of Pennsylvania “This book may be a model in the organization of the education process. I would definitely rate this text to be the best probability models book at its level of difficulty...far more sophisticated and deliberate than its competitors.” - Kris Ostaszewski, University of Illinois